Facebook: Ad Revenue Risks Don't Outweigh The Opportunity

Despite these risks, investors who understand Facebook’s fundamental story and how advertising actually works stand to benefit by consolidating their positions at current levels.

Facebook could also come under pressure over privacy and reputation, which are issues that have materially impacted its valuation and underlying business in the past two years.

Two issues are currently putting immense downward pressure on Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) stock. The first and most consequential issue, considering 98% of Facebook’s revenue depends on it, is the projected slump in the advertising industry’s aggregate revenues for 2020, which is unsurprising in view of the devastating impact of coronavirus lockdowns on businesses worldwide.

Facebook has fallen YTD

The second issue, which is less consequential but still important - since it has already been priced into markets globally and not just Facebook - is the lingering uncertainty over how our world will look after lockdown measures in major economies are relaxed and businesses, schools and public offices fully reopen.

Plagued by more risks

In addition to these headwinds, investors also need to be wary of two additional risks – privacy and reputation - that will plague Facebook for the remainder of the year and well into 2021, putting additional downward pressure on the stock.

For context, privacy and reputational risks have historically been Facebook’s undoing. As you may recall, the $5 billion penalty imposed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against Facebook last year is the largest ever imposed on any company for violating consumers’ privacy and almost 20 times greater than the largest privacy or data security penalty ever imposed worldwide.

Source: Facebook SEC Filings

According to Facebook’s SEC Filings, the FTC’s penalty was largely to blame for the 203% increase in the company’s general and administrative costs in 2019, which pushed down its net income margin from a lofty 40% in 2018 to a more modest but still acceptable 26% last year. The FTC’s ruling basically wiped off a considerable chunk of earnings for the social media giant, which grossed $70.69 billion in 2019, around $15 billion more than 2018 and also the highest ever since its $35 per share IPO in 2012.

We need not revisit the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal in detail to understand the significant implications reputational risk carries for Facebook’s business. The #deleteFacebook campaign, which trended on Facebook and other social media platforms such as Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in the wake of the Cambridge Analytical scandal, was not only a PR disaster of epic proportions, but a source of pain for stockholders. It raised serious concerns about future user growth and retention and Facebook’s shares tumbled 17% at the time.

Evidently, privacy and reputational risks have a material impact on Facebook’s valuation as well as its underlying business. In view of this, investors can expect the company to significantly talk up the investments it is making to improve privacy and build trust in its upcoming Q1 earnings call on April 29.

These investments should not be taken at face value; rather, investors should closely study them and benchmark against what other large tech firms like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google are doing – cognizant of the fact that privacy and reputation will be highly consequential to Facebook’s long-term success as a global tech company in the post-coronavirus world.

The dominant role that tech companies have played economically, socially and culturally during the coronavirus has accelerated user acquisition growth rates for all leading tech players beyond their wildest dreams. Facebook’s messaging service WhatsApp, for example, reported a 50% jump in usage in countries worst hit by the virus in March.

Exciting as it is, the dangerous downside to this explosive growth is that governments and users who ceded more data to tech firms during the coronavirus than they wanted to, or than they were led to understand when they hurriedly clicked “agree” during sign up, could in future intensify calls for regulation and prosecution of tech firms.

Similarly, the upcoming U.S. elections, where social media will undoubtedly play a greater role in defining the fate of Americans than in it did in the past three elections, is likely to trigger critical conversations about big tech, privacy and democracy, rekindling memories of Cambridge Analytica and exposing Facebook to unwanted and ill-timed rhetoric and scrutiny.

Investors need to be watchful of how privacy and reputational risks play out for the remainder of the year, considering these issues have impacted Facebook’s share price movement in the past and could do so even more materially in the future if the company finds itself on the wrong side of the debate or, worse, the law.

Risks over declining ad revenue overstated and misunderstood

Despite what looks like a myriad of risks, investors who understand Facebook’s fundamental story and how advertising actually works stand to benefit by consolidating their positions at current depressed levels.

It is true that marketing is always one of the first items that gets struck off the budget during a cash crunch. I therefore have no issues with the projection that Facebook will lose ad revenue this year – Trefis estimates that Facebook’s ad revenues could fall 10% to $63.6 billion. I think its revenue could go much lower than what Trefis estimates.

You need to look no further than the main advertising agencies in the U.S. and Europe to know that nobody is bluffing when they say things are bad. Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), the advertising giant that operates BBDO, DDB and TBWA agencies, announced recently it is cutting jobs as a result of dwindling client spend. In its recent Q1 earnings update, French advertising giant Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) also said it was implementing a 500 million euro ($550 million) cost-reduction plan with “full impact in 2020, to adapt and be recovery-ready.

Despite the downturn in ad revenue expected this year, I see no reason to turn bearish on Facebook on the basis of the projected decline in sales alone. Every company that relies on advertising as its core source of revenue will face unimaginable headwinds this year. In fact, the losses will be so bad that cash-strapped companies will lay off workers or be pushed out of business altogether, creating more room for players with fortress balance sheets like Facebook ($21.21 billion Free Cash Flow, FY2019) and Google ($40.05 Free Cash Flow, FY2019). The two controlled nearly 60% of the U.S. advertising market in 2018. All things held constant, Facebook will actually be better off once the industry gets back up and niche digital advertising markets that were previously controlled by micro-cap tech companies and unicorns that went bust open up for Facebook and other big names with cash. The possibility of buyouts of smaller insolvent firms can also not be ruled out.

Another blind spot in the Facebook bear case is the widespread misunderstanding of how businesses make decisions about marketing budgets. Yes, it is true that marketing is the first item to go when things get tough. However, it is equally true that marketing is one of the first things that gets sizeable and consistent funding when businesses want to stimulate demand and consumption, as will inevitably be the case once economies fully reopen.

I am not saying that business confidence will come back like a light switch. However, let us remember that recessions historically last much shorter than booms, but for psychological reasons, feel longer. This downturn shall pass and when this happens, marketing budgets will flourish again.

Remember that the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus unleashed in the U.S. and dozens of other major economies in the wake of the coronavirus will eventually find its way to the balance sheets of many large and small businesses.

When these businesses put their houses in order, they will go out into their markets and advertise like they have never before in order to offset 2020 losses, reclaim market share, and pay back their mounting debts in view of the record number of companies that have drawn down their credit lines in the wake of the coronavirus.

Keen on giving their clients value for money in order to maintain market share, ad agencies will pour clients' ad dollars only into the big tech players that have invested in the best and most sophisticated targeting technologies. There is no way Facebook won’t emerge as a big winner from this scenario, which has a high chance of materializing, despite the uncertainty of not knowing when exactly.

These years’ financial results will do little to sway what I think about Facebook’s fundamentals, though it may inform my trading and hedging strategy since I have a portfolio to take care of. The only risk I will think about deeply when the company announces its quarterly earnings at the end of April are the privacy concerns.

Conclusion

Facebook has strong prospects, but the market doesn’t seem to care. It has been punished in the wildest market since the 2008 global financial crisis.

There is a recent insightful article by Boox Research that covers the most heavily-shorted stocks today. It demonstrates how unprecedented the times are. Short-interest in the broader markets is at alarmingly high levels and has distorted prices. With the unprecedented volatility in the market, I am not in any rush to pontificate over where I think Facebook’s share price will reach in the coming months. One thing I do know, however, is that in the long term, Facebook stock is a gem worth every penny. Current depressed levels could make it a good buy if you can afford the risk of buying and holding in this market. If not, now is not the best time to try new things if what you have is working.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.