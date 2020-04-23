A Breakdown On The Brazilian Small-Cap ETF

While listening to the SA Marketplace Roundtable Podcast episode "Picks For The Late Stage Of The Bull Cycle (Podcast)," my curiosity was sparked. I wanted to understand better the holdings of the VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (BRF) before I purchased it. I saw BRF as an efficient way of having exposure to Brazilian Small-Caps.

Introduction

I began this analysis with the intent to limit the study to only the heaviest-weighted stocks (1% or more) held by BRF. This way, I would be able to analyze the companies that account for 75% of the ETF's performance and limit my time collecting data for the analysis. FYI, this could mean that I would fall into the trap called "satisfice." And then I started wondering, what if the remaining 25% of the holdings are in sectors that are least likely to survive the Brazilian equivalent of the stay-at-home order. I am not willing to risk my money on an ETF where 25% of its value could go kaput in at a drop of a dime. FYI: Of the 25% that I did not want to analyze initially, 8.8% were in sectors that could present problems, and the remaining 16.2% were not.

The list of the holdings of BRF can be found on their website and in the excel document from VanEck's website. The link to the excel document is my source for the companies and what percentage weight they have in the index.

Restaurants, Gambling, Airlines, Hotel, Movie Theaters, Live Sports, Cruises, Shipping, Film Production, Automakers, Oil & Gas, Retail, Tech, Conventions, Food Services, Theme Parks, Gyms, Construction, and Transportation were the industries forecasted to suffer the most during the pandemic according to USA Today's article "Industries hit hardest by coronavirus in the US include retail, transportation, and travel." These industries can be reduced into five sectors, which are Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Industrials, Real Estate, and Technology.

How Exposed Is BRF To The Current Crisis Caused by COVID-19?

After consolidating the many industries mentioned in USA Today's article into sectors, the percent of BRF's holdings that are exposed to the crisis is 47%. 47% is a substantially high number, basically half.

Data by YCharts

As seen in the chart above, BRF has outperformed EWZ by almost five percent. According to my rough estimates, EWZ's holdings have about a 29% exposure to the current crisis. Could this mean that the holdings of EWZ are more exposed to the current economic downturn than BRF, or are my initial calculations for BRF exposure to underperforming industries wrong?

After analyzing the industries of each company held in BRF, the initial exposure of 47% dropped to 37.6%, still higher than that of the EWZ. Unable to understand why BRF has outperformed EWZ during this period, I am tempted to credit this anomaly as a market miscalculation, but that would be too easy. The blue chips in EWZ are no doubt less risky than the small caps in BRF; the market must be wrong.

After 30 minutes of staring at the same screen, which had the list of industries exposed to the current crisis, a flaw in USA Today's list hit me. Where is the financial sector or the bank industry on this list? Throughout this past month, I vividly remember seeing many market alerts from SA like "Rough session for banks as reserve-building begins," and "Punishment continues for lenders." It makes perfect sense that banks would suffer from this current crisis due to fear and the possibility of higher default rates on their loans.

As you can see from the table above, I included the financial sector. Also, I hand-selected each stock by its industry instead of assuming that every stock in the sector will suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic. I also added the financial sector weight to EWZ's exposure, and the number was significantly higher. 60% of EWZ's holdings are in industries that will likely suffer the most from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

We all know what happens when we assume, so let us try not to assume anything and search for the truth as best as we can. After revamping my method of selecting which stocks are on the list of stocks exposed to the COVID-19 crisis and by adding the financial sector, it is clear that the market had not made a mistake. Based on my research above, for those who want exposure to Brazilian markets and want limited exposure to sectors that will be most likely punished by the current economic situation, BRF is a good buy. EWZ is a riskier investment due to its greater exposure to industries listed in the analysis above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.