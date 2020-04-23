SharpSpring's Business Model Is An Issue In The Current Market

SharpSpring already has a very negative free cash flow margin of -41%. I expect it to have difficulties making an improvement this year.

The timing of the Perfect Audience acquisition was unfortunate, as companies will likely reduce spending on digital advertising, perhaps by 50%.

I expect both customer acquisition cost and lifetime value will come under pressure in the pandemic-driven economy.

In my last article on SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) just two months ago, I indicated that this company's fundamentals were atrocious. That was before the pandemic. Since then, investors have been mercilessly selling, with the share price dropping 56%.

What was in my opinion a bad investment has become even worse with COVID-19 and the likelihood of a global recession. SharpSpring has a very poor free cash flow margin of -41%, which will be difficult to overcome in the current economic conditions.

Perfect Audience Acquisition

To make matters worse, SharpSpring recently acquired Perfect Audience, which is dependent on the market for digital advertising.

Ad spend declines up to 50% are expected across all channels, according to advertising professionals.



Traditional out-of-home advertising is impacted the most with a 51% ad spend decline in March/April. Digital media is hanging around 40%, while the best estimates go to social media and paid search, with 33% and 30% decline, respectively.

While the Perfect Audience acquisition is more or less a boat anchor at present given the economic downturn, the acquisition was funded by issuing shares to private investors, resulting in a share dilution of 34%.

CAC Versus LTV

SharpSpring's business model is very much dependent on the ratio of customer acquisition cost (CAC) to lifetime value (LTV).

Both the CAC and LTV are under pressure. The trend in CAC has been higher. From 2015 to 2019, the CAC has gone from $4,500 to $10,800. In the most recent earnings call, it was stated that the CAC for Q4 2019 was approximately $9,900. But the fall in CAC is apparently temporary, as the company is now giving potential HUBS customers $2,600 to try out and subscribe to SharpSpring.

The LTV is likely to decline in the present market environment, given that customers subscribe on a monthly basis with no long-term commitment. SharpSpring has a high churn rate, quoting a net retention rate of 97%. I consider anything less than 100% to be substandard. This figure may decline, not only due to the pandemic and recession but also due to the increase in subscription price, which amounts to a 37.5% increase to customers.

In short, the higher the churn, the lower the LTV. I expect that the CAC will rise and the LTV will fall this year, making the business model somewhat less attractive. Throw in the very negative free cash flow margin and this spells p-r-o-b-l-e-m.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how SharpSpring stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, SharpSpring is situated well below the best-fit line. This suggests that the company is undervalued on a relative basis.

If I now substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales, then my assessment changes.

The results shown on this second scatter plot indicate that SharpSpring is very overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates. This re-assessment is a direct result of the very negative free cash flow margin.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In SharpSpring's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 22% - 41% = -19%

SharpSpring scores well below the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40, meaning that the company is having difficulty achieving a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Summary and Conclusions

I believe that SharpSpring is poorly positioned to weather the pandemic and expected global recession. I believe that the CAC / LTV ratio that the company's business model is based on will come under pressure at both ends. The CAC has been rising for the last several years and will continue to rise during the pandemic as businesses show restraint on spending. The LTV will fall due to increased customer churn. SharpSpring's already poor free cash flow margin of -41% will come under further pressure and perhaps make this company non-viable. The acquisition of Perfect Audience probably would have been smart under normal circumstances, but the timing has been unfortunate. I see this investment as a potential boat anchor when companies are not spending on digital advertising. For these reasons, I am giving SharpSpring a Neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.