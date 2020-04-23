Imperial Oil Is Strong, But Not Currently Worth The Risk

Reduced CAPEX could allow the business to maintain positive free cash flow, but if prices stay depressed, this is unlikely.

Vertical integration can support the business in the face of tightening margins, but reduced energy consumption will place strain on the downstream division.

A difficult business environment for oil producers persists as prices continue their descent with futures contracts turning negative for the first time in history. Supply gluts build as the novel coronavirus pandemic severely cuts energy consumption globally. The recent news of OPEC+ production cuts have done little to slow price declines. Many producers are now facing unprecedented reductions in operations in hopes of bidding time until more favorable conditions return.

Imperial Oil's (NYSEMKT:IMO) strong balance sheet and access to capital, largely financed by majority owner Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), give the capacity to weather low oil prices. Vertical integration allows the company to offset falling margins to an extent. A reduced capital expenditure program could allow the business to maintain free positive cash flow, but the current uncertainty creates an unjustifiable level of risk.

Investors have little to gain by jumping into energy stocks given the current halt in economic activity; Imperial Oil has given itself a good chance of surviving this crisis and providing profitable returns to long-term investors. But waiting until there is more evidence to support this theory will prove a wise decision.

Imperial Oil's Stable Financial Position

Imperial Oil is one of Canada's oldest oil and gas producers. Through its long history, the firm has been able to build a strong balance sheet to assist in handling economic crises. Long-term debt stands at $4,961MM, approximately 12% of total assets, leaving Imperial's debt-to-equity ratio at 0.2, significantly lower than that of competitors.

Long-Term Debt, millions of CAD

(Source: Imperial Oil's Financial Statements)

One caveat to this assessment arises when considering the business' outsized capital expenditures through 2012-2014. The period saw $17 billion in CAPEX and $1.6 billion in acquisitions directed towards increasing the business's upstream assets by 99%. The additions were less than ideal in terms of timing commodity markets, but do not pose a significant cause for concern as management was able to largely fund the growth with internally generated funds (70% CFO).

Statement of Cash Flows Analysis, millions of CAD

(Source: Imperial Oil's Financial Statements)

A unique strength for Imperial comes from the fact that its majority owner, Exxon Mobil, also acts as the business' primary financier. As of Dec 2019, Imperial had four credit facilities; the varying sizes and available funds can be seen below.

Credit Facilities, millions of CAD

(Source: Imperial Oil's 2019 Annual Report)

The combined facilities have $3,842MM in credit available. This combined with a cash account of $1,718MM gives Imperial approximately $5,560MM in immediately accessible credit to draw from. This is a strong position given the firm's historical cash flow and expenditures and could prove vital through the current crisis. It is an added benefit that the firm can lean on the financial stability of its parent, leaving it unlikely the business would need to contend with capital scarcity in an attempt to maintain operations.

This point, however, implies Exxon Mobil is financially stable. A preliminary financial analysis of the business supports this assumption, but the analyst is always encouraged to spend time assessing this point to the best of their ability before making an investment decision.

Annual Free Cash Flow, millions of CAD

(Source: Imperial Oil's Financial Statements)

The available capital should prove sufficient for Imperial to handle the coming reductions in revenue. Management recently updated its 2020 guidance, cutting expenditures to minimum sustaining levels. This will require approximately $2 billion in cash from operations to cover CAPEX while continuing to pay out investors and creditors.

Dividends could likely be cut moving forward; given their relative size, this could be another source of capital savings for the business. Management has been reluctant to cut shareholder payments in the past and hasn't yet made any indication to do so.

Compared to historical figures, $2 billion in CFO would appear manageable, but the current crisis precipitating the drops in energy consumption and commodity prices has proven unprecedented in magnitude.

(Source: Imperial Oil's 2019 Annual Report)

When assessing free cash flow, it can be useful to conduct a hypothetical scenario rather than attempting to identify an accurate forecast, as the latter can prove extremely difficult. If Imperial were to produce zero in cash from operations, meaning it failed to generate enough revenue to cover operating expenses, the firm could maintain its capital expenditures and payouts entirely from its available funds approximately into Q1 2023 ($5,560MM/ $1,951MM = 2.85 years).

While not impossible, it would appear to have a lower probability that the business will be unable to meet its capital requirements, at least within the near term. The long-term prospects of the business, however, remain uncertain at this point as with the industry at large.

The current crisis could erupt into a global depression as the extent of leverage through the global financial system cannot be sustained for long during a virtual economic shutdown. A change in global politics, specifically regarding OPEC, could lead to a shift in global energy production dynamics if countries elect to opt-out of the cartel, as Saudi Arabia has been playing hardball against Russia at the expense of smaller members. A lasting impact on energy consumption due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is also possible, leaving many pitfalls for businesses within the industry. Imperial Oil will have to face these challenges head-on, and its strategic vertical integration could prove beneficial in this effort.

Diversified Revenues from Vertical Integration

Vertical integration refers to a business that acquires assets within its industry vertical, either up or down the supply chain. In the oil and gas sector, there are three distinct divisions in which a firm can seek to vertically integrate. Imperial Oil has done so with prominent positions in the upstream (exploration and production) and the downstream (refining, processing, and distribution) businesses.

When assessing the balance sheet, Imperial Oil appears to lean more towards that of a crude oil producer as the majority of its fixed assets are accounted for in the upstream segment of the business, making up approximately 82% of total assets as of Dec 2019. The economic engine driving much of Imperial Oil's success of late, however, clearly rests within its downstream division. Note the percentages will not total 100% as the Chemical business segment has been omitted due to size.

Percentage of Consolidated Total

(Source: Imperial Oil's Financial Statements)

The downstream segment has provided stability to the firm's cash flow over the previous decade. Oil and gas production will often exhibit high levels of volatility due to the nature of commodity prices within the previous half-century. Some theorize the detachment of state currencies from precious metals, combined with the steady reduction in interest rates and explosion in peacetime fiscal stimulus, has created a higher susceptibility for asset bubbles and increased volatility in asset pricing. This hypothesis holds weight when considering the changes to asset valuations post 1980.

The vertical integration provides some downside protection for the business as retail petroleum products are impacted more by consumer demand rather than supplier production, and this leads to relative stability in end prices. The evidence for this can be seen when assessing the separate financials over the previous 12 years. The trade-off for this downside protection comes at the expense of narrower margins, but where the business losses in this respect it gains in a higher return on capital employed.

The other major benefit of vertical integration is the ability to reduce costs along the supply chain that would normally impact businesses. Producers require a justifiable return on their investment and thus would look to sell their product to downstream distributors with an embedded margin. Imperial Oil, selling a large portion of its production internally, can avoid this cost and create greater economic efficiency across the supply chain, making the firm more flexible to adverse economic conditions. In the previous five years, internal sales totaled approximately $21 billion.

The graphs and tables studied above include periods of high volatility in oil prices and thus give some credibility to Imperial Oil's ability to handle adverse market conditions. The current environment, however, far surpasses past cyclical troughs. Consumer demand has been severely restricted due to the shelter-in-place regulations that have emerged globally. Much of Imperial's downstream division supplies the Canadian market, and while their regulations have proven less restrictive than some US states, the impact on sales will still likely prove significant.

The reliability of the downstream segment to support the business during this period then falls into question. The predictability of energy consumption is highly uncertain and thus conclusions on the downside protection should be left until more evidence is available.

The analyst should also be forewarned on the reliability of early indication economic data. Data analysis exhibits a principle that one could compare to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle famous within the field of physics. The principle asserts that one cannot know with certainty both the velocity and the position of an object. For the velocity to be identified, the object must be studied over a distance, which then creates uncertainties of its position. Knowing its position means one cannot then by practice identify its velocity.

Economic data, likewise, cannot be both timely (measured as the time from today and the last period studied in the data set) and accurate, with a great deal of accuracy. There is a time lag in which data can be received and made useful. Often to speed up the process assumptions, various shortcuts need to be made; this reduces the accuracy of the data. Monthly statistics (such as GDP) are routinely revised for this reason. Thus the analyst trying to infer information on future energy consumption based on monthly, or in some cases weekly data, needs to be careful drawing actionable conclusions. Timely data is not necessarily inaccurate; it is rather that the probability of inaccuracy is higher, and that alone makes it less reliable.

Conclusion

The "buy the dip" mentality prevalent in market participants shows a very troubling ideology emerging over the previous decades. The idea that stocks will generally rise over long periods relies on the presumption that economic growth exhibits a perpetual upward trend. While some may point to economic data that suggests this to be true, this is simply due to the use of an insufficient time series.

Historical study shows both long and short periods of great prosperity followed by financial ruin and widespread socioeconomic destruction. The analyst is best to avoid clichés surrounding portfolio allocation or economic trends and rely on fundamental analysis ensuring to identify, as best as possible, potential circumstances for financial loss and to prepare against them.

While Imperial Oil's current valuation appears attractive given its recent historical levels, the grave amount of uncertainty leaves any business within the field out of the question for cautious investors, at least within the short term. While its financial position and vertical integration give the business a strong chance of surviving this crisis, there are significant headwinds in the form of oversupply, dropping energy consumption, and continued resistance from regulators in response to activists' pressures.

Evaluating the business using a cash flow multiple would be unwise as the level of uncertainty surrounding sales is too high to give the valuation much use. Currently, Imperial Oil trades at a steep discount to book value, approximately 50% as of the time this is written. Compared to historical levels, this could create the potential for 100% gains; this fails to assess the potential impact on the business' equity value.

Imperial's market capitalization is objectively cheap. The firm's sound position could very well create an opportunity for investors to profit significantly at current levels. But the current coronavirus pandemic creates a high probability for a significant economic recession. The interconnectedness of financial markets creates too many potential pitfalls for investors. Remaining on the sidelines with increased cash positions is the wisest strategy for the short term.

Authors note: A subsequent article investigating Imperial Oil's business outlook and valuation, in greater detail, is planned to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.