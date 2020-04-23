Citizens Financial: Provision Expense Likely To Cause Further Problems For Earnings

Citizens Financial Group's (NYSE:CFG) earnings missed my estimates in the first quarter due to higher-than-expected provision expense. Earnings will likely recover from the first quarter lows in the quarters ahead; however, they are unlikely to return to the pre-COVID-19 level this year. CFG may be required to further provision for loan losses due to the deteriorating economic outlook, which will drag earnings this year. Additionally, further compression of net interest margin is likely due to the federal funds rate cuts in March and a low banking spread under the Paycheck Protection Program. On the other hand, strong demand for relief loans and initiatives under the Top 6 program will likely support earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 49% year-over-year to $1.94 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the depth of the economic recession and pace of recovery are highly uncertain, which can lead to another earnings surprise. I believe the risks and uncertainties negate the price upside potential; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CFG.

Extended Recovery Period to Drive Provision Expense

CFG's provision expense surged to 48bps of net loans in the first quarter of 2020 from 9bps of net loans in the fourth quarter of 2019. I'm expecting provision expense in the remainder of the year to slightly decline from the first quarter but remain higher than the 2019 level. The provision expense will likely remain high in the coming quarters because the provision booked in the first quarter incorporated the assumption of a V-shaped economic recovery. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, if the actual economic recovery is U-shaped or L-shaped, then further meaningful provisions could be required. As I'm anticipating an extended recovery period, I'm expecting provision expense to remain high in the rest of 2020.

CFG's exposure to loan segments hit hard by the lockdown will likely exacerbate the credit quality issues. As shown in the table below, around 9.5% of total loans were to consumers for automobile ownership, and around 8% were education loans. Considering the general economic outlook and CFG's exposure to some risky sectors, I'm expecting provision expense to increase to 109bps of net loans in 2020 from 33bps in 2019.

High Demand for Relief Loans to Boost Net Interest Income

CFG's strong loan growth will likely continue in the second quarter due to the high demand for relief loans. The management expects higher line draws in the commercial segment, government programs like PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), and increased demand in education and merchant financing to drive loan growth. Partly based on management's guidance, I'm expecting loans to grow by 13% year-over-year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Compression in net interest margin, NIM, in the remainder of the year will partially offset the effect of loan growth on net interest income. NIM will likely plunge in the second quarter due to the full-quarter impact of the March rate cuts, which was not visible in the first quarter. Moreover, the PPP will pressurize average NIM during the second quarter because of its low average fee of around 2%. NIM will likely partially recover in the third quarter when a majority of PPP loans will most probably be repaid.

The management expects strong growth in both loans and deposits, as mentioned in the investor presentation. As loans and deposits will likely grow in tandem, the need to resort to expensive borrowing to fund loans will be limited. Hence, I'm not expecting any change in the asset and liability mix that could adversely affect NIM. Overall, I'm expecting CFG's NIM to decline by 20bps in the second quarter, and then increase by 8bps in the third quarter on a linked quarter basis. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Considering the impact of loan growth and NIM compression, I'm expecting CFG's net interest income to increase by 3% year-over-year in 2020.

Top 6 Program to Provide Some Support for the Bottom Line

CFG's non-interest expense growth will likely remain subdued this year due to the Top 6 program. The management expects initiatives under the Top 6 program to lead to benefits of around $100 million to $125 million in 2020. The cost savings under the Top 6 program will likely offset the pressure from COVID-19 related measures. The high volume of applications for relief loans and requests for payment deferrals will likely lead to greater administrative expenses in the coming quarters. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to grow by 2.7% year-over-year in 2020.

The Top 6 program initiatives will also boost non-interest income this year. In addition, the management expects revenues from mortgage banking to remain elevated due to high margins. These factors will counter the impact of the COVID-19 related slowdown in business transactions. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest income to grow by only 0.4% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings Per Share to Decline by 49%

The expected surge in provision expense and dip in NIM will likely drag earnings this year. On the other hand, continued loan growth amid high demand for relief loans will likely support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decrease by 49% year-over-year to $1.94 in 2020. The following table summarizes my estimates for income statement items.

The depth of the current recession and the pace of recovery are highly uncertain. Therefore, there are chances of provision expense exceeding estimates and leading to another negative earnings surprise. These uncertainties have increased the risk of investing in CFG.

I'm expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.39 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a high payout ratio of 80% for 2020. Despite the high payout ratio, I'm not expecting a dividend cut because CFG weathered a higher payout of 92% in 2014. CFG's history shows that the company will prefer to bear a high payout ratio than send a negative signal to investors by cutting dividends. The estimated dividend for 2020 suggests an attractive dividend yield of 8.0%.

Risks Counter High Upside Potential

CFG has traded at an average price-to-book value ratio, P/B, of 0.79 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $48.2 gives a target price of $38.1 for December 2020. The price target implies a 94.5% upside from CFG's April 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside suggests that CFG is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation. However, the uncertainties related to the economic recession make CFG a risky investment. I believe the risks cancel out the potential price upside; therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CFG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.