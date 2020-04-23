Why This Year's NFL Draft Transcends The Sports Industry

Overall, this year’s draft is being seen as a sign of hope that some sort of normalcy and stabilization can return, while serving as a temporary reminder of the past.

Companies likes Lowe's and Budweiser are also using the draft as a way to reach audiences with substantial campaigns aimed at continuing to keep themselves relevant in challenging times.

The impact of the draft happening is huge across multiple areas outside of sports, and will serve as a boost for people working in TV, advertising and the media.

The annual NFL draft is one of the rare annual events that will not be impacted and (after some debate) will still move forward, albeit virtually.

In today’s pandemic-affected world, sports has been hit especially hard in this time of extreme home isolation, creating a void that has had profound economic effects.

(Image Credit: NFL)

With the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals take...

Well, we’ll find out tonight, but that’s probably not of much value to investors (unless they are from the Cincinnati area). What is of value, though, is the fact that this draft is happening at all, and it may mean more to the world of business than it does to the athletes hoping to hear their names.

We all know we are living in a weird time and through an unprecedented situation, yet the one common thing is hope. We are all hoping for some glimmer of positivity and that the light we see up ahead is not an oncoming train.

The NFL Draft represents that hope because it is familiar, it is comfortable and it is an amazing distraction. Even though this year’s event will be a virtual one, it is no less impactful. That hope is still front and center, which is something the market needs right now, and for a few hours over the next few days, it may get what it needs, while setting the stage for things to come.

The NFL is big business, we all know that.

For that matter, sports in general is big business, but the NFL is the first sporting league that has the best chance of operating without a delay (even if it's without fans in attendance). It is as potentially business-as-usual as we can get in this non-business-as-usual world.

So, before the cards are turned in and congratulatory phone calls are made, I thought it was important to underscore the value this is bringing across the board to the economy, investors and shareholders.

Let’s start with the obvious - for the networks, this is a big deal because it’s a sign towards us getting football back in the fall and the networks getting football back in the fall as well. The networks are dedicating a sizable portion of its lineup and budgets towards the games. NBC (CMCSA) and FOX (FOXA) have both allocated prime time space at prime time rates, as has Disney (NYSE:DIS) (via ESPN), but that’s a separate conversation I’ll get to in a minute.

For them, the draft is the first step in getting their prized possessions back in play, and with people largely at home, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN are banking on this being the most-watched draft yet. As it is, pre-pandemic, the NFL Draft had been growing increasingly in popularity, so this one could easily be off the charts. This will also serve as an industry barometer to have tangible proof just how much people have missed these events that can be used to dictate future business decisions.

Again, though for Disney specifically, it is already looking into the future, as it has long been rumored in the next round of TV rights negotiations that the Mouse House will look to flip ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” back to ABC.

Last year’s prime time telecast was the first step in that potential transition, and this year’s edition is the next step because it’s building back up the audience that it lost when it kicked the NFL to its cable sibling years ago - and essentially showing the NFL that it will treat them right this time around. ABC wants that prestige (and revenue) back, and should the games return, the assumption is everything will be upgraded, including the games showcased.

So again, for the networks, the draft is an important starting point that ties directly into an area where a lot of money is tied up and a lot of plans are centered around.

That, in turn, leads us into advertising - as mentioned, this is expected to be a big ratings driver, and brands (especially ones in a weird spot right now) are looking to use this to help (try and) stabilize their financial bottom lines.

For one, home improvement brand Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is debuting three new ads that are designed to celebrate the comforts of home. Under the “Home is what unites us” tagline, the ads will range from focusing on how employees have helped their communities in challenging times to playing off the one thing we all share in common right now - being at home for an extended period of time.

Lowe's was already a company in transition, so pivoting so soon into it can be a bit of risk. That said, this is one of those opportunities I think investors will understand reaching for because of the sheer size and scope of the play.

Longtime NFL sponsor Bud Light (NYSE:BUD) is also getting involved, and fittingly, in a non-traditional way. The company is asking fans to record their boos on Twitter and post on social media with special tags. For those who may not be familiar with the draft, it is common for fans to boo NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as he makes his way to the podium to announce the team picks.

If it sounds strange, it is because it is. In an odd way, it’s also morphed from a sign of their resentment towards his decisions since taking over to in some way a bizarre sign of endearment that Goodell has largely embraced. That aside, for this year, since fans won’t be there, Bud Light is using the opportunity to collect the boos as part of “Draft-A-Thon” it’s set up as a COVID-19 fundraiser for relief efforts. Bud Light will donate $1 for each video (marked with the #BooTheCommish hashtag, up to $500,000.

Lastly, the other area I want to touch on is the most out-of-nowhere, but it’s true - this is a big boon for the media, specifically sports writers. It has not been easy for sports reporters in this climate to not have any live sports to report on - so much so that many outlets are slashing budgets and jobs to make up for the loss in readership and revenue.

The media, quite frankly, needed this draft to happen.

Outside of the mass exodus of New England Patriots players to Tampa Bay (among other places), it’s been a dull few weeks across all the leagues. With the NCAA’s “March Madness” being one of the first cancellations, media writers have been clamoring to put their prediction skills to the test - and as ridiculous as it sounds, those drive clicks, which drive earnings.

I would also be remiss not to point out the gambling industry, which always thrives in the draft window. And I’m sure there are others that will benefit here, not to mention the fans in general. The point, though, is that to all of these groups, this has more overall real-world ties that go beyond a game.

Simply put, the money involved here is substantial, and it has connections across several larger elements. In these times and with this economy, that cannot be understated. Even the sheer nature of being able to enjoy something normal for a few hours is a positive that can have a sizable impact in the grand scheme.

So, for now, the NFL is on the clock, and that’s a good thing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.