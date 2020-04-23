Earthstone Energy Makes It Through Its Borrowing Base Redetermination With Plenty Of Room

Earthstone should be in solid shape even with more borrowing base reductions, and can break-even with hedges with under $35 WTI oil in 2021.

It may be able to work its credit facility debt down to near $100 million by the end of 2020, allowing it to keep plenty of liquidity.

This is a relatively modest reduction, and is helped by Earthstone's strong hedging position.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) survived its borrowing base re-determination with plenty of liquidity remaining. This was likely helped by its hedges, which will also allow it to pay down its credit facility debt substantially during 2020 no matter what oil prices end up at.

Earthstone also has a decent amount of hedges for 2021, so it should continue to be okay even if oil averages a fairly low price such as $35 then.

Borrowing Base Redetermination

Earthstone made it through its recent borrowing base redetermination with only a 15% reduction. It now has a $275 million borrowing base, down from the previous $325 million level.

This gives Earthstone plenty of liquidity still, as it reported having $152 million borrowed under its credit facility at the end of March. Earthstone's strong hedges (with 81% of its estimated 2020 oil production hedged with swaps) likely prevented a larger borrowing base reduction. The Haynes and Boone Borrowing Base Redeterminations Survey indicated that a 20% or 30% reduction was the most commonly expected result among borrowers.

Earthstone may face another borrowing base reduction in November if oil strip remains weak, as it has a smaller amount of oil hedges for 2021 at 45% of 2020 production levels.

Impact Of Hedges

Earthstone has approximately 81% of its 2020 oil production hedged. This gives it very little exposure to changes in oil prices since changes in production taxes offset some of the effects on lower prices on unhedged volumes.

For example, with a $10 decrease in oil prices, Earthstone's 2020 hedges would cover $8.13 of that decrease. Earthstone's production taxes would also go down by $0.68 per barrel in this example. This means that a $10 change in oil prices only affects Earthstone's cash flow by $1.19 per barrel for 2020.

Change In Oil Prices $10.00 Change In Hedge Value $8.13 Change In Taxes $0.68 Net Impact $1.19

Earthstone also has a large amount of basis hedges, so it is also protected from changes in regional differentials.

Source: Earthstone Energy

2020 Model At Sub-$30 Oil

This means that Earthstone should still generate plenty of positive cash flow in 2020 as current year strip prices slide below $30. At $29 WTI oil for 2020 (roughly $23 oil for April to December), Earthstone is now projected to end up with $187 million in revenue after hedges. This includes $84 million in positive hedge value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 3,224,775 $27.00 $87 NGLs (Barrels) 1,040,250 $11.00 $11 Natural Gas [MCF] 5,617,350 $1.00 $6 Hedge Value $83 Total Revenue $187

Earthstone is then projected to end up with $69 million in positive cash flow for the year despite sub-$30 WTI oil.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $33 Production Taxes $7 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $55 Total Expenses $118

2021 Outlook

Although Earthstone's year-end 2020 production may fall to near 13,000 BOEPD, it appears that it may be able to maintain that production level and generate a bit of positive cash flow in 2021 at $35 WTI oil.

Based on 13,000 BOEPD in production and 61% oil, Earthstone would be able to generate $122 million in oil and gas revenue. It benefits a bit from stronger Permian natural gas prices now that natural gas takeaway capacity isn't an issue for the time being. Hedges add another $31 million in value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 2,894,450 $34.50 $100 NGLs (Barrels) 949,000 $12.00 $11 Natural Gas [MCF] 5,409,300 $2.00 $11 Hedge Value $31 Total Revenue $153

Earthstone can probably maintain 13,000 BOEPD in production in 2021 with $85 million in capex, as its base decline rate should go down, and it is projecting having 9.7 net DUCs at the end of 2020 that it can work down if needed.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $32 Production Taxes $7 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $4 CapEx $85 Total Expenses $146

Thus, at $35 WTI oil in 2021, Earthstone could maintain production and generate around $7 million in positive cash flow. Beyond 2021, it will want closer to $50 WTI oil though.

Debt And Valuation

The $69 million in projected positive cash flow in 2020 would bring Earthstone's credit facility debt down to $101 million. It also has a $40 million working capital deficit. Even if Earthstone's borrowing base gets reduced by a further $50 million down to $225 million in November, it should still have a solid amount of liquidity remaining. As noted earlier, it appears capable of handling $35 WTI oil in 2021 as well.

I am maintaining my belief that Earthstone should be worth $3 to $4 in a longer-term $45 to $50 WTI oil scenario.

Conclusion

Earthstone saw a 15% borrowing base reduction, which is quite manageable since it had only utilized 52% of the credit facility at the end of 2019. Its hedges should allow it to largely keep pace with additional borrowing base reductions, as it could generate nearly $70 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at sub-$30 WTI oil.

For 2021, Earthstone appears to be in decent shape too, capable of maintaining production and generating a small amount of positive cash flow at $35 WTI oil. Thus, it appears to be a solid candidate to wait out a lengthy oil price slump. A scenario where oil returns to $45 to $50 by 2022 should allow it to continue to maintain production at around 13,000 BOEPD without cash burn and make it worth double its current price.

