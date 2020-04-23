How Factors In Asia Have Reacted To COVID-19

The real question now is whether factor volatilities will continue to rise or revert back to pre-crisis levels. The next quarter will provide some answers.

By Marlies van Boven, managing director, research & analytics

When examining factor rotation and volatility in Asian stocks in response to COVID-19, it's immediately striking how late all markets reacted to the coronavirus threat.

Using factor volatilities as defined by the Axioma Asia risk model, there was no reaction from the markets to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China in January. Even WHO 's declaration of an international emergency didn't increase volatility.

As the first chart below shows, when the first deaths were announced in Italy, in late February, markets started to react. On March 9, in reaction to a dramatic drop in the price of oil, global markets plunged and had the worst day since the GFC. In response, factor volatilities went up rapidly, doubling by the end of March.

Source: Axioma Risk Models, Qontigo as at 18 April 2020.

Once markets reacted, it's striking how much faster volatility increased compared to the GFC from January 2008 to December 2009. The second graph above demonstrates that volatility doubled between July and early December of the GFC. QE calmed markets but risk took over a year to fall back to pre-crisis levels.

It took only a couple of weeks for COVID-19 volatility to double versus months for the GFC. The real question now is whether factor volatilities will continue to rise or revert back to pre-crisis levels. The next quarter will provide some answers.

What happened to individual factors in Asian stocks?

Comparing the market reaction of individual factors to the COVID-19 outbreak versus the aftermath of the GFC is instructive.

There was a flight to Quality away from Value and Size in Q4 2008. However, in 2009, we had a particularly strong rebound in small cap stocks whilst defensive stocks drifted down. By the end of 2009 we observed a positive excess return to Size and Value away from defensive Quality, Low Volatility stocks.

While COVID-19 started in January, the impact on factors was really felt in March, in particular small cap stocks took a big hit. Curiously Momentum held up well. This may be because the rotation into large cap defensive stocks started in early 2020 and continued to outperform during Q1.

Source: Analytics+, FTSE Russell as at 18 April 2020.

Finally, as illustrated in the charts below we see a negative (GFC) to neutral (COVID-19) excess Industry return for the Quality factor but an overall positive impact for Size. We focus on the sectors that had the largest sell-off during COVID-19: Financials and Technology.

Quality is consistently underweight in Financials by about 15%, but its small overweight in Technology has increased since the second half of 2018 to around 6%. The importance of the Tech sector in FTSE Asia, may help explain the negative to flat Industry effect. Size is underweight in both sectors, leading to a small positive Industry effect. Of course, the excess returns from Industries is small relative to the excess factor returns and the macro-economic outlook will continue to drive factor performance.

Source: Analytics+, FTSE Russell as at 18 April 2020.

© 2020 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE Canada”), (4) MTSNext Limited (“MTSNext”), (5) Mergent, Inc. (“Mergent”), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC (“FTSE FI”), (7) The Yield Book Inc (“YB”) and (8) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. (“BR”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “MTS®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “Mergent®”, “The Yield Book®”, “Beyond Ratings®” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE Canada, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing contained in this document or accessible through FTSE Russell Indexes, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This publication may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.