Discover: Reiterating My Caution Towards Consumer Finance

The potential rewards of investing in DFS at current levels do not comfortably justify the risks of doing so, in my view.

What worries me about an investment in this battered credit card and consumer finance stock is the outlook for the remainder of the year.

Discover delivered an ugly net loss in the first quarter that should not have caught many by surprise, given the COVID-19 disruptions.

The fact that the first half of 2020 will be just short of disastrous for the global economy is well known. This is even more so the case for the usual pro-cyclical sectors, including financial services. Within that context, Discover Financial Services' (DFS) 1Q20 GAAP net loss of $0.25 per share, disclosed after the closing bell on April 22, should not have come as a surprise to anyone.

What worries me about an investment in this battered credit card and consumer finance stock is the outlook for the remainder of the year. As consumer activity begins to recover from March levels in the second quarter, but only slowly, while unemployment rises and small businesses struggle to reopen their doors, I believe that betting on pure-play consumer banks may be too risky a move at this moment.

A perfect storm

Across the earnings report, it was hard to find much that could justify optimism towards Discover's most recent quarter and the year ahead.

Sure, loan balances in the direct banking segment increased 5% YOY, a bit less than they had in previous periods. All lines of business (i.e. credit card, personal and student loans) contributed to the uplift. But not unlike what other banks have been experiencing, the balance sheet growth was likely the result of customers looking for liquidity ahead of the rough economic times that most still expect to encounter.

To make matters a bit worse, market rates have been moving against the financial services sector -- i.e. generally lower and flatter at the long-end of the curve. As a result, Discover's interest yield of 12.3% dropped sequentially and YOY by 15 and 45 bps, respectively. In mid-2019, I pointed out how the bank had been managing to expand net interest margins modestly, even through a turbulent period of rate movements.

Source: earnings slide

On the credit side, delinquency and net charge offs inched up (see charts above), as one might reasonably expect them to. However, any deterioration in credit quality may not become more visible until later in the second quarter, as the fundamentals of the economy (i.e. employment, consumer activity, etc.) continue to deteriorate. This is particularly true in the case of student loans, which has been a concern of mine for a couple of years. Because most repayments have been put on hold for now, failure to service the debt may not be an issue until the summer.

The good news is that Discover seems to be keeping an eye on the ball. The company announced initiatives that I believe to be conservative, but probably necessary to maintain a healthy balance sheet. For example, the bank has been tightening underwriting standards on new accounts and credit lines on existing ones, while back-pedaling on balance transfer offers. While these moves will be detrimental to growth, the defensive stance seems justifiable in the current environment.

Discounted, but not a bargain

DFS has been particularly hit hard by the current health and economic crisis. As the chart below depicts, the stock has been down from its 2020 peak by nearly 60%, more than any of its key peers in the consumer finance space. This sub-segment in turn has suffered more than the financial services sector in general and the broad equities market.

Data by YCharts

I believe that the selloff is justified. While Discover has traditionally held a higher quality book of loans, the company lacks diversification in its business model to help it weather the challenges ahead. Despite the sharp drop in share price, from $93 as recently as July 2019 to $33 in after-hours trading on earnings day, DFS still trades at a price-to-book of nearly 1.0x that is at the high end of the peer group range.

While I believe that Discover is a well-managed company, I also think that the potential rewards of investing in this stock at current levels do not comfortably justify the risks of doing so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.