The Eurozone's Problem With Both Inflation And Deflation

The reaction though is vast money printing and stimulus, and there's a fault in the eurozone's construction that I think will lead to significant inflation.

The ongoing economic slowdown there plus coronavirus is leading to deflation, which is not too much of a problem as long as it is short term.

It sounds bizarre to claim that a monetary zone can have potential problems with both inflation and deflation, but that's where I see the eurozone at present.

Money creation always does lead to inflation

One claim that has been put forward about quantitative easing is that it will inevitably create inflation. To which the usual response is that it's been a decade so far and there's no sign of it, so what's the problem?

The correct answer here is more nuanced. The Money Equation is MV=PQ, money times the velocity of its circulation equals prices times quantity. We can also think of this in a slightly different way, where M is narrow money, the type the central bank creates, and MV is wide money, the money supply after the influence of the banking system in creating credit and all that.

As and when the relationship between base money and wide recovers - when V does, that is - then the creation of more M will indeed lead to inflation. The answer to why it hasn't as yet is that credit creation on top of that base money supply has not returned to normal.

Sure, we can muse that it never will but that is an assumption, one that might not hold true. Which is why all this base money creation has been done as QE. Buy government bonds, that is, don't spend the money in the real economy. Because this way, if the inflation does turn up - if V recovers - then we can sell the bonds back into the market, collect the created cash and destroy it, thus neatly wiping out the inflationary pressure.

The point about QE being that it is reversible - this is very different from actually spending the new base money on real things, something which is not reversible in that same manner.

Eurozone CPI

We have the latest estimates of consumer price inflation in the eurozone:

(Eurozone CPI from Eurostat)

Ignore the red line, energy. We want to look at core inflation here. And there's no great problem that we can see. Even in current times, we're not seeing deflation, that great terror for a debt-fuelled economy. Except:

The outlook for inflation has been overhauled by the COVID-19 crisis; the widespread demand shock combined with the precipitous plunge in oil prices should push headline inflation well below zero by the summer, and we expect it to remain below target throughout next year.

Moody's, along with near everyone else, is really rather sure that we're going to see at least mild deflation soon enough.

For a short period of time this doesn't matter, but we really, really don't want to allow it to become embedded into either the economy or expectations.

So, what should we do? Some stimulus, of course.

Eurozone stimulus

We're doing quite a lot of stimulus too:

The eurozone will need at least ­another €500bn (£435bn) in support through the pandemic, the head of the bloc’s bailout agency has said.



European Union finance ministers agreed on a €540bn package to help cushion the blow from Covid-19 earlier this month, including credit lines from the bailout fund and a joint employment insurance fund.



The managing director of European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling, said a second phase would “need at least another €500bn from the European institutions, but it could be more”.

They'll get that extra half-trillion too. At some point or other, they will.

But note something important here. This isn't just QE, even though the funding will come from the ECB in the form of money creation. This is not just buying extant bonds - they're going to go out and spend this money. Which is what makes it different. As above, QE is reversible, spending into the real economy isn't.

It's fair enough that there is stimulus, as this chart shows:

(Eurozone CPI from FRED)

The two big bursts of ECB QE came just after those dips into negative - i.e., deflation - for the CPI. We actually wanted to create a little inflation, so that's great. And the prediction is that that right-hand side of that chart is going to dip into negative territory again later this year. Creating a little inflation is fine.

But my point - they're not going to do it with QE. Partly because, as I've said before, QE is pretty worn out as a tool, it's not really possible to get nominal interest rates down any further. They're going to go spend that money on real things, something that's much more inflationary.

And again, as I've said, spending newly created narrow money directly into the economy is much more inflationary and also not reversible.

So both inflation and deflation

It does sound odd, but I therefore start to think that the eurozone is going to have both a deflation and an inflation problem. Deflation as a result of the major economic problems right now. Inflation as a result of the attempts to cure that deflation.

Which would be fine, of course, except for the structure of the eurozone. Responsibility for fiscal and monetary policy is divided. Monetary is for the whole 'zone, at the ECB. Fiscal remains with the nation states. This becoming a significant problem, to my mind.

For we do have a way of killing off inflation caused by excessive monetary loosening. Even if we don't use QE, even if we go and spend the money into the real economy. That method is taxation. Have fiscal contraction and the inflation can be brought under control.

But in a single monetary area, that fiscal contraction must be coordinated - the very thing which having fiscal policy under the control of the nation states precludes. That is, the very design of the system means that inflation caused by that excessively loose monetary policy won't be controlled.

My view

I've never been a fan of the euro itself for exactly these sorts of reasons. It splits policy control and thus loses accountability. It's entirely possible, to my mind, that we'll end up with a little deflation now and a lot of inflation in the future as a result of the policy choices made. And that alternative control method for inflation - tight fiscal policy - isn't going to get enacted in the necessary coordinated manner.

The investor view

During a period of deflation, we want to be in bonds, for the very definition of deflation is that the future capital repayment will be worth more than the capital we pay for the bond now. Stocks don't do well in a deflationary environment.

When inflation rises, of course, the correct stance reverses. We want to be out of bonds and into stocks. Our problem is knowing when exactly to switch. My own estimate of the correct course of action is simply to be out of eurozone investments, as I'm not sure that it's possible to time this correctly.

That is, invest elsewhere, in other currencies.

