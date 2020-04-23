Tradition: How To Get This Swiss Inter-Dealer Broker On The Cheap

There exists a much cheaper way to own Tradition: VIEL & Cie, a Paris-listed small cap which is Tradition's controlling shareholder.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The opportunity I will discuss here is not one of those Covid-19 bargains or "baby-thrown-out-with-the-bathwater" stocks. In fact, the share price of Compagnie Financière Tradition (SW:CFT, OTC:CFNCF) has barely moved since the market turmoil started.

There are two things that make Tradition an attractive investment, in my opinion. First, the company's brokerage business, which has done well in recent years, should perform even better in the current high-volatility environment. Second, there exists a way to get Tradition at a sharp discount: through VIEL & Cie (VIL:PA), a Paris-listed small-cap stock which is Tradition's controlling shareholder.

Note: neither company trades on a major US exchange, so investors should buy them on their local markets (Zurich under ticker SW:CFT for Tradition, Paris under ticker VIL:PA for VIEL). The liquidity of Tradition’s OTC ticker CFNCF is almost non-existent.

Compagnie Financière Tradition: An Overview

Activity

Before we go into more detail, what does an inter-dealer broker actually do? The following definition from Investopedia gives some color on this B2B activity:

An inter-dealer broker (IDB) is a specialized financial intermediary who helps with transactions between investment banks, broker-dealers, and other large financial institutions. The inter-dealer broker focuses on trades where there is no formal exchange or market maker system. As such, it operates in the over-the-counter markets, servicing municipal, government, corporate, and other bonds. IDBs work with large blocks of securities where there is low trading volume.

The range of financial assets and instruments covered by Tradition and the other large IDBs is actually broader and includes the following products:

Source: Tradition's Q4 '19 presentation

Market structure

The market is at an advanced stage of consolidation, with three players dominating the sector: BGC Partners (BGCP), TP-ICAP ( TCAP:LN, OTCPK:TULLF, OTC:TULLY), and Tradition:

Source: Tradition's Q4 '19 presentation. Note: percentages on this pie chart should be viewed as the relative weight of the three players, which together control 80% of the market. Tradition's share of the overall market is therefore 19%*80%=15%, bgc's is 38%*80%=30% and TP-ICAP's is 43%*80%=34%.

While the industry still relies primarily on human brokers, the main players have started moving towards a hybrid model in which voice broking is complemented by electronic platforms. In conjunction with financial institutions, Tradition has developed such a platform, Trad-X, a global leader in interest rate derivatives.

Global Footprint

Tradition operates across all geographies. The UK business is seen to be sizable, due to Tradition's strong position in GBP trading:

Source: Tradition's Q4 '19 presentation

Interestingly, the company has grown its presence in Asia to 28% of total revenue, with two equity investments proving highly successful in recent years.

Tradition's Equity Investments

The two investments that stand out in Tradition's portfolio are Ping An Tradition in China and Gaitame in Japan:

- Ping An Tradition, established in 2009, is a JV with China's Ping An Trust & Investment Co. Ltd. Tradition holds a 33% stake in the JV, which specializes in inter-dealer brokerage, Tradition's core business, in Mainland China.

- Gaitame, by contrast, is not an inter-dealer broker. This JV, of which Tradition owns 49.99%, is a forex broking house for retail investors in Japan. Forex trading is big among Japanese yield-starved retail investors (see this article for context), and Gaitame.com, launched in 2002, is a market leader there.

The two JVs have delivered strong results in recent years, making a significant contribution to Tradition's bottom line (see below).

2019 Results

The 2019 results released in March saw Tradition post another solid year. The weight of equity investments ("associates and joint ventures"), dominated by Ping An Tradition and Gaitame.com, can be seen in the P&L. I also highlighted the income tax, since some tax losses were recognized in 2019 (lowering the tax expenses). Excluding this non-recurring item, 2019 net profit was approximately 4% higher than the previous year.

Source: CFT's Q4 '19 presentation

Dividends

Tradition has a history of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments:

Source: CFT's website

Based on the 2019 results, the company has announced a CHF 5 (USD 5.17) dividend (4.7% yield), plus a distribution of treasury shares with one share distributed for each 50 shares held (extra yield of 2.0%).

Outlook: potential favorable impact from Covid crisis

Like a few other companies I've discussed in an earlier article - namely Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF), Virtu (VIRT), and ABC Arbitrage (ABCA:FP) - Tradition tends to perform well in times of increased volatility. This is of particular interest in the current context, and the company, indeed, confirmed that March started off on the right foot:

Outlook: The volatility observed on the markets since the beginning of the year, and in particular the notable increase in the month of March, thus resulting in an increase in activity volumes, demonstrates the essential nature of Tradition's core business, which ensures global liquidity across the various asset classes. Furthermore, the Group will pursue its development strategy by seeking new talent in order to further enhance its product portfolio across its geographic footprint. It will also remain focused on external growth opportunities, against a backdrop of advanced consolidation in the industry around three global players, including Compagnie Financière Tradition. Source: CFT's Q4 '19 results press release

This explains why Tradition's shares barely moved during the recent turmoil. In fact, the Zurich-listed shares have been range-bound for the past 12 months:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The company will release its Q1 revenue on Friday, April 24 so this will give investors the opportunity to check whether Tradition did benefit from increased volumes.

Valuation at a glance

At the current share price of CHF 107 in Zurich, Tradition has a market cap of CHF 795m. Based on the 2019 net result of CHF 60.4m, the company has a trailing P/E of 13.2. However, Tradition has a net cash position of CHF 77m which makes the stock cheaper (P/E of approx. 11.9 when adjusted for the net cash). Assuming a strong 2020, I consider Tradition reasonably priced. But things get really compelling, in my opinion, once you consider the possibility of acquiring Tradition through its parent VIEL & Cie, which owns 70.5% of Tradition and trades at a significant discount.

How To Get Tradition On The Cheap: VIEL & Cie

VIEL & Cie ("VIEL") is a French holding company, which trades under the ticker VIL:PA on Euronext Paris. The company has a market cap of €336m at the current share price of €4.68 and is Tradition's controlling shareholder. Also in VIEL's portfolio are a controlling 76.85% stake in Bourse Direct (a French broker for retail investors) and 40% of Swiss Life Banque Privée, the private banking arm of the Swiss Life group (OTC:SWSDF, OTCPK:SZLMY).

Source: VIEL & Cie's Q4 '19 presentation

VIEL's 70.5% stake in Tradition is worth CHF 560m at the current price of CHF 107 /share (70%*795m market cap). Meanwhile, VIEL's market cap is €336m, which translates into CHF 354m at current exchange rate. This means that VIEL trades at a 36% discount ((354/560)-1) to its stake in Tradition alone. Could it be that the rest of VIEL's holdings, Bourse Direct and Swiss Life Banque Privée, are worthless? Or that VIEL squanders the Tradition revenue through extravagant holding company expenditure? No, in fact, the results from Bourse Direct and Swiss Life Banque Privée offset the holding company costs:

Holding company costs are in the region of €4m per year (based on the segment information disclosed in the 2018 annual report).

Bourse Direct's 2019 result was €1.4m, translating into €1.1m for VIEL based on its 76.5% stake.

Swiss Life Banque Privée's 2019 result was €7m, equating to €2.8m for VIEL based on its 40% stake.

Therefore, holding company costs and investments excluding Tradition cancel each other out. Meanwhile, it's important to mention that VIEL & Cie has no financial debt of its own (the debt on VIEL's balance sheet is that of Tradition and Bourse Direct, as a result of the full consolidation method).

Therefore, it's fair to say that investors are effectively buying Tradition at a 36% discount when acquiring VIEL shares. A look at the price/book ratio of Tradition and VIEL also shows a significant difference in valuation:

Tradition: CHF 795m market cap / CHF 397m equity (group share) = 2.00

VIEL: EUR 336m market cap / EUR 372m equity (group share) = 0.90

Logically, the same difference is at play in terms of P/E: We saw earlier that Tradition's P/E is around 12, while VIEL's is 8 (€336m market cap / 2019 net result group share of €43.2m). I like to look at my investments through the lens of earnings yield. For basically the same underlying asset (Tradition's business), Tradition provides a 100/12=8.3% earnings yield, while VIEL provides 12.5%. And while Tradition offers a 5% dividend with a pay-out ratio of 60%, VIEL also serves a 5% dividend (€0.25 per share) with a pay-out ratio of only 40%. The extra retained earnings will increase VIEL's equity value over the years.

Now, it's not at all unusual for a holding company to trade at a discount. However, 36% seems excessive. Also, I don't find VIEL more risky than Tradition: by investing in VIEL, you have the comfort of being the controlling shareholder of Tradition instead of a minority shareholder.

The share price evolution of VIEL and Tradition since 2018 shows a divergence that I find unwarranted. It's all the more striking since the Swiss Franc actually went up against the Euro, which makes Tradition even more expensive relative to VIEL. In my opinion, the disconnect is due to the poor stock-market performance of French small cap stocks during the period, VIEL being listed in France (even though most of its assets are in Switzerland). I expect VIEL to make up some of the lost ground in the future.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I also didn't factor in the potential upside from the Bourse Direct stake. As a broker, the company benefits from the increased volatility. It has also been expanding its client base, being among the lowest-cost brokers in France. In fact, Bourse Direct recently reported their Q1 '20 revenue, which showed a 47,2 % increase year-on-year. At Bourse Direct's current market price (€1.40/share on Euronext Paris, ticker BSD:PA), VIEL's stake is worth €60m.

Takeaway

In Compagnie Financière Tradition, investors have a market leader in inter-dealer brokerage, with exposure to growing areas such as Asia. Furthermore, Tradition stands to perform well in volatile market conditions as experienced in March - for assurance that this is the case, it's important to check the Q1 results to be released on Friday, April 24.

At a trailing P/E of 12, Tradition itself is a worthwhile investment. But in VIEL & Cie, its parent company, investors get the opportunity to invest alongside Tradition's controlling shareholder at a 30%+ discount, and see a significant boost to their earnings yield as a result. With this in mind, I've made VIEL one of my largest positions in the financial sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIEL, FLOW TRADERS, ABC ARBITRAGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.