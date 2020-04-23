Market's Focus Shifts To Economic Challenges - Stock Market Update April 21, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
Stocks opened this week under pressure following an impressive 30% gain for the S&P 500 off its early March lows.
The rally for S&P 500 appears to have run out of steam after reaching 2875 – a level that's been tested from both sides multiple times over past few years.
The run-up in the S&P 500 outpaced the improvements seen beneath the surface.
