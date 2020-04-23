Colgate-Palmolive Is Fairly Priced In A Sea Of Expensive Consumer Staples

However, it has simply brought the valuation back into line, rather than sending it into the stratosphere.

Image source

Shares of consumer staples stocks in the US have seen gargantuan outperformance of the broader market in a lot of cases in 2020, thanks of course to the COVID-19 crisis. Valuations of certain companies - particularly, food stocks and others - have soared unnecessarily. However, not every consumer staples company has seen its valuation fly to unprecedented heights. One such stock that looks to be reasonably valued is Colgate-Palmolive (CL). In a market full of overpriced consumer staples stocks, Colgate stands out, and in a good way.

Much-improved growth

One thing I’ve always been critical of when it comes to Colgate is its growth. The company is famous for its toothpaste and soap brands that collectively make up its name, but those categories tend to see little or no growth over time. However, the company has focused on several efforts to help boost organic growth over time, like adding premium product extensions to existing lines. And as we can see below, it has worked.

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s organic sales growth has been nothing short of outstanding in recent periods. After dismal performances for years, Colgate has spent the past five quarters posting accelerating organic sales growth, with Q4 of last year coming in at a very impressive 5%. While we can’t reasonably expect this to continue through the COVID-19 crisis, when things return to normal, Colgate is in a strong position when it comes to boosting its top line organically.

The company has moved upmarket in recent quarters with new products like Palmolive Pure and Delight hand soaps, which use natural ingredients. There are also new Colgate toothpaste products that are the most expensive the company has ever produced, called Optic White Renewal. This follows the strategy the company has been using effectively for the past couple of years wherein it tries to squeeze additional revenue from each customer by moving up the price ladder.

Source: Investor presentation

This helps drive organic sales growth without the benefit of higher volumes, and generally helps improve margins and average revenue per customer rises.

Finally, there is the Hill’s brand, which has been the star of the show for some time.

Source: Investor presentation

The pet food category is growing nicely in the developed world, and Hill’s has taken market share in recent quarters. I expect Hill’s will continue to lead the way for Colgate in terms of organic sales growth, but the company is intensely focused on growing organic sales company-wide.

As we can see below, expectations for growth are rather muted, which I think plays into the bull story.

Source: Investor presentation

Analysts have Colgate producing less than 2% annual top-line growth in the coming years, which is obviously quite low. That is, however, in line with its recent performances, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue (in millions of dollars above) has been steady at $15-16 billion in recent years, producing very small levels of growth in that time frame. However, Colgate’s focus on organic growth, I believe, will continue to show up in revenue numbers, and that should help drive upside in the top line. With expectations so low, the potential for surprise is higher.

To be clear, I don’t see Colgate as some monster growth machine. However, I do think it can best very low expectations, even if only slightly.

EPS expectations are slightly better, but only just.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have EPS barely moving this year, followed by 6% and 4% gains, respectively, for the next two years. These values are in excess of revenue growth, so margins and/or share repurchases are priced into these estimates. Colgate has been buying back about 1% of its float annually, so that is part of it, but I think margins will improve as well. Part of this is because of the upmarket strategy the company is employing in a lot of its brands, but the other part of it is due to operating leverage from higher revenue.

The company’s SG&A woes of recent quarters have been due to increased advertising spending as it makes a bid to boost market share, and with it, organic growth. The good news is that this spending shouldn’t last forever as it is generally tied to new product launches. The company can therefore spend when it needs to, and then simply slow down when it doesn’t, which will help boost margins.

Then there’s that dividend

Colgate is also quite famous for its dividend, the impressive history of which you can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

Colgate has one of the best dividend increase streaks in the world at 57 years, putting it in extremely elite company with the best of the best. With the payout ratio at ~60% of this year’s earnings, the dividend is very safe. I have no reason to expect Colgate not to produce another 57 years of growth from here.

Admittedly, the yield isn’t that special because top-tier dividend stocks tend to trade with lower yields, thanks to their payout safety and near certainty of continued increases.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, even with the massive rebound rally Colgate produced in the past few weeks, the yield is still high relative to its norm from a historical perspective. Based on this view, the stock looks reasonably valued, but not cheap.

The same story is true for the valuation, with shares trading at 25 times this year’s earnings. That’s largely in line with Colgate’s recent history of ~26 times earnings, with oscillations up and down from there. While the best buying opportunity for Colgate has come and gone, shares look reasonably valued today.

For your purchase, you get a company with a world-class dividend history, an above-market yield, very low growth expectations that should be somewhat beatable, and a reasonable valuation. Obviously, I’d be more bullish on a pullback, but for now, Colgate stands out to me among consumer staples stocks because it is still reasonably valued and a decent buy, rather than having been bid up into the stratosphere. If you need a Dividend King in your portfolio, you can do much worse than Colgate-Palmolive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.