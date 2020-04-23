Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacífico: A Great Business On Sale

However, the company's passenger throughput has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic in recent months as it embarks on a major capital spending cycle.

Management appears to have done a good job of improving margins and efficiency, which made the company a cash cow.

GAP managed to profitably grow revenue more than sixfold in the past 15 years, driven by booming air traffic and service price raises.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., aka, GAP, operates 12 airports in Mexico, as well as two additional ones in Jamaica.

As I stated in a previous article, commercial airport operators are typically monopolistic businesses. Thanks to widespread recognition of their great economics, airport operators can only be bought at an adequate margin of safety in economic malaise, commonly caused by cycles of capital spending for expanding, improving, and maintaining airports or by exogenous shocks. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has decimated air traffic, leading to severe sell-off of airport operators and providing discerning investors with an entry opportunity.

In this article, let's examine Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., aka GAP (PAC), thanks to reader feedback. This article follows my previous coverage of the Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) and Beijing Daxing International Airport, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASR), aka ASUR.

GAP: An overview of the business

The Mexican government issued the Investment Guidelines for the Opening of Investment in the Mexican Airport System in February 1998, to privatize 35 of 58 main airports, including 12 airports under the GAP umbrella (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. GAP-operated airports in Mexico, including Aguascalientes, or AGU; Guadalajara, or GDL; Hermosillo, or HMO; La Paz, or LAP; León, or BJX; Los Cabos, or SJD; Los Mochis, or LMM; Manzanillo, or ZLO; Mexicali, or MXL; Morelia, or MLM; Puerto Vallarta, or PVR; Tijuana, or TIJ. Source.

In 1999, the Mexican government sold a 15% equity interest in GAP to Aeropuertos Mexicanos del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (or AMP) pursuant to a public bidding process for Mexican pesos (or MXN) 2,453.4 million, or US$261 million.

AMP was a consortium consisting of three Spanish companies (Grupo Unión Fenosa, S.A. (33.5%), Dragados Concesiones de Infrastructurales, S.A. (29%), and Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (aka, AENA, 25.5%)), and Mexican private firm Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, S.A. de C.V. (12%), with Olegario Vázquez Raña heading the consortium. The Spanish partners fell out with Raña in 2001, which led to another Mexican concern Holdinmex, S.A. de C.V. buying out Grupo Empresarial Ángeles for US$40 million. In the following year, Mexican state politicians complained about a Spanish conspiracy that involved Fenosa and Dragados actually footing the bill for Holdinmex in the ouster of Raña and about alleged under-investments. The controversy may have delayed the Mexican federal government's plan to sell the remaining 85% government stake.

By end-2005, AMP partners were Holdinmex (25.5%), AENA (25.5%), Grupo Dragados (28.16%), and Unión Fenosa (20.84%). In 2006, Unión Fenosa sold its shares to the other three partners, and Holdinmex sold its stake to Controladora Mexicana de Aeropuertos for US$75 million, which is controlled by Eduardo Sánchez Navarro (who at the time was also the president of ASUR), along with the couple of Carlos Laviada Ocejo and Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga, resulting in a partnership of 33.33% AENA Desarrollo Internacional S.A. (OTCPK:ANNSF); 33.33% Controladora Mexicana de Aeropuertos, S.A. de C.V. (a JV 50% owned by Pal Aeropuertos, S.A. de C.V. and 50% owned by Promotora Aeronáutica del Pacifíco, S.A. de C.V.); and 33.33% Desarollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias S.A. - a subsidiary of Actividades de Construcciones y Servicios, S.A. (OTCPK:ACSAF).

The Mexican government finally put its 85% stake in GAP up for sale in February 2006, raising US$963.2 million, through which GAP became a 100% publicly traded company.

On November 19, 2014, Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias sold its 33.33% to Controladora Mexicana de Aeropuertos, resulting in the current shareholding structure (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The shareholding structure of GAP. Source: GAP Corporate Presentation January 2020.

GAP-operated Airports. GAP operates 12 airports in the Pacific region of Mexico, including the following, under a concession until 2048:

Guadalajara and Tijuana serving the main metropolitan areas;

Mexicali, Hermosillo, Los Mochis, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, and Morelia, serving medium-sized cities;

La Paz, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Manzanillo, serving main tourist destinations (Fig. 1).

Overseas, GAP also operates since 2003 the Sangster International Airport (or MBJ) on a 30-year concession expiring April 2033. It also operates the Norman Manley International Airport (or KIN) at Kingston, Jamaica, since October 2019, under a 25-year concession.

Revenue sources. Revenues from aeronautical services principally consist of fees for departing passengers, aircraft landing fees based on an aircraft’s weight and arrival time, an aircraft parking fee, fees for the transport of passengers from an aircraft to a terminal building, and security charges for departing passengers, and other sources of revenues subject to regulation under the maximum rates.

Revenues from non-aeronautical services consist of revenues not subject to regulation under the maximum rates, which are primarily revenues from car parking charges, leasing of commercial space to tenants, advertisers, certain ground transportation providers, and other miscellaneous sources of revenues (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. GAP's commercial revenue consolidated by business lines, in MXN millions. Source: GAP Corporate Presentation January 2020.

Revenue growth

GAP managed to grow revenue more than sixfold in the 15 years from 2004 to 2019, from MXN 2,355 million to 14,319 million, or at a CAGR of 12.79%. Only considering the Mexican airports, the aeronautical revenue increased by 10.53% per year, while non-aeronautical revenue rose 14.29% per year (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The revenue, gross profit, EBITDA, operating income, and net income by year for GAP. Source: TIKR.

Growing air traffic. Much of the growth in revenue was driven by booming air travel through GAP-operated airports. From 2004 to 2019, domestic passengers increased at a CAGR of 6.14%, international passengers at 8.38%, and total passengers at 7.00%.

Pricing power. The other driver of revenue growth is GAP's ability to raise the prices charged on services rendered. It increased the regulated aeronautical revenue per passenger in Mexico from MXN 114.98 in 2004 to 187.07 in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.30%. GAP was able to raise the non-aeronautical revenue per passenger from MXN 24.53 in 2004 to 65.97 in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.82% (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue per passenger for GAP. The bump in 2015 was caused by an adjustment made to remove the effects resultant from the acquisition of DCA, which owns 74.5% of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Source: Laurentian Research based on GAP released quarterly and annual reports.

Overseas, from 2020 to 2024, GAP can raise tariffs at 1.19% per year at the Montego Bay airport (i.e., MBJ) and at 6.96% per year at the Kingston airport (aka KIN), as shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Maximum tariffs in the two overseas airports in Jamaica. Source: GAP Corporate Presentation January 2020.

GAP was able to consistently raise prices, thanks to the monopolistic position awarded by the Mexican government. Such a pricing power enhanced GAP's resilience during exogenous events. The H1N1 public health crisis hit Mexico in May 2009, leading to a 13.33% decrease in traffic from 2008 to 2009. Throughput at GAP-operated airports did not recover until two years later. However, because GAP was able to raise the aeronautical revenue per passenger by 6.00% in 2009 and by 11.17% in 2010, revenue ended up only dropping by 6.43% in 2009, followed by a 33.91% hike in the following year (Fig. 4; Fig. 5).

Margins and profitability

Margin improvement. By growing revenue at a faster clip (at a CAGR of 12.79%) than the costs of service, aka COGS (at a CAGR of 10.30%), GAP was able to raise the gross margin from 68.70% in 2004 to 77.60% in 2019. Please note GAP fared much better than ASUR in controlling the COGS.

By keeping the expansion of operating expenses (at a CAGR of 10.27%) below the growth of gross profit (at a CAGR of 13.71%), GAP increased operating margin from around 40% in the early 2000s to approximately 56% in the late 2010s.

Benefitting from low net interest expense (see below) and relative tax-friendliness, net margin expanded from below 20% in 2004 to around 40% in the 2010s (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The gross margin, operating margin, and net margin of GAP. Source: TIKR.

Net income and EPS. With growing revenue and improvements in net margin, GAP achieved net income growth at a CAGR of 18.71% (Fig. 4). With no equity dilution, earnings per share increased accordingly (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The earnings per share as compared with dividends per share for GAP. Source: TIKR.

GAP threw off a lot of free cash flow, especially in the last few years (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Free cash flow by year for GAP. Source: TIKR.

DuPont analysis. From 2004 to 2019, GAP wrung out a lot of inefficiencies in operations. As described above, the company improved net margin from sub-20% to around 40%. It accelerated asset turnover by threefold and more than doubled the leverage. The end result is a miraculous rise in ROE, from a paltry 1.67% to a respectable 27.44% in 15 years (Table 2). GAP seems to have been run more efficiently than ASUR, as discussed in my previous article linked above.

Table 2. DuPont analysis of GAP. Source: Laurentian Research.

GAP boasts a wide spread between the ROIC of 44.31% and a WACC of 6.91% calculated from what I consider to be a proper beta, confirming that this is a well-run wide-moat business.

Main risks

MDP capital spending cycle. The improving ROE of GAP over the past five years (2015-2019) may have something to do with the fact that the company was winding down a modest Master Development Program (aka, MDP) cycle. During that MDP cycle, GAP funded the vast majority (>95%) of the CapEx with bank loans and long-term debt securities issued on the Mexican capital markets, while paying a lot of dividends.

For current MDP from 2020 to 2024, GAP is committed to approximately MXN 21.8 billion of capital investments (Fig. 9). Such an investment cycle should have an appreciable impact on the company's financial performance. The balance sheet will probably pick up much more debt, and interest expense therefrom will have an impact on the net income and capital returns.

Fig. 9. The estimated committed investments in Mexico by airport and by year. Source: Laurentian Research, based on data sourced here and here.

Balance sheet. As of end-2019, GAP had MXN 16.2 billion of debt offset by MXN 7.5 billion of cash, with a modest debt/capital ratio of 44%. Net debt has sharply increased since 2015 to fund the generous payment of dividends, which total MXN 8.5 billion. Accordingly, the coverage of ex-CapEx EBITDA over interest expense has collapsed to 9.63X as of end-2019, which is still respectable (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. The debt/capital and (EBITDA-CapEx)/interest expense ratios by year for GAP. Source: TIKR.

Impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Sequentially, total traffic dropped by 27.85% from February 2020 to March 2020. As compared with March 2019, total traffic declined by 30.24% (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. GAP domestic, international, and Kingston airport traffic data by month. Source: Laurentian Research based on air traffic data sourced here.

One has to know that GAP airports typically experience a strong seasonal rise in total traffic (e.g., traffic increased by 20.19% and 21.04% from February 2018 to March 2018 and from February 2019 to March 2019, respectively) to appreciate how much damage the coronavirus pandemic has done to air travel. April 2020 may look even worse than March 2020, considering a national health emergency was not declared in Mexico until March 30, 2020 (see here - Spanish language source).

Besides foreign exchange rate fluctuations, primary uncertainties concerning GAP lie in two areas:

When airport traffic will begin to pick up. If history is of any referencing value, we should not expect traffic to reverse its declining course perhaps until the Christmas season, although it is supposed to resume the secular expansion in strength afterwards.

How severely the current MDP will impact the financial performance of GAP. This, to an extent, depends on whether GAP will lower the dividend payments, which currently has a trailing yield of 7.64%.

Valuation

GAP traded at a P/E multiple of 14.99X and EV/EBITDA of 7.14X, both near historically low levels. For a high-barriers-to-entry business in secular growth, these multiples suggest undervaluation, especially considering air traffic through GAP-operated airports will eventually recover as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

GAP seems to be a better value as compared with ASUR.

Investor takeaways

There is no question that GAP is a monopolistic business protected by barriers to entry, which accords it with strong pricing power and enables it to grow profitably, to generate rich profit at high margins, and to remain resilient even during recessions.

After having been sold off by over 50%, GAP currently trades near historically low valuation multiples because the coronavirus has decimated air traffic through its airports. The company also enters a new MDP capital investment cycle, adding to the uncertainties.

However, high-quality businesses such as GAP can only be bought at a sufficiently large margin of safety when multiple adverse factors converge, like now. Therefore, I believe the coronavirus pandemic is a great entry opportunity (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. Stock charts of GAP. Source.

If you like the article above, you should follow Laurentian Research to get real-time alerts to his future articles. For a limited time, Laurentian Research offers his real-time followers a special discount for subscribing to The Natural Resources Hub, a top-ranked Marketplace service that covers the natural resource sector as well as wide-moat businesses. Send a DM to Laurentian Research today to secure that special deal before it is gone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAC,ASR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.