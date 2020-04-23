Travelers: Reasonably Solid Results, But Problems Could Be Looming

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, property & casualty insurance giant The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of either the top-line revenues or bottom-line earnings. This was generally blamed on higher-than-normal catastrophe losses, which is always a bane for an insurance company. As has been the case with many of the other companies that have reported thus far, Travelers has been adversely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, although it has thus far seen its earnings hold up much better than some other companies have. This is to be expected for an insurance company, which are generally relatively stable entities, but the biggest challenge is yet to come.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Travelers' first-quarter 2020 earnings results:

Net written premiums were $7.346 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 4.10% increase over the $7.057 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of 2019.

The company achieved a combined ratio of 95.5% in the most recent quarter. This is somewhat worse than the 93.7% in the prior year period.

Travelers had a total catastrophe loss of $333 million in the reported quarter. This was a fairly substantial increase over the $193 million that the company had in the equivalent period of last year.

Return on equity was 9.4% in the present quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the 13.5% that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $600 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 24.62% decrease over the $796 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The company delivered reasonably solid improvements across all of its different business lines. Travelers is generally thought of as a commercial insurer and without a doubt its business insurance segment is its largest. This business unit by itself accounted for $4.190 billion in net written premium or 57.04% of the company's total. This was also a slight improvement over the $4.163 billion that this unit had in the same quarter of last year. Unfortunately though, this unit also saw its segment income go down by $125 million year-over-year. The company saw heavy tornadoes and hail impact many of its customers in Nashville, Tennessee. This disaster occurred during a massive storm that hit the region on March 2 and killed an estimated 26 people. The event itself did about $1 billion worth of damage, so clearly Travelers did not bear all of the losses from the event, and we certainly may see some other insurance companies also report significant losses from this event.

Travelers is also a fairly significant player in the market for personal insurance, although it is certainly not as big a player here as a company like Allstate (ALL). This unit had total net written premiums of $2.493 billion in the first quarter, which was 33.93% of the company's total. This was also a fairly substantial 8.06% increase over the $2.307 billion that Travelers had in the year-ago quarter. Clearly, this is a much larger increase than the company's business insurance lines saw. One of the reasons for this is that the personal insurance market has been tightening as the increasing costs of natural disasters and low interest rates have been forcing companies to hike their premiums in order to avoid seeing their reserves dwindle. We can clearly see evidence of this in the fact that Travelers was able to hike its premiums across all of its product lines. It is apparently able to impart confidence in its customers at the same time because it was able to hike premiums while still retaining their business. This is an admirable position for the firm to be in as it means that the company should not find itself needing to start cutting into its revenue base in order to retain market share.

The company's final and smallest business unit is bond and specialty insurance. As the name implies, this business unit provides surety bonds and other specialty products like officers' and directors' liability. A surety bond is essentially a guarantee that one party will honor the terms of a contract such as completing a building project, and if the party does not, then the insurance company will pay the other party a specified amount. This unit saw its net written premiums increase fairly substantially year-over-year, going from $587 million to $663 million due mostly to higher prices at renewal and a substantial amount of new business in its officers' and directors' insurance business. Unfortunately though, it did see its segment income go down by $16 million year-over-year due to the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. The company did not directly state what these effects were, but on the conference call, it implied that the government-enforced nationwide quarantine and shutdown of many business activities are forcing contractors to either finish late on projects or declare force majeure, which forces the company to pay out on its bonds. This is something that could become a much bigger problem in the second quarter than in the first as the stay-at-home orders were mostly only in place during the month of March, but it is still uncertain how long they will be in effect in the second quarter, which could result in more contracts being cancelled.

As I implied earlier in this article, the worst could be yet to come for Travelers with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reason for this is that some business insurance policies have business interruption clauses. This type of coverage essentially has the insurance company reimbursing the business for the income that they are unable to generate following a natural disaster. The Wall Street Journal reports that a major restaurant lobbying group is trying to encourage the insurance industry to cover the loss of business that they are suffering as a result of the forced shutdowns:

Restaurants and their allies are lobbying President Trump and Congress to cover "business interruption" claims stemming from the coronavirus, even where restaurants have policies that exclude losses from pandemics. While insurers do offer coverage, those policies are significantly more expensive than standard business-interruption policies, and few restaurants carry them, industry representatives said. But restaurants and some U.S. lawmakers say the business-shutdown orders in states and cities should constitute business interruptions under their existing policies. Insurers are pushing back hard with the help of some Republican senators and conservative groups, saying retroactive changes to coverage policies and threats of lawsuits from restaurants could undermine the nation's insurance system.

In almost every state, restaurants have been forced to be shut down since March, and when we consider the number of restaurants nationwide, it should be obvious that the insurance industry will end up taking tremendous losses should Congress actually side with the restaurants. While those businesses that did have pandemic coverage will naturally be paid, the actuaries never took the risk of a pandemic into account when pricing their policies, so in effect the restaurants have been underpaying on their policies for years should Congress side with the restaurants and therefore the insurance companies have not built up the reserves necessary to cover all of these losses. This is how the pandemic could prove to be a very real problem for Travelers should Congress opt to retroactively change these contracts. It is admittedly very difficult to predict what the actual risk here really is, but President Trump seems to be sympathetic to the restaurants.

One of Travelers' defining features compared to some other insurance companies is that the company invests the overwhelming majority of its reserves into bonds, especially municipal bonds. This causes the company's book value to fluctuate from quarter to quarter depending on bond values. Unfortunately, Travelers delivered a disappointing performance here. At the end of March 2020, the company had a book value per share of $99.69, which is a 1.83% decline over the $101.55 per share that the company had at the end of 2019. The primary reason for this was higher interest rates, which may surprise some readers since the Federal Reserve has been very aggressively lowering interest rates ever since the coronavirus epidemic broke out. However, this has most benefited Treasuries and not municipal or corporate bonds, which are what Travelers mostly owns. This is a sign of how scared the virus has made market participants and it seems somewhat unlikely that this fear will abate until the crisis is finally solved.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter that certainly showcases the stability that Travelers has become known for. It has certainly not suffered as much as many other companies have. With that said though, the next few quarters may prove to be much more challenging for the company as it may begin to suffer losses over the next few quarters due to the effects that the coronavirus could have on the company's surety bond and business insurance units.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.