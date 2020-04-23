Coronavirus Roundtable: All Eyes On Earnings Stories (Video)

He shares a couple picks, and also the surprising conclusions about the benefits of buying into strength rather than into weakness.

He also shines a spotlight on what matters in this earnings season, and it's not just the numbers.

We speak with D.M. Martins Research about the current market, and why he thinks 'normal' may take longer to return than many market participants expect.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We continue our Coronavirus Roundtable series of speaking with Marketplace authors about the current market by talking with Daniel Martins of D.M. Martins Research. The author of Storm-Resistant Growth, he shares his thoughts on the very stormy climate we find ourselves in.

The author shares why he thinks normalcy is going to be a longer time in returning than many expect. He also explains why the current earnings season matters - not for the numbers in the report, but the stories management teams are telling. And he shares a few ideas he likes, including TJX (TJX) and Pepsi (PEP).

On the other hand, we talk about his recent article supporting the idea of buying into strength. I lament my own failure to catch bottom, but we generalize from that for why that's not only a tough strategy to implement, but not necessarily the most profitable one. Click play below to watch.

