Valaris April 2020 Fleet Status Report Analysis

Valaris DS-11

We have already discussed fleet status reports of Noble Corp. (NE), Borr Drilling (BORR) and Transocean (RIG), and now it's time to look at the fleet status report of Valaris (VAL) which has just been published. The report contains all changes from the previous fleet status report, which was published back in February, but I'll concentrate exclusively on the new information.

Floaters

Drillship Valaris DS-7 contract was terminated. The rig was supposed to work in Ghana from April 2020 to mid-May 2020. Valaris DS-7 has a contract with BP (BP) from September 2020 to August 2021 and is supposed to work in Senegal/Mauritania. This contract is still intact. Semi-sub Valaris 5004 contract was terminated. In addition, the rig worked at a reduced dayrate from mid-March 2020 to mid-April 2020. Originally, the semi-sub was supposed to work for Mellitah in the Mediterranean until June 2020. The rig was made back in 1982 and I have little doubt that it will soon head to the scrapyard. Drillship Valaris DS-16 is expected to end its contract with Fieldwood in late June 2020 compared to the previous estimate of September 2020. Semi-sub Valaris 8503 is expected to end its contract with Kosmos (KOS) in late April 2020 compared to the previous estimate of June 2020. Drillship Valaris DS-10 will operate on a reduced dayrate from late April 2020 to mid-July 2020. The rig is on contract with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in Nigeria until March 2021. This contract has three one-year priced options, and these options are now under big question. Drillship Valaris DS-4 was cold stacked. Drillship Valaris DS-11 was cold stacked. Drillship Valaris DS-17 was cold stacked. Semi-sub Valaris 8504 was cold stacked.

Jack-ups

Jack-up Valaris JU-87 got a 30-day contract extension from Cox in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work until May 2020. Jack-up Valaris JU-249 ended its contract with Chrysaor in early April 2020 compared to the previous estimate of May 2020. Jack-up Valaris JU-100 is expected to end its contract with DNO in late April 2020 compared to the previous estimate of August 2020. Jack-up Valaris JU-120 will operate on a reduced dayrate from late April 2020 to late September 2020. The rig is on contract with Chrysaor in the UK until December 2022. Jack-up Valaris JU-92 will operate on a reduced dayrate from mid-May 2020 to late September 2020. The rig is on contract with Chrysaor in the UK until December 2022. Jack-up Valaris JU-72 is expected to operate on a reduced dayrate from April 2020 to July 2020. The rig is on contract with Eni (E) until January 2023.

Frankly, this is not a catastrophe. This is an apocalypse. The recent report which stated that Valaris is talking to creditors about a possible bankruptcy is absolutely not surprising. With just $100 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2019, Valaris already had to rely on the credit facility to provide the necessary liquidity. Now that many contracts have suffered terminations, early finishes or reduced rates, Valaris should enter restructuring as soon as possible to preserve its business. Given the magnitude of the crisis and the high level of debt, I see no chances for any recovery for common equity. In fact, Valaris will obviously need a significant liquidity injection to simply continue its operations!

It will be hard to find available shares to borrow to bet on the inevitable bankruptcy, and huge borrowing fees will be another obstacle, so shorting the stock may not be practical. However, those who are still holding the Valaris bag (or those who have decided to gamble when the stock dropped into the penny stock zone) still have the time to get out of Valaris shares since the stock will trade above zero all the way before the company officially enters into restructuring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.