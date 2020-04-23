Saga Partners Q1 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Saga Partners is a fundamental, long-only, public equity portfolio with the goal to provide returns above the general market over the long-term.

The Portfolio has a long-term investing philosophy, seeking high-quality companies selling below intrinsic value.

During 1Q20, the Saga Portfolio decreased 27.8% gross of fees. This compares to the overall decrease in S&P Smallcap 600 and S&P 500 of -32.6% and -19.6%, respectively.

Since inception the Saga Portfolio has provided 11.3% annualized gross returns compared to the S&P Smallcap 600 and S&P 500's respective -4.6% and 6.6%.