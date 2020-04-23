Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/21/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/21/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

iMedia Brands (IMBI);

Investcorp Credit Mgt BDC (ICMB);

VOXX Intl (VOXX);

Trecora Resources (TREC);

Sharing Services Global (OTCQB:SHRG);

Elevate Credit (ELVT), and;

Bank of NY (BK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Tiptree (TIPT);

CarMax (KMX);

Procter & Gamble (PG);

Moderna (MRNA);

Mimecast (MIME);

Guardant Health (GH);

Fiserv (FISV);

Gulfport Energy (GPOR).

Datadog (DDOG), and;

Coupa Software (COUP).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Tallgrass Energy (TGE).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lalo Eyal DIR iMedia Brands IMBI JB* $1,411,511 2 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $1,347,961 3 Friedman Michael DIR iMedia Brands IMBI JB* $1,344,059 4 Kahli Beat BO VOXX Intl VOXX B $1,046,239 5 Goodman Shira DIR CarMax KMX B $99,061 6 Document Security Systems BO Sharing Services Global SHRG B $85,000 7 Quarles Patrick D CEO,DIR Trecora Resources TREC AB $59,246 8 Investcorp BDC Holdings BO Investcorp Credit Mgt BDC ICMB B $35,263 9 Barnes Michael Gene CB,DIR,BO Tiptree TIPT AB $29,509 10 Holroyd Samantha O Gulfport Energy GPOR B $14,822

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Moler William R DIR Tallgrass Energy TGE JS* $36,848,856 2 Ford Todd R CFO Coupa Software COUP AS $2,048,686 3 Obstler David M CFO Datadog DDOG AS $1,842,138 4 Majoras Deborah P LO,SEC Procter & Gamble PG S $1,544,419 5 Engle Bridget E VP Bank of NY BK S $1,422,822 6 Bancel Stephane CEO,DIR Moderna MRNA AS $1,280,356 7 Murray Neil DIR Mimecast MIME AS $1,246,168 8 Eltoukhy Helmy CEO,DIR Guardant Health GH AS $1,116,739 9 Scff Mgt BO Elevate Credit ELVT S $1,030,767 10 Yabuki Jeffery W CB,CEO Fiserv FISV AS $1,003,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

