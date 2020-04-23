Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/21/20

|
Includes: BK, ELVT, ICMB, IMBI, MYOV, TREC, VOXX
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/21/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • iMedia Brands (IMBI);
  • Investcorp Credit Mgt BDC (ICMB);
  • VOXX Intl (VOXX);
  • Trecora Resources (TREC);
  • Sharing Services Global (OTCQB:SHRG);
  • Elevate Credit (ELVT), and;
  • Bank of NY (BK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tiptree (TIPT);
  • CarMax (KMX);
  • Procter & Gamble (PG);
  • Moderna (MRNA);
  • Mimecast (MIME);
  • Guardant Health (GH);
  • Fiserv (FISV);
  • Gulfport Energy (GPOR).
  • Datadog (DDOG), and;
  • Coupa Software (COUP).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lalo Eyal

DIR

iMedia Brands

IMBI

JB*

$1,411,511

2

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$1,347,961

3

Friedman Michael

DIR

iMedia Brands

IMBI

JB*

$1,344,059

4

Kahli Beat

BO

VOXX Intl

VOXX

B

$1,046,239

5

Goodman Shira

DIR

CarMax

KMX

B

$99,061

6

Document Security Systems

BO

Sharing Services Global

SHRG

B

$85,000

7

Quarles Patrick D

CEO,DIR

Trecora Resources

TREC

AB

$59,246

8

Investcorp BDC Holdings

BO

Investcorp Credit Mgt BDC

ICMB

B

$35,263

9

Barnes Michael Gene

CB,DIR,BO

Tiptree

TIPT

AB

$29,509

10

Holroyd Samantha

O

Gulfport Energy

GPOR

B

$14,822

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Moler William R

DIR

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

JS*

$36,848,856

2

Ford Todd R

CFO

Coupa Software

COUP

AS

$2,048,686

3

Obstler David M

CFO

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$1,842,138

4

Majoras Deborah P

LO,SEC

Procter & Gamble

PG

S

$1,544,419

5

Engle Bridget E

VP

Bank of NY

BK

S

$1,422,822

6

Bancel Stephane

CEO,DIR

Moderna

MRNA

AS

$1,280,356

7

Murray Neil

DIR

Mimecast

MIME

AS

$1,246,168

8

Eltoukhy Helmy

CEO,DIR

Guardant Health

GH

AS

$1,116,739

9

Scff Mgt

BO

Elevate Credit

ELVT

S

$1,030,767

10

Yabuki Jeffery W

CB,CEO

Fiserv

FISV

AS

$1,003,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.