Tactical Asset Allocation Committee Monthly Commentary

by: FieraCapitalUS
Summary

The month of March was nothing short of unprecedented.

Investors weighing progression of outbreak and ramifications for global growth against efficacy of monetary and fiscal response in restoring financial market stability.

As the breadth and depth of the outbreak and its economic toll remain unknown at this time, sentiment is almost certain to be fragile until the virus has been contained.

