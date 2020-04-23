Amgen A Buy On Otezla Revenue

Amgen (AMGN) is one of the older biotechnology pharmaceutical companies, founded in 1980 and generating annual sales of $23.4 billion in 2019. It has been going through a period of retrenchment as patents expired on some of its best-selling drugs, leading to competition from generics or biosimilars. It has been ramping sales of some newer drugs, and it recently had some coronavirus news. For those who do not already have it in their portfolio, the addition of Otezla revenue has become the latest reason to accumulate it. This article will focus on Otezla, with secondary consideration of some of the pipeline and the coronavirus play.

Otezla

Otezla has been a commercial drug since 2014, when it belonged to Celgene and was approved for treating psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and Behcet's disease by the FDA. It is also approved in the European Union. As part of the recent acquisition of Celgene by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Otezla was sold to Amgen. The transaction closed on November 20, 2019.

This event resulted in Amgen updating 2019 guidance to reflect the new revenue stream. Celgene had reported Q3 2019 Otezla revenue of $457 million, up 27% y/y. On the Q4 2019 conference call, estimated Otezla revenue for the five weeks post-acquisition was $178 million. Guidance for 2020 was given, including revenue expected between $25.0 billion and $25.6 billion. At the bottom end that increases revenue by $2.6 billion from 2019 actual revenue, in line with what might be expected from a pure Otezla bump plus some room for growth in other therapies.

Otezla (apremilast) is an orally administered, small molecule that inhibits PDE4, in turn increasing levels of cAMP, in turn down-regulating a wide variety of immune inflammatory factors. In addition to its currently approved indications, it is in Phase 3 trials for pediatric plaque psoriasis, mild to moderate plaque psoriasis, and genital psoriasis. Intellectual property protects it from direct competition through 2028, but there are many anti-inflammation competitors on the market. Amgen paid $13.4 billion in cash for the rights to Otezla. In addition to the added revenue, Amgen believes the international demand for Otezla, with much marketing in place, will help with Amgen's overall global expansion program.

Coronavirus

It seems like every biotechnology company has learned that an announcement about a COVID-19-related product will help the stock price. Even companies with likely candidates for vaccines, therapies, and testing kits are going to be subject to plenty of competition. There is also the possibility that the pandemic will burn itself out before anything comes to market. I would not, at this point, model any value into Amgen's coronavirus efforts. More than likely they will increase expenses without generating revenue. However, the effort is worth noting.

On April 2, 2020, Amgen and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) announced a COVID-19 partnership. The idea is to discover and develop antibodies targeting the virus causing COVID-19. Amgen has worked with Adaptive in the past and believes that with some product from Adaptive's antibody platform, and Amgen's antibody engineering and manufacturing capacity, they might be able to create a safe and effective therapy. That means they need to do preclinical trials before getting FDA approval to do a Phase 1 trial in humans. If they have an advantage over competitors, it is Adaptive's platform to screen the receptors on B cells from individuals that recovered from COVID-19.

Other pipeline highlights

Amgen's Remicade biosimilar, Avsola (infliximab-axxq), was approved by the FDA in early December 2019. Remicade is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's Disease, ulcerative arthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. Remicade sales by Janssen Biotech, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) subsidiary, were $990 million in Q1 2020, down 10% y/y due to biosimilar competition. Still, that is a large pie that Amgen can now eat into.

ABP 798, a biosimilar to Rituxan, had its biologics license application submitted to the FDA in December 2019. Rituxan is approved to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and other indications. Other biosimilars to Rituxan are already approved in the U.S. and rest of world, so Roche has reported declining sales. ABP 798 approval by the FDA could still add substantially to Amgen's biosimilar revenue. Another Amgen biosimilar, Mvasi (biosimilar to Avastin), ramped to $84 million in revenue in Q4 2019 from no revenue in the year-earlier quarter.

Evenity was approved in the EU in December 2019 for severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture. The commercial launch is underway. Already approved in the U.S., Evenity generated $85 million in revenue in Q4 2019.

Although it is only in Phase 2, the potential cancer therapy AMG 510 is also thought to have a lot of future revenue potential, presuming it does generate strong data. See my Amgen's AMG 510 Targeted Cancer Therapy. Amgen has an entire set of bispecific antibodies in clinical trials. Depending on trial outcomes, they could be a major source of revenue and profit later in this decade. See the Amgen Pipeline for a full list.

Dividend and cash

Amgen's combination of safety plus potential growth is enhanced by its dividend policy. Currently, Amgen pays $6.40 per year, which works out to a yield of 2.7% at $232 per share. I see no scenario in which the dividend would be endangered. At the end of 2019, Amgen had $8.9 billion in cash and equivalents. True, debt was $27.0 billion, but free cash flow for Q4 was $2.3 billion. Dividend payments accounted for $0.9 billion of cash use in Q4.

Caveats

Like most of the market, Amgen has had a volatile year. It is now near its 52-week high of $244.99, so some would argue you should wait till volatility takes it down again to buy (the opposite of the advice from momentum players). Its 52-week low of $166.30 may show the magnitude of potential short-term losses. The main problem confronting Amgen is the deterioration of revenue from its older drugs and predicting that pace going forward. For instance, in Q4 2019, revenue from one of its best-sellers from 2018, Neulasta, was down 43% y/y to $665 million. Even when patents do not expire, newer, safer, or more effective drugs may take away market share.

Conclusion

Amgen has a nice dividend plus considerable potential for growth. Otezla will almost certainly be the main growth driver in 2020. As the decade progresses, the most likely growth drivers will be the new cancer agents based on bispecific antibodies. Underlining the revenue stream is a growing portfolio of biosimilar products. I expect Amgen to continue to be a solid investment through 2030, maybe spectacular if the bispecifics get regulatory approvals and do well in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.