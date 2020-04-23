Galaxy Resources Ltd (GALXF) CEO Simon Hay on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Resources Ltd (OTCPK:GALXF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2020 9:00 PM ET

Simon Hay - CEO

Alan Rule - CFO

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Harsh Bardia - Citigroup

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie Research

Glyn Lawcock - UBS Investment Bank

Peter Arden - Bell Potter Securities Limited

Alistair Harvey - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Simon Hay

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. Joining me today is Alan Rule, Chief Financial Officer. The March Quarter 2020 Activities Report was released to the ASX this morning and is available on our website. As usual, the Q&A is for analysts. However, we recognize the ongoing support of our other investors and stakeholders. And if they have further questions after the Q&A, please contact Phoebe in Investor Relations, and we'll get back to you promptly.

Before we begin, a reminder that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors. Information that we present today is our best judgment based on today's information. Actual results may vary based upon these risks and uncertainties.

So firstly, to sustainability. We're pleased to have released our first sustainability report earlier this week, which is available on our website. Sustainability is a key focus for us as we expand into international jurisdictions. And in 2019, we started a 2-year program to align our environmental, social and governance practices with international frameworks. Our performance, our plans and the progress we've made is outlined in this report.

From a safety perspective, our performance is not good with 4 low-severity, low-potential recordable injuries in the quarter. At Sal de Vida, we've boosted our safety resources with the recruitment of an HSE manager and also a medical officer. At Mt Cattlin, we implemented safety programs, targeting increased risk awareness and injury prevention. Additionally, towards the end of the quarter, COVID-19 health practices were implemented across the organization without incident. And I'll talk more about that on each project later in the call.

Our community programs progressed through the quarter. However, in Argentina, the -- two school projects were stopped in mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions. We'll restart those as restrictions are lifted.

Moving on to production. At Mt Cattlin, we commenced the lower operational settings in the quarter as we adapted to soft market conditions while also satisfying the demand of our customer base. It was quite a busy quarter. We had a 6-week outage. We changed the mining contractor, and we installed the optical or shorter circuit. We resumed operations sequentially from mid-February until early March and produced 14,306 tonnes -- dry metric tonnes for the quarter. Unit costs were high at $592 per tonne, but we need to bear in mind, we only operated the plant for approximately 4 weeks. March unit costs of $399 per tonne were more representative of ongoing performance.

The ore sorters are operating largely as we expected, and we are now focused on further optimizing the circuit and increasing the proportion of low-grade stockpile material that we process. And this is expected to make a positive impact on recoveries. We're operating the process plant on a campaign basis of 2 weeks on, 1 week off. This is obviously not ideal as there are inefficiencies in starting and stopping the plant, and this includes recovery losses, and we are now working to minimize those recovery losses and optimize our campaign operating mode.

COVID-19 restrictions are not having an impact on Mt Cattlin. Our staff and contract partners have been very flexible, and we moved early to relocate our interstate workforce to the Ravensthorpe area, which meant that we avoided the need to isolate staff and could continue operations unimpeded. Perth-based employees were also working longer rosters with fewer transitions, and we've implemented a range of health and hygiene practices at site to cater for the pandemic.

Moving to sales. Difficult market conditions continued throughout the quarter. However, we managed to destock just over half of our carried-over inventory from 2019 with a shipment of 32,500 tonnes. Additionally, the customer for the 15,000-tonne shipment that was sold but not shipped in Q4 last year has confirmed a ship for next week, so this volume will also be moving. Further, we've secured a new customer as part of our strategy to diversify our customer mix. This reflects the supply dynamic we started to see last year where customers approached Galaxy, seeking stable and reliable producers with concerns around the future of spodumene supply from their existing suppliers.

I'll provide some further discussion on sales outlook and the market later, but for now, I'll hand over to Alan to take us through the financials.

Alan Rule

Thank you, Simon, and good morning, everyone. From a cash and financial perspective, Galaxy was debt-free with cash and financial assets of USD 129.6 million at the end of March. The reduction in this -- from the previous quarter is primarily as a result of positive cash flow from Mt Cattlin arising from the shipment of 32,500 tonnes, but it was offset by capital expenditure of approximately $8.5 million across the 3 projects, which included the front-end optical sorter at Mt Cattlin, the pilot ponds and pilot plant and camp upgrades at Sal de Vida and the value engineering work at James Bay.

There was a material reduction in creditors since the end of December. There was a reduction in financial assets due to the changed market prices of equity investments. However, the fixed rate note income -- interest income exceeded the FX loss on the FX -- on the fixed rate note for the quarter.

Thank you, Simon. I'll hand it back to you.

Simon Hay

Okay. Further on costs. During this period of uncertainty, we're pursuing a range of cost-reduction and deferral initiatives throughout all parts of the business. As part of that, we've applied a temporary 20% salary cut to the Board and executive teams to assist in preserving the company's cash balance.

On to the projects. At Sal de Vida, we made significant progress both on-site and in an engineering sense during the quarter. The accommodation camp upgrade and expansion was completed early in the year, and this allowed for extra resources on-site for the subsequent work programs.

Construction of the lining and pilot ponds and establishment of the first well and pump station was completed, leading to the filling of all ponds with brine. The pilot plant was constructed, advancing to wet commissioning before COVID-19 restrictions brought that to a halt.

Oxide engineering work and studies on stage 1 continued unaffected. During the quarter, the front end engineering design package for the wellfields and ponds was issued for tender, and award is imminent. We completed the sizing for the process plant, and the process plant FEED package is now also well advanced, and we expect this to be tendered and awarded in Q2. The sites for the initial wellfield and the production ponds were also selected. Logistics and energy evaluations were completed and preferred structures selected. So you can see a fair amount of progress across all fronts on the engineering aspect of stage 1.

Further, test work in Australia of brine samples continue to deliver results that validate the simplified process flow sheet that we've developed to reduce technical complexity and risk.

In regard to COVID-19. Case numbers in Argentina and Catamarca in particular are relatively low compared to the rest of the world as the government reacted very swiftly in implementing firm restrictions on travel and social distancing. At the moment, the federal government is devolving more decisions to the provinces, and the Catamarca provincial government was one of the first provinces to permit the resumption of mining operations. And this is recently permitted operating mines to resume. However, Sal de Vida is in the development phase and therefore remains subject to restrictions. We have a skeleton workforce on site.

Now our priority is certainly to protect the health and safety of our workforce but also the surrounding communities. And we have taken and will take a very cautious approach, especially when it comes to resuming operations when permitted.

We are in discussions with the government around the pilot plant operations. We're examining workarounds to see if we can progress piloting through different means. We do expect some delay to the project, but at this stage, it's too early to tell if those delays will be significant and the impact on the schedule, material. We expect to make further announcements this quarter as the situation becomes more clear.

Look, it's certainly important to note the engineering works are critical path and progressing unaffected. So we are still making meaningful progress on the project despite the COVID-19 restrictions. With the delay to piloting and a continuing delay, there would come a time where piloting becomes critical path. But that is yet to be -- we're yet to cross that boundary.

On site, evaporation of brine and the test ponds will, of course, continue unimpeded, so we make progress there. Discussions with potential partners on the sell-down of a minority stake in the project continue. However, progress has been delayed by COVID-19 restrictions as site inspections, some due diligence and international travel have been curtailed. Look, as we've previously advised, a partner is our preferred position but not essential for this project. So we are not in a rush to do a deal. We'll be patient and will work with the other parties on a time line that satisfies all.

At James Bay, on-site activities were postponed. However, value engineering work on the upstream component continued and is on track to be completed in Q2. Our relationship with the Cree Nation and negotiations on the impact benefits agreement are both on a sound footing. Further, we're in discussions with various stakeholders to understand how the CAD 4.7 billion infrastructure alliance agreement could benefit the project and its surrounding communities. This is obviously quite a positive development for the project, and we'll continue to investigate this over the coming months.

Moving on to the market. As you'd expect, the impact of COVID-19 on sales remains uncertain and fluid, to say the least, with supply/demand imbalances evident throughout the supply chain. Some converters in China have restarted after COVID-19 restrictions. However, we are observing the downstream cathode and battery businesses are now experiencing declining orders. So we do expect this to flow upstream to spodumene orders and pricing in the near term.

Production sales in the auto industry fell globally in Q1, and battery and cathode suppliers are expected to adjust their inventory levels and production settings accordingly. Vulnerability in the European and U.S. auto markets continues, although we do note a number of production lines restarting. And however, this vulnerability is certainly expected to further impact the lithium sector. The demand on EVs -- the impact on EV demand, coupled with weak oil prices, certainly remains uncertain at this point in time. Before the virus hit in Europe, significant EV sales growth for January and February was evident. Moving to China, stimulus targeting on the EV sector across a broad municipal and provincial level is occurring now. And we expect this, plus the release of flagship new models from EV manufacturers like BYD and Tesla, to assist in sales recovery. And there has been some early indication of that post the close of the quarter. However, the overall situation certainly remains weak and unclear.

There continues to be a natural supply side response in the lithium raw material sector to this weak demand, and we've seen a number of greenfield projects and brownfield expansions deferred or stopped outright in recent months.

Our 2020 sales remain fully contracted, and we're in regular contact with our customers on shipping schedules. Pricing remains soft, as I've indicated, and we estimate spodumene inventory in China sits at around 4 to 5 months of supply. We expect our average realized price for the first half to be sub-USD 450 per tonne.

In conclusion, Mt Cattlin continues to operate with no COVID-19 restrictions -- impact from no -- COVID-19, I should say. Galaxy remains in a strong position to navigate the current turmoil in the markets with a solid balance sheet, and no debt to service places us in a quite a strong and flexible position that many of our competitors do not have. We continue to make solid progress on our tier 1 asset in Sal de Vida despite the COVID-19 restrictions, and we will advise, as I have indicated, any delays to the schedule later on. Management is actively scenario planning on cost, sales and project schedule fronts at this stage as we take on board the very dynamic situation in the market.

So with that, Tyler, I'll throw it back to you for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley.

Rahul Anand

Simon, I might start with the cash preservation comment. In the event that your costs run higher than spodumene prices, what's the strategy? Is it to sort of keep running the plant at a certain level of production so that your costs can come below in your stockpile tonnes or spodumene? Or is the strategy that as soon as the demand is low enough that you can't keep the costs below the price, would you put the plant on care and maintenance? And how does that marry up with the new contractor -- or the new contract for site that you've signed recently? That's the first one. I'll come back with more.

Simon Hay

Sure. Thanks, Rahul. Look, our priority at Mt Cattlin is to optimize the ore sorter circuit and to really get better at this campaign mode of operations. So first quarter production is certainly not indicative of where we would expect to see production and costs hit for the full year. So we think we have a number of things that we're working on. So that's our focus at the moment.

In regard to care and maintenance, we're not considering that at this stage. It's very much dependent on where prices go and, as I said, on all the levers that we can pull on site and in costs around the business. So I think we will react at the time should costs decline below our cost of production, and we'll act, of course, very prudently and quickly. But I don't want to speculate on care and maintenance at this stage.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And that -- the new contract, is there any minimum commitment there in terms of tonnes moved for the year in there?

Simon Hay

Look, it's a fixed and variable contract. It has a mixture. We put that in place because we wanted to be able to ramp up the throughput at a particular time should demand indicate the need for that. So at the moment, it has a lower fixed basis than we would have been under the previous contract. So of course, there is -- should we have to go into care and maintenance, of course, there would be some costs, but we don't need to publicize those at this stage because, as I said, our focus is on further optimizing the plant under the new operating settings.

Rahul Anand

Okay. Fair. And just one quick one re recoveries. In the month of March, are you able to specify what recoveries were? Because I think that was the period when you were able to achieve good costs.

Simon Hay

The recoveries -- well, we didn't operate for a long period of time in March, so you can consider that -- in February. So you can consider the reported recovery is indicative of the campaigns. We did have some specific issues. We had a problem with one of the primary cyclones during the latter campaign, and that -- we found that at the end when we shut down and investigated that cyclone. So that has been fixed, but that was a one-off. Also, we had -- again, this goes back to running in campaign mode. It's not optimum for a process plant, as you well understand, and you can overshoot and undershoot grade. And we overshot grade for a period of time, and that is the biggest impact on recovery -- on the grade recovery curve.

So that's why I say our focus on learning to operate to start the plant quickly and efficiently and also to stop it at the end of the campaigns is fundamental to how we improve our operating performance, both from a production, quality, cost and a recovery point of view. And that's the focus for the operating team at the moment.

Rahul Anand

Okay. So that unchanged recovery guidance obviously is taking into account all that campaign processing.

Simon Hay

Correct. Yes. And as I said last year, we do expect the ore sorters, once they are running fully optimized, to have a positive contribution on recovery.

Rahul Anand

Okay. Then final question from me in terms of the contracted sales for this year. Are you able to shed a bit of light in terms of the timing of these? I mean is there the flexibility for the buyer here to be able to delay taking those shipments just like you saw at the end of last year? Or are these take-or-pay contracts with a fixed delivery date?

Simon Hay

In terms of schedule, no, they're definitely not fixed. We are negotiating with all customers on schedule for the -- for all sales for 2020. And we're well advanced with some others for Q2. But things are fluid. Things are very dynamic in China and the rest of the world. So we continue not to provide guidance on sales for the rest of the -- for this quarter, at least.

Your next question comes from the line of Harsh Bardia from Citigroup.

Harsh Bardia

A couple of questions from my side. Firstly, on Sal de Vida, can you share some of the outcome of the sizing study like possible capacity for the stage development there? And secondly, in terms of CapEx. Out of that $8.5 million in the first quarter, how was -- how much was spent on Sal de Vida? And what's the expectation for this quarter, June quarter?

Simon Hay

Okay, Harsh. On the sizing study, it's -- we're not at liberty to reveal what that is until we update the NI 43-101 under Canadian standards because the entity is held in Canada. However, what I can say, it's similar to what we've said throughout since we really publicized the new flow sheet in November last year. And that is we're -- previously, we were talking around a 25,000-kilotonne LCE production capacity. We continue to break that down into two stages. But yes, we will reveal the -- that capacity when we do update that feasibility study and NI 43-101 later in the year.

Alan Rule

Harsh, in relation to the CapEx. For the quarter, Sal de Vida was about $6.2 million of that $8.5 million for the quarter. We're not going to disclose what our forecast CapEx is for the coming quarters because the situation is pretty fluid with access to sites and various other things. So at this stage, we're not going to disclose where we think that's going to end up.

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Bowler from Macquarie.

Andrew Bowler

Just a quick one for me. I did jump on the call late, so you may have expanded on this earlier. But did I hear you say towards the end of the market update, do you expect realized pricing to be sub-USD 450 this year?

Simon Hay

Yes. That's correct, Andrew. That is an average realized cost for half 1 sales.

Your next question comes from the line of Glyn Lawcock from UBS.

Glyn Lawcock

Just a couple of quick ones. Cash drawdown was, in fact, $13.6 million. Alan was kind enough to run through the $8.5 million for CapEx. So just wondering what the remainder was. Was that just the mark-to-market on your financial assets? And when you say cash flow positive at Mt Cattlin, do you mean operating cash flow or sustaining, so including the spend on the optical sorter? Just trying to make sure I understand the definitions.

Alan Rule

So firstly, the financial assets was a material reduction as a result of the movement in the share price of underlying equity positions, which you can easily see for yourself if you look at the underlying share prices. The cash flow from operations was positive before and after the CapEx component at Mt Cattlin.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. That's great. And then just second question. Just the U.S. facility, $40 million that you put in place with BNP for Alita, is that still on foot, so you still got that in the background until the end of the calendar year?

Alan Rule

Yes. It wasn't put in place for Alita. It was a working capital facility that we had available if we wanted to draw it down for Alita, which we did, but it's just general working capital.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. So it sits there undrawn at the moment.

Alan Rule

Correct. Yes.

Your next question comes from the line of Peter Arden from Bell Potter Securities.

Peter Arden

Simon, just if I could clarify what you were talking about in terms of final concentrate grade. You said that under the new arrangement at Mt Cattlin, it was -- the grade was somehow not where you'd like it to be. Are you -- can you just clarify, is a high -- better than 6% lithium oxide grade still very much your target or -- and the market still wanting that? Or what's the current position there?

Simon Hay

Yes. Sure, Peter. The target is still 6.0%. Customers are satisfied with that. There does not seem to be a push in the market for anything higher. All our customers are content with that. In one of the campaigns, we certainly overshot that. We -- I think we averaged 6.1% lithia in final product. May seem small, but that does -- that 0.1% does have a 3% recovery hit on the grade recovery curve. So that's why we really need to target 6.0% and not higher.

Your next question comes from Al Harvey from JPMorgan.

Alistair Harvey

So just wanting to follow up on Mt Cattlin costs. You said towards the end of the quarter, they're about $400 a tonne. Just wanted to know is this sort of cost what we should expect for the rest of the calendar year and same with the sort of production numbers? And how long do we sort of factor in these sort of lower production rates?

Simon Hay

Okay, Al. Look, I've talked about how we're trying to optimize the ore sorter circuit and also learn and do a better job of operating in a campaign mode, and that is our focus. So we're not going to guide on operating costs until we really bed down those two aspects of our operations, and that will be across quarter two. So when we come to the end of quarter 2, I think that will give a better indication of our operating costs under this regime -- under this operating regime. Safe to say our target, of course, is to keep it under 400. So we were quite pleased with what did occur in March. For how long this continues, we had said that this operating -- these lower operational settings will continue for 2020. That's our plan at this stage. We're not looking beyond that as yet. The situation is so dynamic. We need to be flexible as well.

Alistair Harvey

Great. Just another one, just on Sal de Vida. Just wanting to know what sort of catalyst you're looking for to give certainty on when you'll make the FID decision and if you could just take us through what the time line beyond that might be.

Simon Hay

Yes. Sure. There's a range. Probably the main internal ones are that we need to finalize the operating capital cost estimates. So those 2 FEED packages that I talked about, the ponds and wellfield being one, that's underway or will get underway very shortly; and then the second one being the plant and nonprocess infrastructure, which we expect to award this quarter. They are the 2 biggest elements that really guide our operating and capital cost projections for the project. So that's -- they're fundamental. We have to complete those.

Secondly, I would say on the marketing side of things, we expect to complete binding offtakes with partners, with customers for at least half the product before we would make an FID. On that front, we've had good progress. We continue to make good progress remotely with the customers. And we have a number that we've exercised MOUs and are now talking in much more detail about selling product to those customers and meeting their specifications and matching our product outcomes with their specifications.

They are the two main ones, but there's a whole range of other financing and package as well. As we've always said, we largely can self-fund the first stage of the project. So that is something that we continue to work on, the overall financing package, but we continue to be in a strong position there. They are the main 3 that I will talk about, Al, that we need before FID.

In regard to schedule. Well, that very much depends on what happens in Argentina. We can do a lot of work remotely, but we have to be on site for -- to complete a lot of the work, and that is certainly dependent on restrictions being lifted and/or the spread of COVID-19 in Argentina. So that's why we can't advise on a schedule right at this stage.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question is a follow-up question from Glyn Lawcock from UBS.

Glyn Lawcock

Sorry. Yes. Sorry to come back through again. Just a couple of ones sort of to follow up on. Just -- I know it's hard, you talked about the fact that you can't progress projects in Argentina because it's -- because of COVID. Do you have a sense of the CapEx spend at the moment then to help us think about the next quarter?

And then just on the OpEx side, the 399. I just want to make sure I understand. Were you campaigning in March? Or was March a period where you actually ran all 4 weeks and you start campaigning? I'm just trying to understand, is 399 a campaign run rate cost? Or was that because you ran for the full month?

Simon Hay

I'll take the second one first, Glyn. No. We definitely campaigned in March. So it was reasonably representative of where we expect to be. That being said, it was only the second campaign. So there's still a lot -- as I say, a lot to improve on in regard to our operating settings there. But no, we didn't run fully throughout March. CapEx, I'll pass to Alan.

Alan Rule

Yes, Glyn. Our expectation given the current circumstances is that the CapEx in this quarter will be lower than the March quarter because we are not able to get access to site to complete the commissioning of the pilot plant. Getting the FEED contracts underway is taking a little bit longer. So our expectation is that it will be materially lower than this quarter.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. And sorry, just -- so it does sound like you could probably do better than 399, which is great. So that's an FOB cost excluding royalties, I assume.

Alan Rule

Correct.

Glyn Lawcock

Your price that you talked about, less than 450, is the CIF price. Is there any benefit coming through on freight or anything at the moment? Or is that still tracking at around sort of $30 a tonne or something, in that order of magnitude?

Simon Hay

Yes, you're correct. It was a CIF price, Glyn. Yes, definitely, we're seeing far better freight rates, sub-USD 20 a tonne is -- across the last 2 shipments at least. So yes, we are seeing a benefit.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. So it's a nice offset.

Simon Hay

Yes. Yes.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand the conference back to today's presenters. Please continue.

Simon Hay

Yes. Thanks, everyone, for being on the call. Very difficult times for everyone in the industry. Galaxy is no different. We continue to be in a strong position financially, and we're certainly adapting very quickly to market events, staying in touch with our customers and trying to work out what this -- the impact is on both our market, on our operations and also on our projects. We will advise any material change as we make decisions based on these events. So yes, thanks again for your time. We'll speak soon.

