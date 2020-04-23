Valaris Plc: April Fleet Status Tells The Sad Story

I believe it is time to sell off your position and just move on. However, if you are patient and know how to catch the right timing, you can still.

Bankruptcy should be coming in a few months after a period of negotiation with bondholders. The common shareholders will get 1% or 2% of the new Co.

The company announced on April 22, 2020. The company suffered a slew of contract terminations, day rate reductions, and contract reduction.

Investment thesis

The London-based Valaris plc (VAL), formerly EnscoRowan, has experienced the most drastic fall-out that I have witnessed in the offshore drilling industry. I am still amazed at how quickly this company collapsed in such short notice. Below is a Year to date chart comparison, including Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Valaris Plc, Diamond Offshores (NYSE:DO), Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL). Nearly all of them are on the brink of bankruptcy, even if Transocean may still be in a better place. Valaris Plc performed the worse with a drop of about 95%.

The company has been suffering from a series of self-inflicted and ill-fated actions aggravated by a catastrophic oil price environment that took a turn for the worse the past few weeks. I do not think it is necessary to enter the details and explain why oil prices are now trading below $20 and could drop even more with inventory building.

The Energy Information Administration delivered yet another blow to an already struggling industry by reporting a crude oil inventory build of 15 million barrels for the week to April 17. This comes after a record-breaking 19.2-million-barrel build the EIA reported last week, and an API inventory build estimate of 13 million barrels, reported yesterday. Analysts expected the EIA to report an inventory build of a little over 16 million barrels.

No surprise on my part when we learned that Valaris contemplated a restructuring under chapter 11 or even a possible liquidation proceeding as Hercules Offshore did a while back.

Oil prices are plunging due to the coronavirus outbreak, and its effect on the global oil demand will be long-lasting. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the market with cheap oil to regain market share has contributed to the last fatal blow.

The investment thesis is quite clear. I have indicated in my precedent articles that I was not confident of keeping a long-term position in Valaris, and I do not hold any long term investment anymore.

The industry can't survive this terrible oil shock without a meaningful restructuring of its debt and a drastic reduction of the overall company's rig fleet.

Thus, trading short term VAL (including shorting) based mainly on the future oil price outlook is highly recommended. I believe it is the only viable trading strategy that is possible for the time being. However, it is precarious and demands some focus and professional level that are not suited to an ordinary investor.

Fleet status released on April 22, 2020

The company announced on April 22, 2020.

Below is the list of what has been awarded since February. The backlog has shrunk by about $655 million since February.

The only contract not previously disclosed was the second extension awarded to the Valaris JU-87 for about $2 million.

However, The company announced also several termination, early cancellations, reduced rate, and preservation stacked:

Consequently, the company is withdrawing its Q1 and full-year 2020 financial guidance that was provided on its 4Q conference call:

Therefore, full year 2020 EBITDA will be $35 million higher than if one were to simply subtract contract drilling and G&A expense from revenues. Based on the items I just described, we are providing 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $210 million to $240 million, excluding transaction costs.

If you look at the backlog history, you see the degradation happening right in front of your eyes. The backlog is now $1,880 million from $2.453 billion on February 13, 2020.

Source: VAL FSR April.

The recent update indicated above adds an estimated ~$2 million in contract backlog, and it was far from sufficient to cover the loss of the backlog mentioned above.

Debt restructuring is now the unavoidable outcome

On April 21, 2020, we learned from Reuters:

Offshore oil driller Valaris PLC is preparing to start talks with creditors to see if they can agree on terms for a possible bankruptcy filing, as it grapples with a $6.5 billion debt burden and an unprecedented plunge in U.S. crude prices, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, liquidity totaled $1.7 billion, including approximately $97.8 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $1.6 billion revolving credit facility through 2Q'22. Net debt was $6.43 billion.

(Note: Valaris currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024.)

From: March 2020 Presentation

Conclusion and technical analysis

Valaris Plc is on its way to declare bankruptcy. It will take a few months, perhaps, but the outcome is unavoidable now. The debt will be restructured, and a new Co. will emerge from bankruptcy with a smaller debt load and eventually more cash. It is not a death sentence and, if done correctly, could be considered a good new start.

The dramatic issue is that the actual common shareholders will probably get 1% or 2% of the new company emerging from Chapter 11. Perhaps some worthless warrants as well.

A large part of the debt will be converted in shares (hopefully), and to keep it simple; your old shares will be exchanged with new shares that could amount to $0.02 or less at today's stock value, assuming the best-case scenario.

We should expect Valaris Plc to get quickly delisted from the NYSE and trade to either the OTCBB or the pink sheets until the new company emerges from Chapt 11 and return to the NYSE with a reverse split to reduce the massive amount of shares granted to the noteholders.

VAL: Technical analysis (short term)

VAL is now on its way to below $0.10, in my opinion.

I suggest waiting until the stock is delisted and then decide if it is worth it to trade it.

For the majority of the shareholders here, I believe it is time to sell out your VAL position and just move on. However, if you are patient and know how to catch the right timing, you can still get a sizeable profit.

