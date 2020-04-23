Four Corners Property Trust: Pure-Play Restaurant Net Lease Operator

I do not think the market has priced in the high exposure to Darden Restaurants.

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) is a triple net lease REIT with a focus on high-quality restaurant properties. FCPT has indicated that it has received 87% of April rent. The high tenant rent coverage based on 2019 numbers appears to have caused shares to trade at a material premium to peers. The REIT maintains a conservatively managed balance sheet with lower leverage as compared to peers. While shares appear reasonably priced in their own right, the significant premium to peers does not appear justified in light of tenant concentration risk. I am neutral on the shares.

Pure-Play Restaurant Net Lease Operator

FCPT owns a portfolio of 58 restaurant brands spread across 702 properties. I think that the reader will recognize many, if not most, of its tenant list:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Supplemental)

Its properties are located all over the US, but with a clear concentration along the East coast:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Supplemental)

FCPT was born in 2015 as an NNN REIT only owning Darden Restaurants (DRI) properties. Since then, it has reduced DRI exposure to 68% as it has aggressively increased its property base by over 300 leases:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

FCPT’s 4.7 times tenant EBITDAR-to-rent coverage ranks at the highest among NNN REIT peers:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

The high rent coverage is disproportionately influenced by its high concentration of DRI properties (I note that DRI owns LongHorn Steakhouse) - the rest of the portfolio has rent coverage of 3.1 times, which is comparable with peers:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Supplemental)

Along with the same note, we can see that FCPT has the highest percentage of investment-grade tenants - which, again, is due to its high DRI concentration:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

FCPT has a long weighted average lease term of 11.1 years, which is important because NNN REITs do not typically derive strong leasing spreads upon lease expiration:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Supplemental)

In 2019, AFFO grew from $1.36 to $1.39 per share, though that figure is arguably understated due to FCPT having not yet closed several outparcel transactions with numerous mall REITs. Let’s now address the elephant in the room: how will COVID-19 affect FCPT?

In a COVID-19 business update, FCPT noted that it has received 87% of April rent. FCPT noted that it has received many rent concession requests, including from tenants who paid rent in April. It is common knowledge that restaurants have been materially affected by COVID-19. FCPT may potentially have comparatively less risk due to primarily owning national brands. I believe that national brands should outperform local brands due to, among other reasons, having a substantially more powerful marketing presence:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

Now, here’s the thing. Above, I had explained how FCPT’s metrics appeared favorable as compared to peers in terms of rent coverage and percentage of investment-grade tenants. I did mention that this has a lot to do with its high concentration to DRI. DRI released an update in April detailing the horrific effect COVID-19 has had on its business:

(Source: Darden Business Update)

On the same day, DRI also disclosed that it has priced a secondary offering of 7.8 million shares at $58.50 per share (roughly $450 million in proceeds). That may help buy time given DRI’s approximate $20 million weekly cash burn rate. FCPT investors should view the equity offering as a positive, as it shores up DRI’s balance sheet, albeit at the expense of DRI shareholders. Still, I wonder if FCPT will need to give rent concessions to DRI, given its difficult results and high exposure to fine dining. As I explain in the “Valuation” section, I do not think that the REIT's high exposure to DRI is priced in.

Solid Balance Sheet

FCPT has a BBB- rated balance sheet with a conservative leverage position at debt-to-EBITDA of 5.2 times. Its leverage position ranks strongly among peers:

(Source: 2020 Presentation, as of 9/30/2019)

In the aforementioned COVID-19 business update, FCPT noted that it had $140 million in cash on hand, as well as $70 million in availability under its credit facility. With no near-term debt maturities, the REIT’s balance sheet can be considered a source of strength.

Valuation And Price Target

FCPT earned $1.39 in AFFO per share in 2019 and has declared an annualized $1.22 dividend for 2020. At recent prices, shares trade at 14 times FFO and a 6.3% yield. I cover many triple net lease REITs at Best of Breed: we can see that FCPT trades very richly as compared to peers:

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual filings)

The premium multiple does not appear justified. While a case can be made that the 6.3% yield is elevated, it appears that FCPT trades at a richer multiple due to the higher rent coverage and investment-grade tenant exposure. However, as discussed above, this may be a double-edged sword due to DRI’s COVID-19-related struggles. I think that FCPT should trade at a discount to peers, if not at least in line with peers. I hesitate to turn outright bearish on FCPT due to it having leverage as a landlord, but cannot bring myself to buy shares when peers trade at much more opportunistic valuations. I’d be interested in FCPT if it traded at 9 times FFO, or $12.50 per share. That’s 35% lower from recent prices.

Conclusion

FCPT is a pure-play restaurant NNN REIT with a strong balance sheet. It appears to trade very richly due to its high tenant rent coverage and investment grade tenant exposure. Both of these metrics are disproportionately affected by DRI, which was a strongly-performing tenant in 2019, but arguably somewhat distressed in 2020. As a result, I view shares as being relatively overvalued as compared to peers, with the opinion that those interested in the NNN REIT sector should look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long many NNN and retail REITs in general, just none named FCPT.



