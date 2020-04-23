Del Taco Unlikely To Get A Big Post-Coronavirus Bounce

Higher costs in California, both already set and anticipated due to coronavirus, and lack of store growth, will create a long-term drag on growth and profitability.

With 85 percent of sales from drive-thru and take-out, the company is better positioned than others to survive the coronavirus impact.

Del Taco’s revenue has been decreasing as its best customers fail to find value in its menu.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) is the second-largest fast-service Mexican restaurant chain in the United States (next to Taco Bell (YUM)) with 75 percent of its revenue from Southern California (annual report p. 22). The company has seen its stock price significantly drop even before the coronavirus epidemic hit.

The stock was $13.36 on July 8, 2019. The stock price had stabilized in the $7.50 range in mid-February when it again began dropping, reaching $4.74 on March 11th when the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Management stated the coronavirus had, at that time, no impact on company earnings (“we have not observed any impact on our overall sales”).

On March 16th, California counties began issuing shelter-in-place orders, which were soon followed by a statewide order which remains in effect for an indefinite period. The stock price fell to $2.55 on March 17th, and has since recovered to $4.50 on April 20th.

In this article, I look at company financials and whether Del Taco can rebound from the current situation.

Understanding What “Bending the Curve” Means and Length of the Coronavirus Crisis

No one knows when, or even if, a coronavirus vaccine will be developed. Yet, states are starting to lift restrictions.

The reason is not that the states have no further infections or deaths, but a reason for business shut-downs and stay-at-home orders was to “bend the curve” so hospitals do not become overwhelmed with a massive influx of patients, as happened in New York City.

In other words, people are still going to going to become infected and die, but over a longer period of time instead of all at once. Bending the curve is not the same as eliminating risk from the virus.

For Del Taco, this means even if the sit-down portions of its restaurants re-open or shelter-in-place orders are lifted, it is not suddenly business as usual. The company could face catastrophic liability for causing customers to become infected and die, and many customers will not quickly be willing to accept the potential risk of exposure.

The loss of business risks I mainly see for the business are:

Loss of business due to shelter-in-place orders.

Loss of sit-down restaurant revenue not replaced by customers electing to instead use other options, such as delivery or drive-through ordering.

Loss of business because customers have lost income and cut back on their expenses.

Loss of business because customers are afraid to venture out and risk being exposed to an invisible virus potentially on product packaging and containers delivered to customers.

Del Taco is Positioned to Survive Coronavirus Because 85% of Its Business is From Drive-Thru or Takeout

Del Taco noted in an April 2nd press release that more than 85 percent of company sales, pre-coronavirus, were from drive-thru or takeout.

The company noted it recently added a delivery service which accounted for three percent of sales in the 2019 fourth quarter. However, it did not delineate how much of that three percent replaced sit-down sales versus drive-thru and takeout sales.

85% is significant and suggests to me Del Taco is not suffering the same revenue damage that department stores, for example, are suffering.

Given the situation, in my view, Del Taco is in a strong position. “Strong” is relative in that sales are being lost, but it could be much worse. My speculation is sales are off at least 50 percent since California’s mid-March shelter-in-place order closing non-essential businesses.

In the press release, management noted it has drawn on a $50 million revolver as a “precautionary measure” giving it $56 million cash in-hand, and not because lost sales have caused a cash crisis. The company is also deferring CAPEX and making adjustments to its operating expenses.

Del Taco’s Management is Either Extremely Agile or Was Prepared for the Crisis

San Francisco was the first in the nation to issue a shelter-in-place order. That was on March 16th.

Del Taco management noted in its press release that on March 16th, it “successfully transitioned its Restaurant Support Center into a virtual office.”

My take is that although on March 11th management said the coronavirus was not impacting company sales, it was already assuming shelter-in-place orders were coming and making plans.

Before diving into the company's financials. I wanted to note this because, in my opinion, the quality of management will impact which businesses survive the crisis and which businesses do not. It can be intangibles not directly stated in financial statements which impact the numbers that eventually appear.

Del Taco’s Financial Situation Before the Coronavirus Was Trending Poorly

The company does not pay dividends. For investors, the value is in increasing company profitability, which leads the market to bid up the share price.

Unfortunately, as noted in my opening paragraph, the stock price has been steadily decreasing.

In the following table, I noted year-over-year growth percentages for income and expenses using information from Seeking Alpha :

2019 was a strong economy. The numbers, though, are poor, as the increases in cost of revenue continually outstrip increases in revenue. In fact, the fourth quarter saw a year-over-year decrease in revenue despite the economy.

The trend line is in the wrong direction.

What is happening, and is there optimism for a turnaround?

In the recent earnings call, management said its most regular customers were visiting less frequently, as they didn’t see the value in what Del Taco was charging for its offerings.

In response, the company has come out with new dollar deals where prices are as slow as 69 cents. The goal is to drive more frequency and obtain trial users tempted by the prices who will then buy premium-priced products.

In 2019, 24 new stores opened, with 15-20 planned for 2020 that may not open now. In the annual report, management says after 2020, expansion will focus on where Del Taco already has a strong brand and some emerging markets.

My opinion is, dropping prices in the hope bargain hunters will decide on buying premium products is unlikely to be a winning growth strategy. Ending store growth except in areas where the brand is already strong suggests the company has a problem winning new customers in new markets, which again does not seem to be a strategy for significant revenue growth.

The company’s big market where it has the brand name is Southern California.

Turning to the expense side, the company has existing major headwinds plus a potential new one due to the coronavirus.

Statewide, California’s minimum wage is now increasing a dollar per year through 2022 to $15 per hour. The annual report notes in 2014 California’s minimum wage was $9 per hour, which means between 2014 and 2022, Del Taco’s minimum wage labor cost in California will have increased 67 percent.

By being highly focused in California, Del Taco cannot use cheaper labor costs in other states to offset the need to raise menu prices.

The decrease in sales due to coronavirus not only impacts Del Taco’s bottom line, it will also impact sales tax revenue in California, which is a high sales tax state. In my view, there will be significantly higher fees and sales taxes in the future, which will drive Del Taco’s prices even higher. Since again, the company is not in a position to counterbalance lower government costs in other states, which a competitor like Yum Brands (YUM) can do, Del Taco is at a competitive cost disadvantage.

Del Taco Stock Recommendation

I am neutral on the company. It is well-positioned, all things considered, against the impact of the coronavirus due to the large share of revenue not requiring a sit-down restaurant service.

The issues for the company are more fundamental and pre-date the virus. The company’s profitability has been trending in wrong direction. The coronavirus situation will only exacerbate that negative trend.

The stock price is currently about 5 percent off its price when the 2019 fourth-quarter financials were released on March 11th, and when the company was saying the coronavirus had no impact. Investors were likely starting to factor expected negative impacts from the virus into the price. By comparison, the S&P 500 (SPY) is approaching a three percent price improvement over its March 11th price.

Del Taco’s price is lagging the coronavirus-driven market and is likely to continue to do so, not because it has been hurt more than others due to the economic shutdown, but because its business model was already challenged and not in a position to have a significant post-coronavirus bounce.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.