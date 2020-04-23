TrustCo Bank: A Tremendous Buy Under $5

While the bank will face pressures that all other major financials will face with possible loan losses in the next two quarters, non-performing assets have improved.

TrustCo Bank Corp. (TRST) is a name we have covered many times over the years, and have recently felt was setting up for another buy. The company just reported earnings, and the results have sparked some selling. We believe that if shares dip below $5, it is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get into the name, in our opinion, based on valuation, the dividend, and the long-term prospects for financials. Shares retraced back to levels not seen in nearly 10 years. We are bullish on the name long term. In the near term it will be volatile, and this should be expected given the profound economic impact COVID-19 has had. Now, this bank has a lot of exposure to New York markets, and so, the market has hammered this name because there are fears it will be hit hard with the lockdown orders and the unemployment rates in New York. That said, we want to continue our coverage of this regional bank by honing on the critical metrics that investors should be focused on, and reiterate that it is a great opportunity to buy the stock.

Recent price action

The stock briefly dipped under $5 and is heading in that direction again. We think you can leverage this swing for the long-term to get into a position:

It is our opinion that with the stock heading toward $5.00, you should start adding to holdings here. We are definitely bullish on the name as we move forward. This is a well-run regional bank paying over a 5% dividend yield. The key metrics have some notable strengths and weaknesses to be aware of, but we think a great trade sets up here.

The play

Target entry 1 (25% of position): $5.10-5.20

Target entry 2 (35% of position): $4.80-4.90

Target entry 3 (45% of position): $4.50-4.60

Discussion

It bears repeating that unlike some major banks (think the Goldman Sachs, JPMorgans, Morgan Stanleys, etc. of the world), this regional bank is focused entirely on traditional bread-and-butter banking. What do we mean? Well, we mean that the company takes in deposits from customers at a low interest rate and makes loans to other customers at a higher rate. Bread-and-butter banking.

Increased loan activity, as well as overall higher returns on assets, helped lead to revenue expansion. The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 1.03% and 9.87%, respectively. Investors saw this as a bit of a red flag and are selling because this is a decrease from last year. There are more assets under management, but the lower returns led to slightly lower revenues (down 1.1%) and lower earnings per share ($0.138 vs. $0.15). Why are we bullish? Well, the bank is trading below book value. And book value expanded year over year to $5.68. We also like the name on this decline because it is not about where the company has been, it's about where it is going. Loan growth, deposit growth and a stabilization in the cost of funds have helped, despite interest rates being so low.

Growing loans and deposits

Loans and deposits are especially critical for small regional banks such as TrustCo. We are pleased that the bank continues to grow both loans and deposits over time. Growth in loans and deposits is absolutely necessary for any bank, small or large.

Even when we cover large banks, which have complicated balance sheets and are in all areas of banking such as trading, investments, etc., we always point out that traditional banking is what grows the business. For TrustCo, the loan portfolio reached an all-time high. Average loans were up $209 million, or over 5.4% year over year. Total loans have once again reached an all-time high of over $4 billion.

The types of loans show us that the bank is lending more to homeowners and using caution in the riskier commercial loan side of the business. Average residential loans, which is a key focus of the company, were up $226 million, or 6.7% vs. last year. Average commercial loans continue to be less of a focus and were up $5.2 million from last year. Management has stated several times that these are less attractive on a risk-adjusted basis. There also was a decline in home equity loan balances and installment loans.

Total average deposits were up nearly $70 million in the quarter versus a year ago, a rise of 1.6%. The increase in deposits came in the form of on-demand deposits, while interest-bearing checking was flat, money market deposits were up and time deposits were down. All told, deposits continue to increase every year. What is more, TrustCo isn't giving out junk loans. It is a conservative lender and carefully considers each and every borrower and every potential property/project that its loan is going to finance. The bank knows a good deal when it sees one and a risky deal when it is presented, in our opinion. Now, given the COVID-19 issues, we have a higher provision for loan losses.

Non-performing assets decline

A critical aspect to consider for all banks is the quality of the assets on the books. Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality. There was an increase in the provision for loan losses, driven by the growth in the loans discussed above and the uncertainty around the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. We would expect the level of provision for loan losses in 2020 to continue to reflect the overall growth of the bank's loan portfolio, and this could incrementally increase or decrease depending on economic trends the next few quarters.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets keep improving. Non-performing loans actually fell by $4 million compared to the year-ago quarter, while total non-performing assets were also down nearly $4 million. Further, quarterly net charge-offs were 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.04% a year ago. This is a substantial improvement. Finally, it is key to point out that non-performing assets to total assets were just 0.42% down from 0.50%. Loan loss provisions were up on total basis by $600,000, but down on a percentage basis to 1.13% of total loans.

So, why did earnings go down? The cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained relatively flat in the first quarter of 2020 from the first quarter of 2019. A significant portion of the CD portfolio repriced during 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020, with additional still to reprice in the second quarter. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2020 was 3.05%, down 19 basis points from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to federal interest rate cuts over the same period resulting in less interest earned on short-term funds and variable rate loans. The lower margins and roughly comparable expenses led to net income beating expectations. TrustCo's Q1 2020 core net income was $13.3 million, down from the $14.5 million in Q1 2019. Factoring in share repurchases, EPS came in at $0.138 per share, down from $0.15 a year ago. Considering where all the other banks came in following their Q1 reports, this was strong.

Take-home

We view this earnings contraction as a result of the decline in interest rates as well as COVID-19-related loan payment reductions. The bank is a great lender to high-quality borrowers. It does not make deals that are overall risky, and has long billed itself as having conservative balance sheet management. We love this. With shares down 45% from highs a few years ago and down 38% this year, we think you can scale into this great regional bank now yielding 5.1%. We think it is a winning bet.

