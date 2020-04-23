Despite Decimated Revenue And Cash Flow, AT&T's Dividend Is Safe

The dividend payout ratio will still be in the 60% range this year, and if it gets worse, will still be comfortable to protect the dividend.

Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

AT&T (T) is currently trading lower following its highly-anticipated Q1 earnings report. This report comes after we highlighted the stock as one to buy following the COVID-19 fallout a month ago, in March, when shares had been pummeled to 52-week lows. Let us be clear. There is a lot of pain for major companies. AT&T is no exception. Thankfully it has more than just wireless activity, and is a bit diversified, but obviously a locked down world is not good for its business. We need to get through this so that we can start to analyze the company more directly once again. From March, to probably Q3, we are going to see immense challenges for AT&T's operations. Make no mistake, it has been a chaotic few weeks for all of us, our families, and our nation. The COVID pandemic had a significant impact to AT&T's first quarter to the tune of $0.05 per share. But if we set the COVID-19 impact aside for a moment, the first quarter was pretty much what we had expected, and was decent. All things considered, we still love buying the stock in the $20's with a safe dividend that is yielding 7%.

Top-line pressure remains

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We are seeing the positive impact, but revenues in Q1, which really got hit in March, showed slight contraction from a year ago:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more liberal relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $44.15 billion. We were targeting $44.35-$44.75 billion for this metric as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers from struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in the wireless business would continue, and so this would have been essentially down about 1% from a year ago. However, the posted result of $42.78 billion was well below all of these estimates. In fairness, it was really tough to handicap this quarter for many industries, including AT&T's massive global telecommunications operation.

Well, there were declines at WarnerMedia reflecting strong theatrical carryover revenues in the first quarter of 2019, continued declines in video subscriptions and legacy services, lower wireless equipment sales resulting from the store closures and declines at Vrio from foreign exchange impacts. Partially offsetting these declines was growth in wireless service revenues and strategic and managed business services.

It bears repeating that there continues to be a shift from premium linear services to more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues. There were near universal revenue declines across the operations, though Xandr saw increases as did wireless revenues in Mexico. Still, the top line saw pain.

Earnings performance

Despite a lower than expected top line, the bottom line saw nice growth, much of it from solid expense control, offsetting the revenue miss. EPS was up from last year's Q1 but came up just short of expectations. We were looking for low single-digit growth to $0.86-$0.87, and this figure was missed by $.02 on the low end:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share also were expected to be around $0.85 by analysts. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.86-$0.87 per share stemmed from changes in share count, the well-managed expenses we saw, while factoring in our slightly more liberal revenue expectations vs. the Street's.

Moving forward on earnings

The company pulled guidance and we agree with this move. Again, handicapping performance with all of the unknowns on economic impacts from people losing jobs, businesses closing, cloudiness on reopening timelines, and inability to really foresee when theaters. Now, considering share count and an increased dividend, the payout ratio will still remain comfortably low, likely still in the 60-70% range for the year, unless there is real disaster. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. We believe the growing dividend is more than secure for years to come. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Operational cash results

We were projecting strong cash from operations, and we are expecting them to be around $10.5-11.0 billion, stemming from our revenue expectation of ~$44.35-$44.75 billion. Operating cash flow came in well below this estimate. Operating cash flows had been flat-to-declining before Time Warner was brought in, then spiked. However, with the big revenue miss, every other line down the report suffered. We were not surprised at these results this quarter once we saw the revenue figure. Operational cash that was generated was $8.9 billion. We presume that cash from operations will decline in the high single digits moving forward the next few quarters. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow is critical

Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. We were eyeing $28 billion for the year in free cash flow thanks to the boost from WarnerMedia. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing around $5.5-$6 billion considering capex spending of $4.5-5.5 billion and operational cash of $10.5-11.0 billion. Well when we saw revenues, and then operational cash, we knew free cash flow would be horrendous.

Looking ahead, it is tough to handicap where free cash flow will end up, but we suspect H2 2020 will be much better than H1 2020, especially if economies start opening back up by mid-summer. We think if free cash flow comes in down $1-$2 billion from our past expectations the next 2 quarters, then free cash flow could still be a strong $23-24 billion this year. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority for the company but in these unprecedented times it is just not reality. Of course, this lower free cash flow impacts the all-important dividend payout ratio.

The dividend payout ratio

Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future. The COVID-19 crisis was not on anyone's mind after the Q4 report. My how things change in just three months. For this quarter, we were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 50%, which we ratcheted higher as things deteriorated in March. The payout ratio was still favorable, as dividends paid were $3.8 billion and free cash flow nearly $4 billion. It is very close to 100%, but keep in mind, please, not even counting COVID-19, the first quarter is typically the lowest free cash flow quarter for AT&T due to the timing of employee incentive compensation and vendor payments for holiday equipment sales.

Still a safe dividend

Ok, the question on everyone's mind "is the dividend safe"? We believe it is. First, one the conference call, management stated that it sees the 2020 payout ratio in the 60's. Even with a prolonged and more severe hit to revenues and cash flows, it really seems hard for the payout ratio for 2020 to be anywhere near a risk to the dividend. Sure, actual results could be worse. But we believe operations will be back to normal by this time next year. As such, we want to be scaling in under $30 a share now.

Although the dividend has been hiked again and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow, even with the pain from COVID-19. While dividend hikes have a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $23-$25 billion for the year, then we project the payout ratio will remain be 60-65% for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past. The dividend has been raised like clockwork every year and we see this as continuing. At approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by the projected $23-$25 billion in 2020 free cash flow, we arrive at the estimated payout ratio. This is very safe. It would take free cash flow to be cut in half year-over-year to not cover the dividend. We just do not see this as reality.

Final thoughts

Tough to be buying a stock that has offered so little capital appreciation over the years. But, this is an income name. You have to take advantage of these selloffs and come in and buy this dividend yield. A safe 7% is an attractive buy. Especially if you scale in on the way down. The market will give AT&T and other companies a pass on the next two quarters, and is already looking to 2021. We see business resuming as normal then, and are happy to collect a dividend during this time.

If you like the material and want more, click "follow," and if you want direct guidance from our professional team to pad your returns check out BAD BEAT Investing below

Let us help you navigate this tough market. Get a 50% off discount now and a free trial

Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week, including shorts



Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.