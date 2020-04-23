AT&T: Pain Leads To Recalibration

The parts of the business you would expect to perform poorly did, while the gems in the firm fared quite well.

AT&T (T) is an excellent, large player in the telecommunications and entertainment industries. Just like most businesses, though, it is experiencing some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Someday, investors will look back at these times and see this as yet another bump in the road for business along the ride to wealth, but in the near-term and possibly intermediate term, there are real problems affecting most companies. AT&T is no exception. Ultimately, the firm will end up fine, but as its latest results, covering the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year demonstrated, the duration and severity of the downturn is anybody’s guess.

Things could have been better

As I wrote in a prior article earlier this month, investors in AT&T should expect to see some pain. Sure enough, this came to fruition in the firm’s first quarter earnings release for its 2020 fiscal year. According to management, for instance, revenue at the company came in at $42.78 billion in the latest quarter. This represents a decline of 4.6% compared to the $44.83 billion in sales the company saw the same time last year. Of this $2.05 billion decline, an estimated $300 million in sales was attributable to foreign currency fluctuations. This is to be expected and it’s really just part of having a large, multi-national business. The impact caused by the COVID-19 fallout, though, was twice this size at $600 million.

While investors should trust what management says, it’s also important to remain open-minded about a blanket statement like the crisis causing a roughly $600 million hit to the firm. After all, while direct effects are easy to estimate most of the time, there are secondary effects to take into consideration. As an example, there are multiple ‘legacy’ businesses operating under the AT&T banner. Some of these have been in decline for years now and while some impact may have come to them from the crisis directly, it’s possible that legacy declines might accelerate due to economic conditions. Figuring out how much of a decline is due to a crisis in a line of business that is already suffering can be impossible.

Examples of pain for AT&T can be seen in two forms: financially and from the perspective of number of subscribers. Take, for instance, the company’s Entertainment Group. For the quarter, revenue came in at $10.52 billion. This was down from $11.33 billion a year earlier. As the image below illustrates, every part of the segment suffered except for its high-speed internet.

*Taken from AT&T

According to management, Video Connections, Broadband Connections, and Voice Connections all took a hit year-over-year. Dipping in a bit, we find that total Premium TV connections fell from 22.36 million to just 18.58 million. AT&T TV Now fared even worse on a percentage basis, falling from 1.51 million to 0.788 million. Just a quarter earlier, the company had 0.926 million connections here, which means that in only three months investors saw that sub-segment drop by 14.9%.

*Taken from AT&T

This isn’t the only piece of AT&T to fare poorly. WarnerMedia was hit quite hard as well. Revenue for it came in at $7.36 billion. This was down 12.2% compared to the same period last year, with delays on some content posing a problem for the firm. Turner was hit particularly hard here, plus the business was negatively-affected by a larger amount of eliminations between sub-segments. Other parts of AT&T were hit as well, but it’s also important to keep in mind that some aspects of the firm, the aspects that matter most, did really well.

*Taken from AT&T

Take, for instance, the company’s Connected Devices sub-segment. As I predicted in my prior, aforementioned article, this part of the conglomerate did really well. As of the end of the quarter, AT&T had 69.51 million devices connected to its platform. This is up nicely from the 54.43 million seen a year earlier. Quarter-over-quarter, this figure grew by 3.52 million. This is about average compared to the 3.66 million average quarterly growth seen for these operations through all of 2019. Xandr also did quite well, with revenue climbing from $426 million last year to $489 million as its profit margin expanded from 59.4% to 61.1%. Business Solutions did well too. During the same period, this set of operations saw revenue expand from $8.85 billion to $8.99 billion.

*Taken from AT&T

*Taken from AT&T

Some investors will point out to the bottom line as a sign of good things for AT&T. After all, net income for the quarter totaled $4.58 billion. This was higher than the $4.10 billion seen a year earlier. While net income is important, I would argue that cash flows are more relevant. Operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $8.87 billion, down from $11.05 billion a year earlier, and free cash flow dropped to $3.90 billion from the $5.87 billion seen a year earlier.

This drop in cash flow, combined with continued uncertainty over the fallout of COVID-19, led management to do something rather drastic: remove guidance for the rest of this year. Management had previously expected $28 billion in free cash flow that it could use for debt reduction and continued share buybacks. Because of the increased uncertainty, management has also decided to halt its share buyback program. Fortunately, during the first quarter, the firm did manage to buy back 141.6 million shares worth an aggregate $5.3 billion. The company also wishes to maintain the distribution, all while focusing on investing more in their 5G deployment, broadband, and their up-and-coming HBO Max streaming service. These are integral, attractive, value-add pieces that make me more generally bullish on the enterprise to begin with. Anything tied to these markets should thrive.

Takeaway

Right now, AT&T is experiencing some pain. That’s to be expected. Legacy parts of the firm are likely getting hit harder than if we weren’t seeing a crisis, and even if we weren’t, they would be in a state of decline. While the near-term and perhaps the intermediate-term will be uncertain and painful for the company, its core enterprises remain intact and it is generating significant excess cash to continue operating as planned without factoring in prior planned share buybacks. On the whole, I believe that AT&T is an excellent prospect to consider buying into, but it, like most firms right now, require some patience from investors. In time, this patience will very likely be rewarded.

