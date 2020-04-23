Taiwan Semiconductor: Near-Term Earnings Risk Keeps Me On Hold Despite The Well-Supported 3% Yield

There is a lot to like about Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) through a recession, particularly given its fortress-like balance sheet and stable free cash flow generation, as well as its diversified customer base. At present, TSMC has a sizeable net cash position, which should support a stable cash dividend even through a severe market downturn. However, the near-term demand outlook carries far too many risks for my liking, as ongoing US-China trade tensions and weak consumer spending leave near-term earnings vulnerable to downside ahead. With the stock now at 20x P/E, I think the bull case has been priced in at this point and would wait for shares to moderate before buying into the longer-term story.

Q1 Profitability Surprises to the Upside

TSMC's Q1 results were surprisingly strong, with sales reaching $10.3 bn (+45% YoY), on demand strength across high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G infrastructure. However, there were pockets of weakness, especially in the smartphone business, which was down ~9% QoQ, on seasonal slowdown and consumer demand weakness through the COVID-19 outbreak. Automotive was also down ~1% QoQ on inventory correction and slower auto sales due to the virus. Nonetheless, HPC was a bright spot, rising to ~30% of sales, as stronger data center, PC peripherals, and game console demand drove increased profits.

Source: Investor Presentation

Guidance May Prove a Tad Optimistic

Looking ahead, revenue guidance remains strong at $10.1 to 10.4bn, along with gross margin guidance of 50-52%, and operating margin guidance of 39-41%, all of which were nicely above consensus estimates.

Source: TSMC IR Website

Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, was TSMC maintaining its 2020 capex plan at $15-16bn, despite the weaker outlook driving down the 2020 revenue guide by several percentage points. Management's commentary (transcript excerpt below) was not particularly upbeat either, with weakening end-market demand from the smartphone, IoT, and auto observed.

But we do expect the end demand will have some impact in the following second half of this year. As a result, we changed our -- well, we modified our forecasts as compared with January's number. To be specific: Except for the HPC -- the HPC has been very strong. All other 3 area, like smartphone, IoT, or automotive, are decreasing our forecasts as compared with that we announced in January.

However, the key lies in sustained capacity utilization. Though TSMC sees ongoing 5G component ramps and HPC demand strength from the work-from-home trend as key demand drivers to offset weakness in the other parts of the business, utilization rates have been on a marked downtrend, falling ~6 percentage points to 81% in 2019.

Source: Form 20-F

Meanwhile, the company's revenue forecast is also predicated on a relatively optimistic scenario where the COVID-19 outbreak stabilizes in June. In the event COVID-19 lasts longer than expected, however, there could be near-term downside to revenue estimates, with inventory buildup also likely to weigh on demand going forward.

Huawei Exposure Poses a Material Risk to the Outlook

TSMC's 20-F filing offered some insight into its Huawei exposure. According to the filing, its No. 2 customer has grown (i.e., Huawei/HiSilicon) from 5% of sales in 2017 to ~14% in 2019.

Our second-largest customer for each particular year accounted for less than 10% of our net revenue in 2017 as well as 2018, and 14% of our net revenue in 2019.

This would imply that Huawei has been a major contributor to TSMC's growth, in line with its drive to boost smartphone shipments, as well as its aggressive infrastructure ramp in anticipation of the upcoming 5G deployments. Huawei's steady-state contribution is likely to be slightly lower as inventory builds to pre-empt further US restrictions may have driven increased demand.

From TSMC's perspective, however, the 14% exposure entails material risk going forward, particularly if the US begins requiring an equipment license to fabricate for HiSilicon. The demand loss likely stretches beyond Smartphone ICs into infrastructure ASICs as well, the latter of which would be more difficult to substitute.

Management did acknowledge the risk on the call, with my impression that TSMC is accepting the gravity of this risk. In response, I think it is encouraging that management is actively evaluating plans to build a US Fab, though there is a notable "cost gap" to a greenfield fab investment in the US, with quality requirements and talent sourcing representing key hurdles.

We are now actively evaluating the US fab plan. And -- but as I told the investor before, there is a cost gap, which is hard to accept at this point. Of course, we have -- we are doing a lot of things to reduce that cost gap.

Inorganic opportunities appear to be off the table for now, as management specifically cited a mismatch in economic returns of available facilities (both mature and advance nodes) vis a vis TSMC's internal targets. Thus, if TSMC does expand capacity, new fabs will likely be on the leading edge and greenfield. The US expansion makes sense, especially longer term, if TSMC is looking to tap into the CPU outsourcing trend. However, it is hard to model in any CPU outsourcing benefits at this point given the shift is likely to be gradual.

Longer-Term China Story Under Threat

As China increasingly localizes its supply chain, TSMC's "everybody's foundry" motto may be increasingly at risk. For now, TSMC's technological edge is material, but longer term, China could well use the US ban as justification to further subsidize its local foundry, SMIC. In recent years, SMIC has been scaling up at a rapid pace, supported by a notable rise in government funding (deferred government funding stands at almost $640m as of 2018).

2016 2017 2018 Deferred government funding (Current) 116,021 193,158 244,708 Deferred government funding (Non-Current) 265,887 299,749 393,902

Source: SMIC Annual Report

While major Chinese clients such as Huawei are largely "de-Americanizing" their supply chains at this point, China suppliers are increasingly opting to source locally first, followed by external regions (Asia/Europe). For now, TSMC still has a multi-year process lead and a substantial scale advantage over SMIC. Thus, I see relative insulation at the leading edge, for instance, in the data center, AI, and 5G.

Source: Electronics Weekly

Strong Cash Generation But Fully Valued at Present

Amidst a grim macro outlook, I would typically favor strong cash generators like TSMC. Additionally, TSMC's NT$10 in annual dividend per share is well-supported, which provides strong downside support, considering the 3-4% dividend yield. However, TSMC trades at almost 20x P/E based on next year's consensus numbers despite material risks from Huawei order cuts on top of macro uncertainties, which could dampen end-demand, leaving TSMC shares vulnerable to near-term downside. To be clear, I still like the longer-term story as the structural demand story from 5G, and high-performance computing and ongoing foundry consolidation (following Global Foundries' exit of 7nm) position TSMC well for the future. However, I would wait for valuations to moderate before buying into the story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.