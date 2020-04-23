Tactical Asset Allocation Committee Monthly Commentary
Includes: ACWF, ACWI, ADRE, AIIQ, AVEM, DBEM, DDM, DGT, DIA, DMRE, DOG, DTEC, DXD, EDBI, EDC, EDZ, EEH, EEM, EEMX, EET, EEV, EJUL, EMEM, EMF, EMLB, EPS, EQL, ESGE, ESGF, ESGW, EUM, EWEM, FEM, FEX, FIHD, FLQE, FLQG, FLQH, FRDM, GLQ, HDMV, HEEM, HUSV, IEMG, ISAPF, ISEM, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, KEMP, LDEM, MFEM, MSF, OTPIX, PPEM, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RFEM, RGLB, ROAM, RSP, RWED, RWIU, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHE, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPEM, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VGFO, VOO, VT, VTWO, VV, VWO, WBIL, XSOE
by: FieraCapitalUS
Summary
The month of March was nothing short of unprecedented.
Investors weighing progression of outbreak and ramifications for global growth against efficacy of monetary and fiscal response in restoring financial market stability.
As the breadth and depth of the outbreak and its economic toll remain unknown at this time, sentiment is almost certain to be fragile until the virus has been contained.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.