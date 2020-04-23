34 Equities Boosted Dividends 3/30-4/20 Despite Uncertainties

$5k invested in this collection of lowest-priced five top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 0.67% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs barely ruled this mostly April booster pack.

Financial Services companies with fifteen hikes and Energy with five, showed the most increases for the past four weeks.

The past four week increases ranged $0.00011 per M by ITUB, to $2.42786 annually by BAP, and ranged upward from 0.1% by EAD, and LAND, to 171.1% by MTR.

Barron's Weekly lists the stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 3/30-4/20 rundown for 34 proclaimed those weeks.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your March 20 combined data from Barron's for 31 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by April 20 four weeks of analysis powered by YCharts as of April 22.

Watch this space (as the current uncertainty flourishes) for those brave corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock price.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 24.37% To 77.82% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of 3/30-4/20, 2020

Four of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 22, 2021, were:

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) was projected to net $778.19, based on the median of estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 95% greater than the market as a whole.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) was projected to net $752.59, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 48% greater than the market as a whole.

Creditcorp Ltd. (BAP) was projected to net $687.87, based on the median of target estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% less than the market as a whole.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) was projected to net $561.56, based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% more than the market as a whole.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) was projected to net $494.56, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for LEVL.

CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) was projected to net $262.89, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 26% above the market as a whole.

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) was projected to net 372.01, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% under the market as a whole.

MV Oil Trust (MVO) was projected to net $310.10, based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% greater than the market as a whole.

Bank OZK (OZK) was projected to net $286.18, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 90% above the market as a whole.

H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) was projected to net $243.68, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 69% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 49.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 35% more than the market as a whole.

Source: chelseadogs.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

24 Of 34 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

31 Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 3/30 -4/20 by yield represented three sectors.

Three representatives from energy placed first, sixth, and eighth, Ecopetrol SA [1], and CNOOC Ltd. [6], and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)[8].

Six representatives financial services, placed second through fifth, ninth, and tenth, Lloyds Banking Group plc [2], Credicorp Ltd. [3], Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [4], Level One Bancorp, Inc. [5], Donegal Group Inc. B (NASDAQ:DGICB) [9], and Bank OZK [10].

Finally, one communication services representative placed seventh, China Mobile Ltd. [4], to complete the top ten on the March 30-April 20 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten March 30-April 20 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 21.36% To 69.89% Upsides With (31) No Down-Siders Detected

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 0.67% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks To 4/22/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs assembled 3/30-4/20 were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten dividend boosted dogs screened 3/16 & 23/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 30.76% Vs. (33) 30.56% Net Gains by All Ten Come April 22, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.67% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh-lowest priced selection, Ecopetrol SA was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 77.82%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of 3/30-4/20 were: Lloyds Banking Group plc; MV Oil Trust; MFS Government Markets (MGF); Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR); Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT), with prices ranging from $1.39 to $5.08.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of 3/30-4/20 were: Wells Fargo Advantage Inc. Opp (EAD); Ecopetrol SA; Wells Fargo Advantage Util & High Inc. (ERH); Sabine Royalty Trust; CNOOC Ltd., whose prices ranged from $6.54 to $103.00.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword: The Actual List From March 30-April 20

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

One stock listed by Barron's on this draft, Goldman Sachs Pfd C, failed to reveal its data this go-round. The ticker cited in the list GSpC is a non-starter as are GS.C; GS.PC. I probably need a Bloomberg terminal to parse this one.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: chelseadogs.com

