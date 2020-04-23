Bed Bath & Beyond: Value On The Balance Sheet

As its 4Q19 results made clear, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is in secular decline. The path to limiting further profit declines will certainly be long, but there is a silver lining for investors, in my view. At current valuations, I believe the market is grossly underestimating BBBY's underlying asset value (both non-core assets and excess inventory), which could be worth ~$1.4bn on conservative assumptions. With BBBY's asset value far exceeding the company's current enterprise value, I believe BBBY represents deep value at these levels, with investors getting the assets at a highly discounted price and a free call option on a fundamental turnaround. With the short interest at ~57% of the float, any semblance of positive news flow (or the lack of negative news) could drive BBBY shares much higher.

4Q19 Declines As Expected

BBBY posted 4Q19 numbers that were largely in-line with Street pessimism - recall that management had outlined preliminary numbers in mid-February, which largely reflected the ongoing decline in store traffic, as well as the margin weakness on elevated promotional activity. As the fiscal quarter goes up to February, however, 4Q numbers did not reflect the impact of COVID-19. Per management, consolidated net sales in March saw steep declines, falling 31% YoY (-41% YoY in stores). On a quarter-to-date basis, sales into mid-April declined 42% YoY, with in-store weakness offset by digital sales growth of +35% YoY. A brief summary of the P&L is as follows:

Source: BBBY 4Q19 Presentation

Ample Liquidity To Ride Out COVID

The more interesting part of the call, in my view, was the positive commentary surrounding the state of BBBY's liquidity position. Per management, BBBY can immediately reduce its weekly cash burn by >40% from expense management initiatives, though there is potential for further upside.

I mean to kind of lean into a little bit more, Curt, I would tell you that while we've been still working on the exit towards furlough and the negotiations, we're immediately able to cap off more than 40% of our weekly cash burn rate immediately. And we're implementing further plans through based on what Robyn and I shared. - 4Q19 Transcript

It also appears that there is wiggle room here if needed, with management citing additional levers such as further rent and vendor negotiations, as well as the monetization of non-core assets and inventory. The latter looks to be within reach as the company is now about halfway through its efforts towards a $1bn inventory reduction at retail, driving a ~16% YoY decline in inventory balances exiting FY19. Management plans to work down the remaining inventory as planned, with no interruption thus far, despite the COVID-19 outbreak. That said, this needs to be balanced with the capex requirements needed to capture the shift to online and Buy Online, Pick-up In-Store (BOPIS).

All in, the ongoing initiatives add to BBBY's already solid liquidity position – the company ended the year with ~$1.6bn of liquidity, comprising ~$1.0bn of cash and equivalents, ~$386m in marketable securities and ~$236m in revolver availability.

USD' Millions Cash and Equivalents 1,000 (+) Marketable Securities 386 (+) Revolving Credit 236 = Total Liquidity 1,622

Source: Company Filings

Asset Sales Could Catalyze A Re-Rating

The key tenet of the BBBY bull case lies in the value of its non-core assets, in my view. The major contributor is buybuy BABY, at ~$560m in enterprise value based on an estimated ~10% sales decline (in-line with group-level in-store growth) and a ~7% EBITDA margin (implying ~1%pt margin erosion YoY), and an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple. Assuming Cost Plus World Market (CPWM) at $250m (in-line with prior offers in 2019, as well as an estimated liquidation value of $50m for Christmas Tree Shops, this brings the non-core enterprise value to ~$0.9bn. This far exceeds what the market is currently assigning to the group at the current $0.7bn enterprise value (~$570m market cap + ~$102m in net debt).

Asset/Non-Core Business Value Enterprise Value (USD Millions) Comments Cost Plus World Market (CPWM) 250 Prior offers at ~$250m Christmas Tree Shops 50 Liquidation value (Legion Partners' est) buybuy BABY 560 8x EV/EBITDA on FY19 EBITDA est of $69m (10% sales decline; -1%pt margin erosion) Total 860

Source: Author's Est, Company Filings, Activist Presentation

Further, management could also be set to unlock significant value if it can improve its inventory position, with ~$500m to be freed up as management drives its $1bn inventory reduction target. An additional $500m would result in a cash balance of >$1.5 billion, which by my estimates, would imply the market is currently assigning a deeply negative value to BBBY equity.

Enterprise Value (USD Millions) Enterprise Value 672 (-) Non-Core Assets 860 (-) Inventory 500 (-) Net Debt 102 = Implied Core Market Value -790

Source: Author's Est

In conclusion, BBBY, at current valuations, presents investors with substantial asset value and a negatively valued call option on the core business to boot. The good news is that BBBY is already working on non-core asset sales – it recently sold OneKingsLane (undisclosed amount) and Mypersonalizationmall ($252m). Thus, I see a catalyst-rich path to value unlocking, with the asset value protecting investors against further downside. Along with the excessive short interest on the stock (currently ~57% of the float), I believe the path is clearly upward for BBBY shares from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.