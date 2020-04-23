IBM: Hidden Strength

The economic shutdown is providing a lot of reasons to slam on IBM Corp. (IBM) for missing revenue estimates again, but the company remains on pace to benefit from strong cloud demand. The stock is now down over $40 from the post-CEO announcement highs in February. At $115, IBM offers a substantial opportunity to ride the cloud shift higher, while getting paid a 5.5% dividend yield to wait for a global economic rebound.

Image Source: IBM website

Revenues, Revenues, Revenues

The ultimate story on IBM remains whether the technology giant can utilize the Red Hat acquisition to turn around the negative revenue story. The global economic shutdown and currency impacts continue to impact revenue comparisons.

For Q1, IBM reported revenues of $17.6 billion, down 3.4% from last year. Too many investors will look at the headlines and suggest this is a continuation of the negative revenue trends in 2019.

In reality, a 1.8 percentage point currency hit and a 2.4 percentage point business divestiture hit plus the deferred revenue purchase accounting eliminating $347 million in Red Hat revenues completely distorts the picture here. Investors need to understand that the cloud acquisition-generated $1,066 million in quarterly revenues impacted 2.0 percentage points by currency only counted as $719 million for IBM. Those revenues actually grew 18% over last Q1.

Source: IBM Q1'20 presentation

In addition to these headwinds, IBM didn't numerically address the actual revenue impact from the COVID-19 slowdown in the software business. As new CEO Arvind Krishan mentioned on the Q1 earnings call, the software business segment dropped as enterprise customers shifted business decisions to focus only on mission-critical areas:

However, in the last few weeks we faced a shift in client priorities, towards the preservation of capital. This impacted software disproportionately.

The key here is the IBM is in a far better situation for revenue growth with the Red Hat business growing revenues at a 20% constant currency basis. These headwinds will reverse over the course of the year and into 2021.

Easy Dividend Coverage

Another mistake around the quarter is the questions surrounding whether IBM can continue paying a quarter dividend of $1.62 when the company only reported a Q1 EPS of $1.84. The question is further magnified by the tech giant pulling CY20 guidance, while the company has a scary debt level of $64.3 billion.

Source: IBM Q1'20 presentation

Both of these amounts are vastly misleading, and the true numbers are far safer and support the current 5.5% dividend yield when the stock is at $115. The EPS rate was down due to the purchase accounting from Red Hat, and the debt levels are misleading due to Global Financing debt of $22.3 billion.

Per the CFO Jim Kavanaugh on the earnings call, the majority of the YoY EPS decrease is from Red Hat:

...the EPS of a $1.84, down $0.41 year-over-year. About $0.35 to $0.38 of that $0.41 is the Red Hat, non-cash deferred revenue and integration.

On the debt front, IBM only had net debt of $2.4 billion before closing the Red Hat deal. The company now has net debt excluding GF debt of $30.1 billion. It has already repaid a large amount of the debt levels since closing the deal last year.

Prior to the pandemic, IBM had annual FCF estimates in the $12.5 billion range, with the forecasts for cash flows growing by over $1 billion from the Red Hat deal by next year. In comparison, the dividend costs about $5.7 billion in annual cash payments with 888 million shares outstanding.

In normal times, IBM has an expected dividend payout ratio below 50%, with over $6 billion in additional cash to repay debt. The dividend yield is now by far the highest since the financial crisis, with the yield normally half of the current rate.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that IBM would be trading at yearly highs if the company had reported revenue growth. All of these revenue headwinds will disappear next year, leading to more appeal for the stock and removal of any doubts that the company can continue paying a large dividend.

Analysts had the company earning over $14 per share next year, placing the stock trading at only 8x normalized earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.