Jones Act Tanker Operators

Out of nearly 41,000 U.S. vessels, there are only 57 tankers as of last year.

Introduction

We can try to speculate what happened in the crude oil futures market Monday, April 20, but Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) did it for us. To summarize, Roger Diwan of IHS Markit said:

Speculators found themselves unable to resell the WTI contract, and have no storage booked to get delivered the crude in Cushing, OK, where the delivery is specified in the contract. This means that all the storage in Cushing is booked, and there is no price they can pay to store it, or they are totally inexperienced in this game and are caught holding a contract they did not understand the full physical aspect of as the time clock expires.

But, that's just the futures market, right? No one in their right mind is giving away oil, or worse paying people to do it, right? Look at this price bulletin from Plains Marketing LP, an arm of Plains Group Holdings (PAGP), general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA).

And yes, every single one of those prices is negative. Just one week ago, those prices ranged from $2 per barrel from Texas Sour to $15.25 for North Louisiana Nacatoch. And they are not the only ones. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) published these prices:

American storage in Cushing is full. Estimates that it would take until the end of May were wrong. It is full now!

Jones Act

Crude needs to be moved, and no one overseas wants it. They have storage problems of their own. And, for a tanker to pull in at a terminal in Texas just to go offshore and anchor as storage and then pull back into the same or another American terminal, the vessel must meet requirements of the Jones Act.

That means that it must be American made, from American steel at an American yard, owned by Americans, and manned by Americans.

American Maritime Partnership states that there are more than 40,000 Jones Act vessels operating in the United States. However, The U.S. Department of Transportation lists only 57 tankers as of last year.

Do you see the problem? There are not enough vessels to move crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, to refineries around the country quickly enough to alleviate the oversupply. But, on the other hand, refineries on both coasts continue to import oil.

American Tanker Operators

So, that begs the question; who are these American Jones Act tanker companies?

The largest tankers are operated by Keystone Shipping Company, a subsidiary of privately-held Chas Kurz & Co. In the publicly traded sector, I will draw your attention to three; Kinder Morgan (KMI), Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), and American Shipping Co. (OTCQX:ASCJF).

KMI has a fleet of 16 medium-range tankers averaging 45,000 DWT. These are all newer vessels built since 2015, and operate in both the dirty and clean markets. Kinder Morgan Tankers operates as a subsidiary under Kinder Morgan Terminals.

OSG owns 6 tankers and operates another 11 chartered tankers. As of the last earnings presentation, all of these vessels operated on time charter. And, as with Kinder Morgan, all the tankers are handy size, averaging 45,000 DWT.

Finally, American Shipping operates 10 tankers in both the clean and dirty segments. These tankers are also all medium range (45,000 DWT average). The company also states that the tankers are all operated on time charter.

For the record, I am neutral on all OSG and American Shipping. And, because of the complexity of operations, I am withholding opinion on KMI.

Summary

Jones Act tankers are in a sweet spot, or they should be. Demand for these tankers should be at highs never before seen. However, with the current depressed economic environment, it might not stay that way. And, profitability is already locked in the hold for those operating on time charter.

But, that does not help out the American crude oil markets or the energy industry. If you think the world swimming in oil is a good thing, well, that's your opinion. But in a world or economy drowning in oil, it's bad.

Producers are going to have to shut in production. They are going to see profitability evaporate and income dry up. Then, they will have to lay off workers and seek bankruptcy protection. All until the cycle starts over.

Aside - IMHO

If the United States would temporarily suspend Jones Act requirements for large tankers, the floating storage play could come to America. Then, Cushing could transfer crude to floating storage and take some of the pressure off producers and the spot and futures markets.

Additionally, ships could be chartered to transport oil from overstocked areas like Oklahoma and Texas to terminals and refineries that are currently importing oil. Sounds like a win-win to me.

To boot, shareholders of seaborne tanker companies like Frontline (FRO) DHT Holdings (DHT) Euronav NV (EURN), Nordic American (NAT), Teekay (TNK) and others could benefit from expanded market demand. Win-win-win.

But, that's just my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHT, EURN, FRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.