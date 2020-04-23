Tele2: Solid Performance From A Solid Telecom

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Swedish telecommunications giant Tele2 AB (OTCPK:TLTZF) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be slightly disappointing, as the company saw its revenues decline slightly year over year, but it has certainly held up much better than many others have in the current environment. This is not something that was entirely unexpected, as telecommunications services are typically one of the last areas that people struggling with money cut back on, especially when they are under quarantine orders. A closer look at the actual earnings report reveals that there were quite a few things to like here, as the company did show a marked year-over-year improvement in a few key areas. The stock price did not reflect this though, which could very easily be a sign of all the fear that is dominating the market right now.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Tele2's first-quarter 2020 earnings report:

Tele2 reported total revenues of SEK 6.687 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a slight 0.83% decline over the SEK 6.743 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of SEK 1.188 billion in the most current quarter. This compares quite favorably to the SEK 1.047 billion that it reported in the prior-year quarter.

Tele2 opted to postpone its initially proposed SEK 3.50 per share extraordinary dividend until it gets more clarity on what impact the COVID-19 pandemic will ultimately have on it.

The company reported an equity free cash flow of SEK 1.383 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 38.3% increase over the SEK 1.000 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a net profit of SEK 1.130 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 10.35% increase over the SEK 1.024 billion that it reported in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that the company's revenues declined slightly year over year, but basically every other measure of financial performance showed marked improvement. One of the biggest reasons for this was a cost reduction program that it implemented. As I discussed in various past articles on Tele2, one of the company's goals following the November 2018 merger with Com Hem was to achieve synergies. It was working on this over the course of last year by eliminating redundancies, such as the fact that both companies would each have an accounting department and various other support units. There is no reason why the merged company would need to duplicate these functions, so it can eliminate the duplications. This would naturally result in labor cost reductions, among other things, which results in overall lower costs. That helps to offset some of the impact of the lower revenues.

As I have reported in various past articles, most recently this one, the Swedish telecommunications market is a highly competitive one. Sweden is one of the most technologically developed markets in the world. For the most part, everyone in the nation that wants telecommunications services already has them, which has resulted in those companies active in the market aggressively cutting prices or offering various other deals in order to secure new business. This has affected Tele2 just as it has other telecommunications providers. The company reported total end-user service revenue of SEK 4.080 billion in the most recent quarter, which was a 1.38% decline over the SEK 4.137 billion that it had a year ago. The company claims that most of this came from its business segment, despite the fact that it added more than 31,000 accounts in this segment during the quarter.

Source: Tele2 AB

One of the major reasons for this was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Sweden itself is not under any kind of nationwide quarantine, the citizens of the country have been doing much less travel than they used to, both domestically and internationally. This has caused Tele2 to generate less mobile roaming fees than it otherwise would have. This is the reason why the revenue decline in this quarter was so much steeper than that caused simply by the pricing pressure that we saw in previous quarters.

In addition to its operations in Sweden, Tele2 also has fairly substantial operations in the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. These operations performed much better than its operations in Sweden. One particular standout here was Estonia, but the company delivered very solid year-over-year improvement in all three nations. One metric that we can look at to see this is average sales per user. This is technically calculated as total sales and service revenue divided by the number of subscribers. In practice, this tells us the amount of total revenue that each customer provides to the company, on average. As we can see here, this metric increased in all three nations:

Source: Tele2 AB

It is somewhat gratifying that Tele2 was able to deliver this performance despite the fact that all three countries are currently under a nationwide quarantine. One reason for this is that the company was working to roll out new products during the period. For example, in both Latvia and Estonia, Tele2 launched a TV service over its mobile network. This service appears to have been successful thus far, as the company saw revenue increases in both countries due to upselling, indicating that its customers in the region are clearly interested in this and possibly higher-end versions of its other services. This does appear to make some sense, as a nationwide quarantine would imply that people are spending more time at home using the Internet and watching television. It is likely more convenient and cost-effective to simply have every one of a household's devices connected into a single wireless network. This revenue improvement was certainly something that was nice to see but, unfortunately, this segment of Tele2's business is still too small to overcome the weakness in the Swedish business market.

Another thing that may have benefited Tele2's top line numbers is the fact that all three of the Baltic nations use the euro as their primary currency. Thus, the company's customers would be paying their bills using this currency. The euro appreciated significantly against the Swedish krona over the past year. This can be easily seen here:

Source: Bloomberg

The reason why this would benefit Tele2 deals with the fact that the company reports its results in terms of Swedish krona. Thus, when the company converts the euro that it receives back into krona for reporting purposes, the same amount of euro would result in more krona than it did a year ago. This would, therefore, provide the company would a revenue boost. With that said, all of the figures given above for the Baltic states are measured in terms of euro, so if we measure them in terms of Swedish krona, we would see even larger year-over-year growth.

While Tele2 did, unfortunately, postpone the payment of its SEK 3.50 special dividend until it sees what the impact of the coronavirus will be on its business, it did still declare a regular SEK 5.50 regular dividend for the 2019 fiscal year. As is always the case then, we want to make sure that the company actually can afford the dividend that it pays out. The usual way to do this is by looking at a metric known as free cash flow. A company's free cash flow is that money left over from its ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the 2019 fiscal year, Tele2 had an equity free cash flow of SEK 4,329 million. It currently has 687,944,228 common shares outstanding. Therefore, the dividend would cost the company 3,783.69 million. Thus, it does appear that Tele2 is generating more than enough money to cover the dividend that it pays out. This is something that is certainly nice to see.

In conclusion, Tele2 delivered reasonably solid performance despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It certainly performed much better than what many other companies have been reporting. This is not unexpected, as the quarantine has caused people to consume more television and other telecommunications services at their homes. This company, thus, might be a place to hide out any pandemic or resulting recession. With that said though, Tele2 will not be completely immune to problems, since the businesses that it is serving are still shut down, which we saw during this quarter. Overall though, the company does look relatively solid.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.