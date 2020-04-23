Areas Of The CEF Market To Focus On, And Possibly Areas To Avoid

The areas that are not supported could see significant upside should the Fed step into those markets.

It can pay to know which areas have implicit Fed support through credit facilities and bond buying programs.

Some areas of the bond market are receiving Fed support. Others are not, but may in the future.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on April 15. All data herein is from that date or earlier.)

Closed-end funds have been hammered. Most entered this crisis at to significantly above average in terms of valuation. When we talk about valuation, we are referring to the price compared to the net asset value ("NAV") or the true value of the fund. In other words, the discount or premium at which the fund is trading.

The prices of CEFs have been extremely volatile in the last month. Even worse has been the drop in NAVs. Bonds are supposed to be your defense positions and even CEFs that incorporate leverage shouldn't be seeing the kinds of declines that they have experienced in the last month. Some areas of the muni market are down 15%.

What's Happening?

The chart below from RiverNorth shows the valuation change of the last 3 months. It shows just the taxable bond CEF aggregate discounts at December 31, 2019 and as of April 1, 2020. While we weren't extremely overvalued prior to this crisis, we were on the downside of the bell curve 'mountain' and very close to NAV or "par".

Fast-forward 3 months and we were "in the tail" very close to the widest discounts of the last 24 years. The change in the discount means that your price fell by almost 10% more than the NAV. From that perspective alone, the average taxable bond CEF lost almost 10% of its value BEFORE even factoring in any drop in the NAV. And of course, NAVs fell significantly. We have since recovered a portion of that loss as per our weekly discount chart:

Why Did NAVs Fall Significantly?

Volatility over the last month has picked up significantly. And over the last 10 trading days of March it reached ridiculous levels as some muni CEFs were moving by over 8% per day!

While credit risk is certainly elevated, a large part of the declines, as we've noted, were primarily a liquidity-driven event. Investors were selling anything they could to raise cash. This includes higher quality assets like municipals, commercial paper (money markets), and investment grade bonds. We have even seen volatility in agency mortgages and treasuries even though they are backed by the Federal Government.

When investors run for the exits out of bond funds, the funds are forced to sell in order to raise cash. That selling floods the market with new supply further reducing prices and creating a downward spiral that is tough to get out of until something changes.

Back to credit risk. With spreads widened out, the prices on the underlying positions are clearly falling. Spreads are the additional yield required by the market compared to a similarly positioned risk-free bond (treasury note). Spreads today are at 9.11%, which are up from 3.30% at the start of February.

When spreads widen, bond prices are falling, and the NAV of the fund declines.

So, to sum up on the declines:

Credit spreads widened out due to the risk aversion of the market.

Investors' rush to cash creating a forced selling environment and fire sale prices on all bonds (even higher quality)

Today, spreads have come in to about 800 bps, from nearly 1100. Remember, in "normal times" this number should be ~350. As the spread number continues to decline, NAVs of many high yield and non-agency mortgages should go up.

Winners and Losers

Most importantly, the Fed is separating the bond market into winners and losers. They have thrown out the Alphabet soup of credit facilities in an effort to unclog credit markets which have seized up. They are buying treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, and agency CMOs.

On March 14th, they planned to buy at least $700B of treasury debt and agency (prime) mortgages.

On March 17th they invoked section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act in a year-long program that is aimed at unclogging the commercial paper markets.

On March 18th they opened the primarily dealer credit facility window allowing companies access to ultra-low cost 90-day loans with adequate collateral.

On March 20th, they rolled out another program to help rescue the municipal bond market allowing banks to get loans through collateral of muni bonds.

On March 23rd, they removed the cap on those purchases to an "unlimited amount" of government bonds that have backstops, including some commercial mortgage debt (the green in the chart below).

Also, on March 23rd, the opened the primary market corporate lending facility with $300B in new loans for investment grade companies for bond financing. They also established a secondary market corporate credit facility to buy investment grade corporate debt.

They also established TALF 2.0 allowing consumer credit companies to sell new asset backed bonds.

Them, on April 9th, they announced a first ever foray into non-investment grade bonds. As part of an effort to make available $2.3T in new loans, the bank will buy "fallen angel" companies or companies that get downgraded from investment grade to junk. Companies will qualify if they had an investment grade rating on March 22 and have since been downgraded.

With approximately half of the of the investment grade bond space just 1-3 notches above junk, there could be a lot of fallen angels over the next year. But the Fed cannot use as much leverage to buy these bonds. For investment grade, it can buy $10 worth of bonds for $1 the treasury has invested in the lending facility. For high yield bonds, the Fed will be able to buy only $7 for every $1 committed.

In the end, the Federal Reserve is now propping up or investing in most of the $100T+ credit markets.

However, the moves do leave some sectors out in the cold. What they call, orphaned assets.

Those assets include:

leveraged loans (senior or floating rate loans)

Investment grade loans

Majority of High yield bonds

CLOs/CDOs

Non-agency MBS

Non-agency cMBS

I have been surprised how well high yield "junk" bonds have held up during this crisis. Far better than I would have expected. We are likely to see an unprecedented number of downgrades from investment grade to high yield, flooding that market with new supply and likely cratering prices.

Data by YCharts

We also think that defaults, while extremely low right now, are likely to tick up very quickly. As the economy remains shut for weeks and even months longer, companies will continue to fail. We think as that cascading effect intensifies, we could see spreads widen back out again.

Non-Agency Mortgages

The only area of the market not currently being supported that we like are non-agency MBS. These are mortgages primarily from prior to the Financial Crisis. These legacy mortgages are the old subprime issues that helped cause the 2008 recession. By now, these mortgages have been paid for over 15 years now on average reducing their principal balance materially. In addition, home prices have risen substantially since then creating a large amount of equity. In fact, loan-to-values were below 60% going into this crisis. In 2012, that same ratio was over 100%.

While we are likely to see significantly higher unemployment that will imperil some into making their mortgage payments, the current valuations on non-agency MBS implies a substantial amount of defaults.

The non-agency MBS space has been roiled by mortgage REITs which hold books of this type of paper, are forced to sell, at depressed prices. The banks are marking them down claiming the need more collateral against these positions. This is forcing a massive amount of margin calls in the mREIT sector. Here is what Colorado Wealth Management Fund wrote about it not long ago:

Why Are Margin Calls Happening? Valuations on non-agency RMBS became exceptionally volatile. Banks want a larger margin of safety to protect them if the mortgage REIT goes bust. Consequently, they want more collateral for each dollar they are loaning. That makes owning non-agency RMBS unattractive. So investors who own the assets attempt to sell them, which drives the price down. The bank looks at the lower price and determines that the collateral (which was good enough the day before) is no longer good enough. They want more collateral. That pushes more investors to sell the non-agency MBS, and the cycle continues. That's how we end up in this situation. The banks drive the selling by being unwilling to lend on the assets, then when the price falls, they demand additional collateral. So why aren’t more buyers showing up? One reason is that they know how hard it will be to finance the portfolio.

Essentially, forced selling is killing this market. It is not very liquid and when you have everyone trying to sell at once, it becomes a slaughter. This effected open-end mutual funds as well with AlphaCentric Income Opps (IOFIX) being the poster child for this. At the same time the mREIT margin calls were cratering non-agency MBS prices, investors in open-end funds rushed for the exits further compounding the problem.

From Barron's:

The “recent dislocation is one of the most rapid and severe we’ve seen—and this is all with the backdrop that there are no solvency concerns around the mortgage agencies, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, in contrast to the experience during the financial crisis,” Daniel Hyman and Ryan Murphy of Pimco wrote in a Sunday note.

What's The Downside?

Another housing crash. Plain and simple. If this virus issue lasts for longer than expected, or if the economy doesn't bounce back, we could see a wave of foreclosures. Some lenders believe we could see the largest and sharpest wave of defaults in history - worse than the Financial Crisis. Moody's estimates that as many as 15 million households could stop paying mortgages in the next few months as unemployment skyrockets. This could be a worst-case scenario, but no one knows for sure.

The delinquency waves could be massive. As of April 1, the FHFA has said they have already received 300K forbearance requests for mortgages backed by Fannie and Freddie. In all, 2.66% of all mortgage loans are now in forbearance. The biggest pain point will be with the non-bank servicers like New Residential Investment (NRZ) who can be on the hook for the payments if the borrower stops paying.

The problem is, nobody has any sense of how long this might last. Virtually anyone can show hardship and pause their mortgage payments. The question becomes what happens three months from now? Will the government let capitalism work or will borrowers get to live in their homes rent/mortgage free? How do you go from not forcing a payment to saying, time to move out?

The downside is that this wave of foreclosures brings upon us a new housing crisis. That could reverberate to the banking system like it did in 2008- though the banks are far better capitalized today than they were 12 years ago.

What's The Play?

The market appears to be stabilizing as we speak. We've seen NAVs stop their crashing and start a decent rebound. The buyers of this debt are getting the deal of the decade (so far) buying these mortgages at large discounts with yields in the mid-to-high single digits (and even higher in some instances).

PIMCO was a big buyer of this debt shortly after the financial crisis sometimes buying at cents on the dollars. It is what made PIMCO Income (PONAX) the flagship fund of the company attracting over $100B in new assets. They still hold a lot of this debt so their funds were hit like everyone else. I have no doubt that PIMCO was a big buyer again.

The two pure-play non-agency MBS funds have seen stabilization in their NAVs. AlphacCentric Income Opps (IOFIX) has seen a slight rebound but Semper MBS Total Return (SEMPX) has continued to decline. It is unlikely that any of their underlying bonds have defaulted. Instead, it was driven by the contagion effect from the mREITs space in addition to the outflows these funds were experiencing from investors running for the exits. In fact, IOFIX lost 30% of its assets ($1.25B) in just one week. With all that paper flooding the markets with mREITs facing margin calls, prices tanked ("US subprime mortgage specialist seeks buyers for $1bn of assets").

Data by YCharts

We think this space remains viable though fraught with risks. With all the liquidity issues, there is no reason why that can't really start up again. Given our cyclical outlook just released in our monthly letter, we think that is indeed a possibility. However, long-term, these assets are far from the risky bets they were in the financial crisis. Very far from it as we have written about many times.

We also have the upside optionality of the Fed stepping in. And why not? They are going to own everything anyway after this is all said and done. With no limitations to their power, we see no reason that the Fed wouldn't step in and assist the entire industry.

Recently, the Financial Stability Oversight Committee, chaired by Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, discussed a program that would help them but said they would hold off pending the efficacy of existing programs. In other words, if the existing programs and policies ease the liquidity crunch, they won't do anything. However, if they do not, it is likely that they will do something for the servicers. With congress calling for letting borrowers postpone mortgage payments for months possibly, if they are in financial difficulty, it seems the Fed is pushing forbearance. If 25% of borrowers put off paying their mortgage for six months, it would cost more than $75B. The servicers are eventually reimbursed by Fannie and Freddie but there is a liquidity mismatch.

Given all the capital that the Fed has injected into the system, I find it hard to believe that they would let this much smaller but important area of the bond market in the gutter.

Concluding Thoughts

It pays not to fight the Fed. Right now, they are picking winners and losers in the bond market. You have to realize the risks of playing in certain sectors versus others. The one's that have 'Fed support' will have that backstop - but that upside there is limited. The market has already incorporated the Fed put into those sub-sectors.

For the areas that the Fed is not currently operating, it is a bit more of a gamble. If the Fed doesn't come in and support these areas of the bond market, there is a lot of downside risk. If they do, there is significant upside as well. The outcome is far more binary. Of course, that is not to say the downside nor the upside has to come to fruition. The status quo is also possible. Just know the risks.

For example, CCC rated debt is not included in the Fed buying program (unless the debt was investment grade on March 22nd and downgraded all the way to that level). So, the bounce for CCC has been only modest compared to the top rated non-investment grade debt, BB.

Data by YCharts

So, for those wanting to venture out on a limb, they could buy the junkier credits and see if the Fed steps in. I just don't see it unless the S&P heads back down and breaks the March 23rd lows. But for those wanting the most upside, that is where they should look.

For those more risk tolerant, we still think non-agency MBS offers the upside we want per unit of risk assumed. Fund options are:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO)

PCM Fund (PCM)

TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)

Please use the sheets for the appropriate buy under thresholds.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMO, DBL, NRZ.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.