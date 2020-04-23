3 Reasons Why CrowdStrike Will Probably Thrive In Coronavirus Times

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is one of the most exciting companies in the SaaS space. It has been displacing legacy vendors in the endpoint security market for some time and showing tremendous growth. But now, with the coronavirus shaking the economy, investors must be questioning the ability of the company to keep displacing the competition, which is its biggest source of growth.

I believe that CRWD will fare well during this period. Firstly, cybersecurity budgets may have a little impact from this situation as the attack surface increases with more workers getting to work from home. Specially, endpoint security may be one of the focus of spending during this time, which could actually increase the growth opportunity for CRWD for the near term. Secondly, the company has a very sticky and easy-to-deploy platform, which should help as it retains most of its customers during this time, and new customers are able to be up and running as fast as possible. And lastly, the company has been able to deliver the goods during times of uncertainty, when companies are supposed to be conservative and stay with their well-known legacy vendors.

CrowdStrike and the Falcon Platform

(Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation)

CrowdStrike was founded in late 2011 by a cybersecurity entrepreneur (George Kurtz), his former CFO (Gregg Marston) and a cybersecurity expert (Dmitri Alperovitch) with the goal to gain advantage from weaknesses of legacy vendors’ software and disrupt the endpoint security market. CRWD’s value proposition is the Falcon platform, which is split into a lightweight agent running on an endpoint - a computer or a laptop, for example - a dynamic cloud-based database called Threat Graph, and eleven cloud modules performing various security tasks.

The agent does not use much space, as it weighs only 35MB, and it does not use much CPU either, since most tasks are performed in the cloud. The agent only filters and collects anomalies in the endpoint, and sends them to the database in the cloud, so the cloud modules do the hard work. Meanwhile, this database grows over time, and it goes learning from the 3 trillion events per week that it processes through AI and behavioral pattern-matching techniques. This database represents an important data asset for the company and a critical factor for its success, as it has allowed it to expand from its initial markets, with the creation of new cloud modules leveraging a same database in the cloud.

Today, CRWD is one the fastest-growing public SaaS companies in the U.S. Per its latest earnings release, the company generated trailing revenues of ~$480 million, roughly 90% up Y/Y and almost ten times the revenues of three years ago - that is fantastic. Also, the company has been able to take share from legacy vendors year after year, showing annual growth in its customer base at above 100% in the last four years.

Meanwhile, CRWD has achieved positive free cash flows in recent quarters, and is showing significant progress on every profitability metric. Furthermore, the company has leading unit economics for its sector. Its Rule of 40 (revenue growth + free cash flow margin) is more than 90% on a trailing basis, and its LTV/CAC ratio stands at 8.5x. In comparison, Zoom Communications (ZM) is one of the few peers that beat CRWD on the Rule of 40 with almost 110%, but its LTV/CAC is inferior at 5.6x.

Endpoint Detection and Response, a Hot Market During Coronavirus Times

It is well known that cybersecurity is mostly mission-critical for companies. But in times of uncertainty or crisis, anything could happen. Well, two weeks ago, PwC surveyed 313 U.S. CFOs about their investment expectations during this crisis. The results were published on Monday April 13, and among other things, included that 67% of those CFOs said they intended to cancel or defer their planned investments. Specifically, general CapEx, IT spending and digital transformation projects are expected to be reduced by 82%, 55% and 25%, respectively. But the best part was that those CFOs expected to leave cybersecurity or privacy spending nearly untouched (a reduction of only 2%). That is good news for CRWD investors.

(Data from PwC CFO Pulse Survey, April 13, 2020, pulled from CIO Dive)

Furthermore, the focus of IT executives is now around multi-factor authentication (25% of respondents) and endpoint detection and response (also, 25% of respondents). This is directly beneficial for CRWD, since almost half of its cloud modules (5 out of 11) are in the latter segment. Also, this is CRWD’s core segment, and I believe that a majority of its revenues come from here.

(Data from PwC CFO Pulse Survey, April 13, 2020, pulled from CIO Dive)

The Falcon Platform is Sticky and Easy to Deploy

One of the factors that make CRWD stand out from the rest is its gross retention rate. For a SaaS company, the gross retention rate measures how much of its initial customer base remains onboard after 12 months. During fiscal 2020, CRWD was able to retain 98% of its initial customers. In comparison, Zoom Communications and Datadog (DDOG) - two SaaS companies with growth profiles similar to that of CRWD - scored 96% and 93%, respectively.

(Q4 2020 Investor Presentation)

With such a high ratio, the company is set to win one battle: keeping its customers. But CRWD investors demand lots of growth given the high stock valuation - it is higher than 20 times trailing revenues - and the company’s past performance. Yes, existing customers can add growth through upgrades, cross-selling, adding endpoints (laptops, mobile devices, tables, desktop computers, etc.), etc., which is measured by the net retention rate (NRR). But for a company growing revenues at 90% Y/Y, an NRR of 124% is not enough.

Therefore, CRWD needs to acquire new customers in an environment where companies cannot afford to have the least of disruptions in its cybersecurity infrastructure, but at the same time, the attack surface is growing with more employees working from home.

The good news is that the Falcon platform can be deployed extremely fast. Installing Falcon’s cloud agent in an endpoint can be done in less than 30 seconds, without rebooting, as many competing solutions demand. For example, in past conference calls, the CEO George Kurtz said that one customer had deployed the platform on over 15,000 endpoints over a weekend. In contrast, the legacy vendor that it was displacing achieved the same result in one year.

Times of Uncertainty have not stopped CrowdStrike Before

Back to the third quarter of 2018, when the S&P 500 was falling hard and many people were expecting a recession in 2019, CRWD was just doing fine. What is best, it kept adding increasing amounts of customers every quarter, despite almost half of U.S. CFOs - the same ones that are now leaving cybersecurity budgets nearly untouched - predicting a recession in 2019. And not only did CRWD keep adding customers in increasing amounts, it managed to decrease or maintain customer acquisition costs (CAC) in what is supposed to be a very crowded market. No wonder the CEO was so bullish on the company’s prospects when he said in its last earnings call that the dynamics of this competitive market were the best he had seen in 27 years of experience.

The table below shows the trend in new customers per quarter and the cost to acquire them, assuming that 80% of sales and marketing expenses is spent to attract new customers:

(Source: Author)

And these tables show the growth in customers and the trend in sales and marketing expenses:

(Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation)

(Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation)

As you can see in these tables, customer growth decelerated significantly in fiscal Q4 2019 or approximately calendar Q4 2018, when stock markets were falling amid recession fears and the trade war between the U.S. and China. But the company still managed to increase the number of new customers in that quarter, and, what is most important, the slowdown was related to a slowdown in sales and marketing expenses. Look at the CAC in Q4 2019, it was almost the same than in Q3, and very close to Q1 and Q2. This is what I would call a controlled deceleration. There was no competition or macro factors affecting performance, just a company decreasing its relative level of spending on sales and marketing to improve its margins.

Extrapolating to the times we are living in, I do not see why this company should not keep its growth path in coronavirus times. Of course, growth will decelerate, but do not be surprised if CRWD ends up growing 60-70% during 2020 (fiscal 2021).

Takeaway

In conclusion, CrowdStrike is set to weather this crisis in a much better shape than most companies in the U.S. The cybersecurity industry will probably fare well during these times, and endpoint security will remain a top priority for cybersecurity budgets. The company has a sticky customer base and its platform can be deployed in no time. Lastly, the company has the ability to keep attracting customers in times of uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRWD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.