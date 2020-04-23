Why You Should Leave Gerdau S.A. On The Shelf

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) may look at first glance as a decent investment, but steel stocks as a rule are not good investments, and this Brazilian long steel producer is not an exception - except on the matter of valuation.

Why is Gerdau a decent investment at first glance? The firm is the twenty-third largest steel company in the world by volume of crude steel production, with 21.7 million tons of annual installed capacity. It is the largest producer of long steel in Latin America, with operations in ten countries and a workforce of 30,000 team members. And the Gerdau family, the modern-day descendants of company founder João Gerdau, has a 37% controlling stake in the firm through its holding company Metalúrgica Gerdau S.A. - an excellent market stabilizer which should reassure potential investors.

Gerdau S.A. is the twenty-third largest steel company in the world by volume of crude steel production. Image provided by TheStreet.

Less reassuring are the revenue and net income figures that Gerdau S.A. has reported over the past five years. While the operating margin of 8.13% (trailing twelve months) would indicate modest profitability, the pattern displayed by the below figures does not give ground for long-term confidence in said profitability.

Year Revenue (R$) Revenue ($) Net Income (R$) Net Income ($) 2015 43.58 billion 8.4 billion -4.55 billion -877.2 million 2016 37.65 billion 7.26 billion -2.89 billion -557.2 million 2017 36.92 billion 7.12 billion -359.36 million -69.28 million 2018 46.16 billion 8.9 billion 2.3 billion 443.42 million 2019 39.64 billion 7.64 billion 1.2 billion 231.35 million

Figures collated from annual SEC filings available on Gerdau's investor relations page.

The inconsistency of the figures reflects the nature of the steel sector. Steel stocks are usually value traps as many investors see them trading at low valuations, and reckon that they are excellent value investments. However, what is overlooked is how capital-intensive steel investments are - simply to break even, a steel company must reinvest a huge amount of its earnings into its operations. Creating wealth for investors during a business cycle is thus not something a steel company will be able to do - Dividend Aristocrat Nucor (NUE) may be an exception to this, but generally speaking, this is the case with steel investments.

Gerdau cannot claim a similar distinction to Nucor - certainly not in the dividend department. It pays a dividend, and has done since 2011, but this fluctuates depending on earnings - following the traditional European model. While the payout ratio of 11.43% and free cash flow of R$3.05 billion ($588.02 million) give considerable scope for the dividend to be raised, that is unlikely to happen.

The scope for the dividend to be increased is also reinforced by the balance sheet, as long-term debt of R$15.09 billion ($2.91 billion) is offset by a net worth of R$27.17 billion ($5.24 billion), and total current liabilities of R$7.42 billion ($1.43 billion) are offset by total current assets of R$18.24 billion ($3.52 billion), cash-on-hand worth R$2.64 billion ($508.97 million), short-term investments worth R$3.65 billion ($703.69 million), and total accounts receivable of R$3.66 billion ($705.62 million). Despite the strong long-term and short-term finances, however, there are a number of factors that would dissuade me from parking money here.

The coronavirus pandemic, of course, is weighing down on Gerdau as it has on all stocks. In addition to that, however, is the fact that many steel companies have suffered from China undercutting them by flooding the market with cheap steel and aluminum. Combine these factors with the fact that Gerdau's earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 2.30%, and an interested investor would require a discount to fair value. This in and of itself would not make Gerdau a decent recommendation, as noted above, but in any event, a discount to fair value is not on offer here.

At close of market on 04/20/2020, Gerdau traded at $2.16 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/22/2020, Gerdau's sponsored ADR traded on the New York Stock Exchange at a share price of $2.16 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 17.66, and the current dividend yield of 0.93% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.56%. This indicates that Gerdau S.A. is currently trading at a premium to fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.06 (15.85 / 15 = 1.06) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $2.04 (2.16 / 1.06 = 2.04). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (17.33 / 17.66 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $2.40 (2.16 / 0.90 = 2.40).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.68 (1.56 / 0.93 = 1.68) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $1.29 (2.16 / 1.68 = 1.29). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $1.91 (2.04 + 2.40 + 1.29 / 3 = 1.91). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 12%.

Steel companies are generally not ideal investments due to their capital-intensive business model, and Gerdau has a dominant position in the Latin American market and a strong balance sheet. However, its inconsistent profits, low EPS growth, and the current economic climate all tell against Gerdau as a prospective investment, and it certainly does not warrant a 12% premium to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.