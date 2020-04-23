Fear Of The Future Is All Gold Needs For Now

Gold’s “fear factor” is stronger now than it has been at any time since the 2008 credit crisis. Investors are more interested in capital preservation than in capital gains, and with investors facing the genuine threat of economic depression, gold is poised to attract even more safety-related money flows. The only thing standing in gold’s way in the immediate term is the recent strength in the U.S. dollar. But as I’ll argue here, the fear factor alone is sufficient to maintain gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) rising trend.

After hitting $1,770/oz. and closing at its highest level since late 2012 last week, the gold price has pulled back in the last few days as participants evaluate what plunging oil prices and a stronger U.S. dollar might mean for the economy. As of April 21, gold was 4% below last week’s high but was still finding support above its 15-day trend line, as well as the far more psychologically significant 50-day line (below).

Source: BigCharts

A key source for the market’s apprehension right now is the record plunge in both WTI front-month and Brent crude oil futures. Brent crude fell over 25% on April 21 to its lowest level in almost two decades due to a supply glut and continued worries over diminished global demand. Adding to this fear were concerns over the latest batch of U.S. corporate earnings, which in turn pushed equity prices lower. Clearly then, gold has a lot of key variables to digest in the immediate term before resuming its intermediate-term climb.

Dollar strength is one of the biggest variables confronting gold investors. But the dollar’s persistent strength - even in the face of an unprecedented central bank monetary stimulus - must be put into its proper context. In the immediate wake of last month’s global financial market plunge, currency experts were widely predicting that the greenback would enjoy its best year ever since the 2008 crisis. In a March 13 Bloomberg article, for instance, Goldman Sach’s Zach Pandl predicted that global demand for dollars would likely persist until the obstacles facing central bank funding markets had resolved. He further observed that last month’s Fed action “does not fix the dollar shortage overseas.”

Moreover, as Scott Grannis explained in a recent blog, the demand for cash and cash equivalents has been stratospheric ever since the coronavirus-related panic started spreading. The intense demand for cash, incidentally, is reflected in the following graph featuring the 3-month annualized growth rate in the sum of U.S. demand and savings bank deposits.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

As Grannis correctly noted, the Fed responded aggressively to supply the money which investors desperately craved, adding that:

Without functioning financial markets, which absolutely require liquidity and safe assets, there is no hope for an economic recovery; cutting off the free flow of money would be like shutting off the oxygen to a desperately ill economic patient.

In spite of the Fed’s hyper-aggressive monetary response, however, the dollar has so far remained immune to inflation pressures due to the sheer size and scope of the market’s demand for dollars. This dollar strength has meant that gold’s currency component is somewhat weak, which in turn has created a headwind for the metal. The latest upward move in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) also accounts for gold’s most recent pullback.

Source: BigCharts

But as we’ve seen many times in recent years, simultaneous strength in both gold and the greenback aren’t always incompatible. Indeed, there were several periods during the 2018-2019 upside run in gold prices in which DXY rose along with the gold price The reason for this was abundantly clear at that time, and it’s the same reason why gold should remain strong now even as the dollar strengthens; to wit, gold’s fear factor is very strong.

Gold’s primary function is to serve as a store of value in times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, and there has never been a greater need for investors to own the metal to hedge against such uncertainties as there are now. Recognizing the fragility of the global economy in the coronavirus’s wake, investors are therefore demanding gold for capital preservations reasons - even to the point where finding any available physical gold bullion for sale lately has become an extremely difficult task.

What’s more, even the U.S. Mint temporarily shut down production of gold coins at its West Point facility on April 15 due to coronavirus concerns, which only added to the shortage of highly sought-after bullion coins (it has since resumed production as of April 21). Further underscoring the relentless demand for gold in the face of the global economic crisis is the fact that holdings in the world’s largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), have hit their highest levels in over three years, according to Reuters.

This only goes to underline the point I’ve been making, namely that gold enjoys virtually non-stop safe-haven demand. It’s this demand, based almost entirely on investors’ fear of the future, that will keep metal prices strong in the coming weeks even if the dollar continues to strengthen.

Many analysts (myself included) believe that rising inflation - thanks to the huge increase in Fed money creation and shutdown-related drop in U.S. industrial production - will eventually weaken the dollar and help boost gold’s currency component, serving as a huge potential upside catalyst for gold prices. But as discussed in this report, even without a weakening dollar in the immediate term, the prevailing “fear factor” should be more than enough to keep the metal’s price buoyant for now. A bullish intermediate-term posture toward gold is therefore still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.