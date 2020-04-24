Coronavirus Roundtable: All Eyes On Earnings Stories (Video Transcript)

We speak with D.M. Martins Research about the current market, and why he thinks 'normal' may take longer to return than many market participants expect.

DS: I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and we’re doing another video interview. I’m joined today by Daniel Martins of D.M. Martins Research, Founder of Storm-Resistant Growth, that we aid service that provides a thoughtful strategy to grow your portfolio with less risk.

So, Daniel, how are you doing?

Daniel Martins: Good. How are you doing, Daniel?

DS: I’m good. Thank you. It’s good to see you. Good to see you’re doing well and excited to talk about the market. We were just kind of talking before we started recording, very hard to know where we’re going. What is your general view of the market right now? We’re recording this, I should say on April 16. Where do you think we’re headed?

DM: Yes, it’s important to timestamp, because the markets have been moving very fast over the past few weeks. I think this market has been marked by uncertainty. And that’s – that may sound like a cliché. But I think this time more than ever, it’s been a very uncertain economy in a very uncertain market.

We’ve seen recessions in the past and we kind of know and understand how they work. We understand the economic cycles. We understand how unemployment growth, manufacturing activity, whatever we kind of know how that plays out during a recession. But this one is very unique in a couple of different senses.

So, of course, the trigger of the recession is something that we haven’t really seen in our lifetime. So we don’t know quite what to expect of a pandemic and what kind of impact that might have on the economy in the longer-term.

And then, of course, the other piece is that the governments and the Federal Reserve, the Central banks around the world, they have become a much more important piece of the puzzle. So what does it mean for the Federal Reserve in the U.S. to have $6 trillion in their balance sheet, whereas they had less than $1 trillion before the 2008 recession? What does it mean? What does it mean for the Federal government in the U.S. to stand $2.2 trillion to bail out Main Street and as well as businesses? What does it mean to have those players play such an important role?

So that’s what I think is very challenging about the markets now. That’s more on the economy side of things. If you think of the markets or the stock market itself, trying to reconcile how the market sees the developments has been pretty challenging. And I have a feeling that most analysts and investors, they’re having a really hard time and that’s very understandable to project what to expect going forward towards the end of 2020, what to expect in 2021.

Now, if you ask me what I think just looking at consensus estimates, projections on corporate America and their earnings for the current year and the next one, I do believe that expectations can still be derisked a little bit more. I think it was Goldman Sachs that a couple of days ago came out with their projection for the S&P 500 for EPS for earnings. They were talking about a very sharp dip in 2020, I think, of about 35% and then a very sharp rebound next year to the order of 50%.

So when you look at that you’re basically – these analysts are basically expecting things to pretty much return to normal in 2021. And I think that, that is, it could prove to be a little too rosy of a projection, because we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. But it’s very likely that unemployment will rise very fast, but might not drop back to the low to mid single-digit numbers that we had in January of 2020. It’s likely that business will recover, but I’m sure that we’re going to see some friction in terms of small businesses either failing altogether or having a hard time recovering back to pre-coronavirus levels.

So to believe or to think that the economy will recover almost fully by next year, I think, is a little bit too rosy of a scenario. And I believe that the markets are kind of pricing that kind of situation right now. So I think there’s risk for it or possibility that they may come off the current levels that it might be a little bit too aggressively priced.

DS: Right. There’s almost a desperation, I think, among market participants to just say, “Okay, this year doesn’t matter. We’re just going to go back to normal weather and you could easily see them saying the same even if we get pushed out to 2022 just okay.” But this doesn’t – it’s a – it’s like a video game and this doesn’t count to be able to push the reset button, so?

DM: That’s right. That’s right. And I think to a degree, I agree with that. I think, if you look at first quarter numbers, hard to make sense of what’s coming out during these earnings seasons or this earnings season, the current one. You should look at 2020. You can scratch that off, it’s not going to be a good year at all.

I think what’s really important and what’s really difficult is to predict what’s going to happen next. And I think that’s going to be the key. How does the economy behave after they are reopening? And so we’re looking at Switzerland is opening their economy late April. Germany as well. Here in the U.S., we’re talking about reopening the economy. But will that mean that the economy will just return back to what it used to be? I think it might or it will, but the timeframe is probably going to be much longer than what some of us seem to believe, which is that late 2020 or 2021 timeframe?

DS: Right. So we did a recent Roundtable on the website, and I wanted to take your point about earnings right now. You made the point that earnings season will be critical. Given what you just said about numbers are hard to discern and we’re all looking forward. What it’s – what specifically are you watching for in this earnings season? What do you find critical to pay attention to in the weeks ahead?

DM: Yes. I think it will be critical. We tend to say that every earnings season, but I think this one is going to be particularly important, but it’s going to be more from a qualitative perspective than a quantitative. So, again, if you look at the numbers for the first quarter, for most companies reporting this earnings season, it’s going to look very different than what we’re used to seeing.

So we’re going to see January, February, basically business as usual. And then you’re going to see a month of March just falling off a cliff, and you’re going to see some trends they make absolutely no sense. And it’s going to be hard to project what the economy and what those results are going to be going forward, just by looking at March, it’s going to be a very atypical month.

So I think most important then will be the narratives. So what are the executives saying about what they expect to see in the second quarter and for the balance of 2020? So, again, more important – more importantly than focusing on the numbers for the first quarter, you can go to seekingalpha.com and just take a look at the earnings transcript and see what those CEOs are talking about. What do they see coming up? How are they getting prepared for what’s next?

And the more certainty and I understand the certainty is a relative term at this point. But the more certainty you see in how the C-suite is thinking about the situation, the better, I think, it is for the economy and for the markets and the more uncertainty you see.

So if you see some hesitance in terms of providing guidance, in terms of the outlook, in terms of when do we hire people back, the more uncertainty you see, I think, the worse off the economy and the markets will be.

DS: Kind of interesting to see earnings season generally is about a four to five-week stretch where the bulk of the reports coming. It’ll be interesting to see how that changes from where we’re getting the bank reports this week versus small caps in a month from now or whatever and how much…?

DM: Yep. And that is very interesting, because, again, everything is moving so fast that whatever you see today might not be relevant in four weeks. So what you see the banks talking about now, may be different by the time that the retailer starts to report much later in the cycle. So it’s interesting to see the progression of how things play out.

Now, I think it’s good that we started and we always do start with the financial services sector, because they do have a general view of how the economy is working. So you can start to extrapolate a lot of what’s happening, for example, in the retail side by looking at how – looking at credit card transaction volumes by looking at loan balances and how is that kind of going up and down. So it’s good that we’re starting the financial services, because you get to see that kind of like more holistic picture.

DS: Right, right, for sure. I wanted to step back. You read wrote interesting article that I think is – so this is less from the economic or markets analysis and more from the actual portfolio side. Can you talk about the surprising benefit of buying into strength instead of buying into weakness? And I know, for me personally and I’m sure for many investors right now, we’re all thinking, everybody was – I can say for myself, I bought quite a bit into about the first week of March and then I got scared and then I sort of kept lowering my limits.

And, of course, I missed bottom. And then, as the market goes back up, you’re trying to get back in without going crazy and how to manage that. And so I’m curious you hear a little bit more about this buying into strength versus buying into weakness. What’s the distinction? And why you think that distinction plays out?

DM: Yes. No, I mean, I think, you’re one of many that tried to do exactly what you did. So yes, so the approach that I’m talking about and I just say tongue in cheek a little bit is buy high sell low. So that’s kind of like what I believe to be a better strategy than buying low and selling high, but you need to unpack that.

So basically, when you think of stocks, a lot of people, a lot of investors think of buying stocks the same way that they think about buying products or services. So if you like a shirt for $50 and that shirt goes on sale for $35, you want to buy it, because it’s cheaper and a lot of people think of stocks the same way. But the one piece about investments, in general, but stocks specifically, that’s missing from the product and service analogy is the concept of risk.

So when you buy on weakness, so when you try to catch the bottom like you’re trying to do, basically, what you’re doing is, you’re buying into a market that’s very volatile. And by doing that, you’re basically buying into risk, you’re exposing your capital to more risk by doing that.

Just a quick example, if you go back to early March, and you’re trying to catch the bottom as the market was basically falling apart, your returns or the success of your purchase of that stock would have just – would have swung wildly depending on whether you bought it in the morning or in the afternoon. If you bought it on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you could have lost 10% if you waited a day to buy or if you bought a day too late.

So all that volatility adds a lot of uncertainty to your investments. So what I did specifically to the buy on strength idea, I did a lot of back testing, okay? So this would make more sense to try to catch bottoms when the market is in a bear market, or doesn’t make more sense to buy as the markets are pushing for all-time highs. And looking at the data just across several decades, what you see is that returns tend to be roughly the same.

So absolute returns, when you buy into a bear market or you buy into a strong market, the returns tend to be the same. But volatility tends to be nearly half as high when you buy into strength, because the markets are just chugging along. It’s not very exciting. You’re just making maybe 10% to 12% returns per year. But that is significantly better from a risk-adjusted perspective than trying to buy into weakness. So comparable returns, way more risk when you buy into bear markets. So the risk-adjusted returns make more sense when you’re buying into strength.

DS: Returns in what timeframe just for – are we talking about annual returns to longer-term returns? How are you…?

DM: Right. So the exercise that I did a couple of months ago, I looked at annualized returns for the following three months. But I have repeated that exercise with different timeframes. In the conclusion, they tend to be roughly the same.

So, of course, if you’re able to find the market very well, then sure it makes sense to buy when stocks are low. But that’s the tricky part. Most people are basically – everybody is unable to perfectly time the market as you just set it yourself in early March. If you’re one of those great buy on weakness and you’re probably a legend, you’ll do fine. But most of us were not really good at timing the market, so it makes more sense to find the strength in that case.

DS: Oh, I think it’s always also interesting, because there’s you can abstract things and say things like, what I was telling myself, balance sheets are really important. Just buy a company that can survive a year of very little revenue, let’s say, or whatever the case that your stress test scenario can be.

But then, as that’s happening, you’re trying to think what does the market know that you don’t. There’s this reflects of element of if they need something, maybe their operations are getting bogged down, because the markets are getting more panicky, et cetera.

And so all of a sudden, there’s this voice, this voice, this voice. And what seems like oh, I’m a long-term investor. It becomes a lot harder in that fog of noise. And that’s where maybe more programmatic approaches help or whatever else. But I do think that’s maybe something that’s in there as well when we talk about volatility. It’s not just this abstraction, it’s also this emotional element of it?

DM: Oh, for sure, that plays a huge role. And I’m glad that you mentioned balance sheets, because usually, when we start paying attention to balance sheets, you’re starting to be more defensive. So you’re trying to figure out, “Okay, what should I invest in, that’s going to give me a little bit more sense of safety?” And in a way that is your way of protecting against volatility, protect me against risk, you’re trying to be defensive when the markets are going crazy.

So I guess, that’s an example of trying to be more defensive and not more aggressive when the markets are falling off a cliff, which is why I believe, for example, in the current environment, it makes way more sense to look for quality than look for it and to look for bargains.

If you look for bargains, you’re probably going to end up getting stuck with value traps with companies that are really not worth that much. They’re just being discounted, because the market sees the risk and the prices are being discounted for that reason. So quality, in my view, makes much more sense in this current environment for that reason.

DS: Well, and you would call this in that same Roundtable that I discussed earlier, you’d call this a stock picker’s market. So given that focus on quality in the stock picker’s market, any names that come to mind is things that you’re looking to add or that you have added over this period?

DM: Yes, yes, I do have a couple of things that come to mind. I will take a step back, though, and kind of unpack the idea of what does it mean to have a stock picker market? And I think there are a couple of different ways that one can think about it. So personally, I’m a firm believer in diversification.

So if you’re talking about stocks only, I think that most investors should be exposed to the different sectors. They should have a nice and healthy blend of aggressive and defensive stocks in their portfolios, primarily because you don’t really know what’s going to happen next. So if you go too aggressive and you’re wrong, you might end up losing a lot. Or if you go too defensive, you might end up passing up on the opportunity – on the upside opportunity.

So I believe that sector exposure is important. But then what you can do is within each sector, you can start picking stocks that make more sense. So back to what I was saying before quality, in my opinion, makes more sense than low valuations at this point.

So maybe you grab the financial services sector, which is a pretty risky sector. It’s procyclical. It’s being hurt by this current – the current economy. Instead of just buying the whole financial sector – financial service sector or ditching it all together, try to find stocks within that sector that makes sense. And again, I would put an emphasis on quality. I will look at balance sheets. I’ll look at track record for delivering cash flows in the past, which is another way to say is the management team good.

So all those more qualitative aspects? Is the business model solid? Do they have, maybe good recurring revenues? Do they have very loyal customers? So those things make sense. And then it just go across the different sectors and you pick your stocks that might fit that kind of criteria better. So in that sense it’s a stock picking or stock picker market.

The other way to think about it is, okay, forget sectors. Now let’s take a look at – is there anything out there that might have been discounted – any stocks that might have been discounted justifiably so? So that the exercise that I propose anybody watching us can do it, it’s very quick. You can just – without looking at any data, you just think about a list of maybe five to 10 companies, let’s say, 10 companies that you believe would do well over a multi-year period of time, regardless of what happens to the economy.

If we go into a deep recession, if we recover fast, what companies might you think that will do well, regardless? So names that will come up will probably be Pepsi, Dollar General, people keep buying soda and bottled water and snacks and products for everyday use. That would be your column number one, those 10 companies.

And then you go to column number two and then take a look at how far off those stocks have been from the peak. And the peak is usually going to be February 19. But it might vary depending on what stock you’re looking at. And then try to rank that, okay, so which stocks have fallen more than others, and then you start digging deeper from that order.

So okay, so, for example, I’ll give you an example that I was just working on yesterday. I think TJX Companies is one of them. So TJX Companies has or the stock has corrected more than the S&P 500 from the peak and even more than the whole retail sector, which by itself is already pretty risky and procyclical. TJX has corrected more than that.

I think it does make some sense, because if you look at what they’re doing now for the next week, at least, they’re shutting down all the stores. They’re shutting down their e-commerce, they’re shutting down distribution. So it makes sense that they would be hurting in the short-term. But if you look beyond the short-term look into the end of 2020, 2021, will TJX Companies probably do fine in any kind of scenario? And the answer is probably yes.

So that is a very likely name that I would point as, okay, this might be a good pick on weakness in this case, because the business fundamentals kind of tell me that they’ll do just fine in whatever scenario. I look back at, how did TJX Companies perform in the 2008/2009 recession? How did they do in between 2000 to 2003? And the stock always, it bounced around a lot, because it’s a retailer, but it always came out ahead. It always came out in front of the S&P 500. It endured the rough patches along the way.

So that’s one name. And I’m sorry from extending a little bit too much. Another name that I had in mind was Coca-Cola, so ticker KO is the same thing. It’s another stock that corrected a lot compared to Pepsi. Coca-Cola dropped about twice as much as Pepsi did. And then, again, there is a short-term bearish case on Coca-Cola to be made, all the restaurants are basically closed in the U.S. and across the globe.

So, of course, they sell a lot of their of products through retailers, through restaurants, through convenient stores. But eventually, things will get back to normal. And at that point, you might be able to own the stock today for much cheaper and it’s not a stock that you see being discounted too sharply too often. So that might be another place to look at.

DS: And so in both of those cases that the quality is almost as important and obviously TJX is a pretty well-respected retailer in what is a very tough sector. Coke is Coke, it’s been around forever. Those – the quality is what attracts you even more than the fact that they’re – because they’re not trading for distressed multiples or anything. It’s more about, this is a good company that you’re getting at a fair price to use the phrase.

DM: That’s right, that’s right. And looking at multiples can be a little tricky, because if you compare their multiples today versus where, for example, the S&P 500 is, you might make an argument that Coke is still very richly priced. But, of course, you need to look at multiples within the context of the sector and the subsector that they are within. You need to look at multiples relative to where they’ve been in the past.

And then, of course, just because the multiple is rich doesn’t mean that it’s a – that it’s not a good buy. The same way that low multiples doesn’t mean that it’s a good buy either. Just think of the airline sector, you have all these airlines trading at a trailing PE of 2.5 or 3 times, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the risks justified the potential returns in that particular case.

DS: Yes. The – and the airlines if you want to talk about unknowns and trying to sort things out, obviously. And that’s a good reminder as far as stock picker’s market about the importance of fundamental analysis and of going beyond, I mean, quantitative strategies can work, of course. But also just to understand and think through why is this multiple the way it is? What does it usually trade at?

And also to do the work, because I – you mentioned the 2008, 2009 as – and 2000, 2003 recessions for TJX, for example. But even if you go back to the 1918 pandemic, like there’s always differences as much as we want to, I was doing 2008, 2009 as like a extreme stress test in February and now that feels very optimistic as compared to..

DM: Yes. Well, that’s true. And I think it’s okay to do those to go through these exercises. Because again, it is a very uncertain time and we need to try and make sense of things as much as we can. But to your point, understanding that what we’re seeing now is very different from previous recessions and previous bear markets. So keep that uncertainty as a constant while you’re trying to figure out what to do and what might happen next.

DS: Okay, very good. Any disclosures in any of the stocks named or anything in U.S.?

DM: Yes, sir. TJX is a stock that I have in my all equities, SRG. SRG standing for Storm-Resistant Growth, which is my stock portfolio. So that’s one of the names and Pepsi is another one.

DS: Oh, great. Very good.

DM: Dollar General, I did mention Dollar General. So that’s another one.

DS: Okay, great. Yes. I actually do not have positions in any of those stocks. So I guess, I own Berkshire Hathaway, which owns a lot of Coca-Cola, Warren Buffett.

DM: That’s right. Good to look at the underlying, yes.

DS: So okay. Well, very good, Daniel Martins at D.M. Research, Storm-Resistant Growth. You can find it on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Just search D.M. Martins Research with periods after the first two letters, or Storm-Resistant Growth and you will find it any search bar on the site. Thank you so much for taking time out of your day to join me and best of luck…

DM: Sure.

DS: … figuring out the uncertainty in this market and making your way through it.

DM: Thanks. Thanks, Daniel, for the opportunity and stay safe and healthy.

DS: Likewise the same for you. Thanks so much.

DM: Take care.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long BRK.B.

D.M. Martins Research is long TJX, PEP, and DG.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investing advice.