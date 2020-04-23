Gold Resource: First-Quarter Production Was Lower Than Expected

While it is vital to trade short term about 40% of your position, it is clear that the long-term potential is substantial.

The company withdrew its 2020 Production Outlook on April 1, 2020, when Mexico’s federal government published a decree mandating the temporary suspension of all non-essential activities at the Oaxaca complex.

Gold Resource delivered a gold production for 2019 that I considered a little weak. The Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada produced less than 4K Oz.

Source: Mining Journal. Image: Isabella Pearl Site in Nevada

Investment Thesis

The Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (GORO) is a small gold and silver miner. "Small" is not a positive and generally implies "riskier," but management focus and dedication are a high positive. Gold Resource owns two distinct mines complexes:

100% interest in a significant property consisting of six separate locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project . The Aguila mine is the flagship operation, including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output. Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for about 2% of the gold equivalent production.

at the . The is the flagship operation, including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output. Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for about 2% of the gold equivalent production. And its Nevada Mining Unit with the Isabella Pearl mine, which was declared commercial late last year.

Gold Resource is producing gold and silver but also copper, lead, and zinc. Below is the production detail history.

The investment thesis has remained the same for a long while here. Gold Resource shows an excellent financial position and is managed by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation. The gold price is providing a good incentive and has reached multi-year records recently, now above $1,700 per ounce.

However, silver is not following the trend, unfortunately, and we are reaching record high gold/silver ratio above 100 to 1.

While it is vital to trade short term about 30-40% of your position, it is clear that the long-term potential is substantial. Thus, any profit taken on strength should be used to accumulate on weakness.

Data by YCharts

Preliminary Gold Production For The First Quarter Of 2020

On April 20, 2020, Gold Resource reported its preliminary production numbers for the first quarter of 2020.

[P]reliminary consolidated production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 of 10,142 gold ounces, 407,625 silver ounces and significant copper, lead and zinc. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA.

Also, the company indicated that the Oaxaca Mining Unit is temporarily suspended during April.

The Company withdrew its 2020 Production Outlook on April 1, 2020 when Mexico’s federal government published a decree mandating the temporary suspension of all non-essential activities, including mining, until April 30, 2020 as part of a nationwide effort to help slow the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This news is not a piece of good news for the second quarter of 2020. One month lost in production is a lot going for this small company.

The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The first quarter of 2020 gold and silver price ratio that I used is 94.23:1 taken from Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) recently. The calculation based on this ratio was applied to 407,625 Ag Oz for 1Q'20 which is 4,326 GEOs with gold production at 10,142 Au Oz.

The GEO calculation is based on a ratio of 94.23:1 between gold and silver.

A look at this quarterly production from a long-term perspective, starting Q2'15 is showing that the first quarter of 2020 production is the best showing ever.

Below are the two charts describing the quarterly Production Au/Ag and Au Equivalent.

Translated in Gold Equivalent Ounces or GEOs. (estimated by Fun Trading). The production was 14,468 GEOs this quarter, well below 4Q'19.

Preliminary Production Numbers For 1Q'20. Overall, a weak quarter with solid by-products but at a lower price

1 - Production for 1Q'20 was an estimated 14,468 Oz Au Equivalent, up 33.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 19.4% sequentially. Those numbers include 3,692 Au Oz from Isabella Pearl in 1Q'20 with an estimated 5,083 Ag Oz.

2 - Gold price is estimated at ~$1,590/Oz for the 1Q'20 compared to $1,484/Oz realized in 4Q'19. Silver is about $17.70/Oz for 1Q'20. The ratio used for Silver/Gold is 94.23:1 (using Yamana Gold indicated in the 1Q'20 preliminary numbers). Also, see the graph below for more information about my revenue approximation.

I have estimated revenues for the first quarter of 2020 at around $41 million.

However, this number is a rough estimate, depending on how much metal has been sold versus produced. Also, the price of the metals is estimated using Coeur Mining's (NYSE:CDE) price net for lead and zinc, which are discounted.

I am expecting good revenues just a little above 4Q '19 of above 50% compared to the same quarter a year ago. However, the gold equivalent production has been quite weak this quarter, and I was expecting revenues well over $45 million in 1Q'20.

You can see below the historical details per metal produced. The fourth quarter is showing a substantial production of gold but was lower for silver, copper, lead, and zinc sequentially.

Detailed Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Gold Au Oz 6,411 7,974 6,538 9,559 11,165 13,056 10,142 Silver K AG Oz 322 331 365 467 477 418 408 Copper Cu Ton 434 446 433 482 492 452 488 Lead Pb Ton 2,119 2,006 2,153 2,304 2,459 2,286 2,514 Zinc Zn Ton 4,970 5,572 5,838 6,054 6,057 5,734 5,844

Source: Fun trading

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Gold Resource delivered a gold production for 2019 that I considered a little weak. The Isabella Pearl mine in Nevada produced less than 4K Oz.

I have estimated a gold equivalent production of 14,468 Au Eq. Oz, which is well below the output in 4Q'19. I assume that COVID-19 had already an adverse effect on production this quarter and will continue to affect production and revenues in 2Q'20, unfortunately.

Just a word about Isabella Pearl. The company made an excellent move to buy the mine in Nevada earlier. It appears like the gold grades will improve later this year as well, but the low production this quarter has been disappointing.

Since the heap leach mine uses a diluted solution of cyanide in water and frozen water doesn't leach as well as warm water, a cold winter could mean a miss in production guidance due to harsh weather. Also, while the gold price is bullish, other by-products and silver are not. Something to ponder.

This bullish trend is likely to continue in 2020, assuming a gold production at a high level.

Technical Analysis

GORO experienced a breakout just before the end of March and quickly dropped to about $2.10, which is the lower support. Since then, the stock is recovering, describing an ascending channel pattern. Line support is now around $3.50, and line resistance is about $4.50.

The short-term strategy is to make a profit off at $4.50 and accumulate again at or below $3.50. If production continues to go lower due to the COVID-19, the stock may eventually cross the support and quickly retest $2.50 or lower.

Conversely, if gold price continues to be bullish, GORO may finally retest the old support of the old pattern, now resistance at $5.55. In this case, I recommend selling 40% of your position. However, I do not see this scenario very likely.

