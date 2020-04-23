Life Vs. Livelihood: Hobson's Choice For Emerging Markets
Summary
The entire world is fighting the same invisible COVID-19 virus enemy.
However, Developed Markets and Emerging Markets face different sets of challenges, constraints, and social norms.
As a result, the policy outcomes and societal reactions will be quite different, impacting the near-term economic trajectories in the respective universes.
Emerging Asian economies seem wired for a quicker restart.
