L'Occitane International: Unattractive Despite Undemanding Valuations

L'Occitane International's decline in profitability and increase in financial leverage were concerns prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

L'Occitane International's recently-acquired U.K. skincare brand, ELEMIS saw revenue growth slow in the recent 3QFY2020, more time is needed to see if ELEMIS's future performance can justify its acquisition price.

Temporary store closures as a result of the coronavirus outbreak are expected to have a negative impact on L'Occitane International's revenue in 4QFY2020 (YE March) and FY2021.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed international beauty products company L'Occitane International S.A. (OTCPK:LCCTF) (OTC:LCCTY) [973:HK].

While the stock is not expensive, it is not an attractive investment candidate because of the following negatives. Temporary store closures as a result of the coronavirus outbreak are expected to have a negative impact on L'Occitane International's revenue in 4QFY2020 (YE March) and FY2021. Also, L'Occitane International's recently-acquired U.K. skincare brand, ELEMIS saw revenue growth slow in the recent 3QFY2020, more time is needed to see if ELEMIS's future performance can justify its acquisition price. Furthermore, L'Occitane International's decline in profitability and increase in financial leverage were concerns prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the flip side, L'Occitane International's P/E valuation is undemanding relative to historical averages, implying that some of the negatives have already been priced in, which warrants a "Neutral" rating.

L'Occitane International trades at 14.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 19.3 times and 20.0 times respectively. The stock also offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.5% and 2.4%.

Readers are advised to trade in L'Occitane International shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 973:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1 million, and market capitalization is above $2.1 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, L'Occitane International is a manufacturer and retailer of beauty products under six different brands. The company's flagship L'OCCITANE en Provence brand accounted for 79.1% of its 9MFY2020 (YE March) revenue, while its other five brands are Melvita, Erborian, L'OCCITANE au Brésil, LimeLife by Alcone and ELEMIS.

In terms of sales channels, L'Occitane International derived 68.6% of the company's 9MFY2020 sales from sell-out segment, which refers to "the sales of the products directly to the final customers" that "are mainly done in the Group's stores and/or through the Group's website." The company generated the remaining 31.4% of its 9MFY2020 top line from the sell-in & business-to-business segment, which refers to product sales from intermediates such as "distributors, wholesalers, TV show channels, travel retailers" and "airlines companies and hotels" as well.

L'Occitane International has a presence in 90 countries globally, with a footprint of over 3,000 retail stores of which approximately half of them are self-operated. The geographical break-down of L'Occitane International is highlighted as per the chart below.

L'Occitane International 9MFY2020 Revenue By Geographical Location

Source: L'Occitane International's 9MFY2020 Quarterly Update Presentation Slides

Store Closures Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak Have A Negative Impact

L'Occitane International's 4QFY2020 and FY2021 operating performance and financial results are likely to take a significant hit from the current coronavirus outbreak.

L'Occitane International is suffering from store closures in different parts of the world.

Cosmetic Business reported on March 20, 2020, that L'Occitane International was temporarily closing its retail stores in the U.K. and Ireland for three weeks, while the company's retail stores in the U.S. were temporarily closed for two weeks since mid-March 2020 according to a March 17, 2020 USA Today report. A state of emergency has been declared in the company's second-largest market, Japan, for a month starting April 7, 2020, and a further extension of the state of emergency beyond May 6, 2020, has yet to be decided.

Also, consumer demand for beauty and cosmetic products is expected to be negatively impacted by lockdowns and social distancing measures in various countries globally. It is natural to assume that if people go out less often and don't socialize with each other physically as much as they did in the past, sales of "non-essentials" and other consumer discretionary products will decline.

However, demand for beauty products is expected to be more resilient than cosmetic products on a relative basis, as consumption of skincare products is not likely to decline to the same as extent as those used for makeup. Five of L'Occitane's six brands are selling beauty/skincare products, with the sole exception of LimeLife by Alcone which is a cosmetic product brand.

Market consensus expects L'Occitane International's revenue to grow by +15.4% YoY and +2.3% YoY from EUR1,426.9 million in FY2019 to EUR1,646.4 million and EUR1,685.0 million in FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. The headline numbers for the company are obscured by the fact that this includes the effect of an increase in revenue contribution from the newly-acquired ELEMIS brand, which is discussed in the next section of this article. In fact, Morningstar's (MORN) equity research team is forecasting a "30% drop in L'Occitane brand sales in March in the U.S. and Europe on the COVID-19 related shutdowns."

Prior Acquisition Of UK Beauty Brand ELEMIS In The Spotlight

L'Occitane International first announced the proposed acquisition of the U.K. skincare brand, ELEMIS, in January 2019, and the company started to consolidate the financial results of ELEMIS in 1QFY2020.

The acquisition of ELEMIS is significant in many ways.

Firstly, ELEMIS is the largest independent skincare brand in the U.K., and it is "a leader in prestige skincare" according to L'Occitane International's presentation slides with regards to the acquisition. Even prior to the acquisition of ELEMIS, L'Occitane International and its existing brands were already known for their focus on natural and organic ingredients.

Secondly, L'Occitane International has traditionally been more of a brick & mortar retailer, which implies growth opportunities in increasing sales contribution from the wholesale (sell-in & business-to-business segment) channel. L'Occitane International highlighted in the company's January 2019 presentation slides that ELEMIS's "digital-first and wholesale distribution expands the Group's omni-channel presence."

Notably, digital sales accounted for 24% of ELEMIS's total revenue in 2018 and have been growing at a CAGR of 51% in the 2016-2018 period. In addition, ELEMIS generated 54% of its FY2018 revenue from the wholesale distribution channel, which includes TV show channels, spas, salons, and cruise ships.

Thirdly, ELEMIS has a limited presence in the Asia Pacific region, which only accounted for 1% of its 2018 sales. In contrast, L'Occitane International has more a third of its revenue derived from the Greater China and Japan markets. In other words, there are cross-selling synergies to be derived from L'Occitane International's acquisition of ELEMIS.

However, it must be noted that L'Occitane International paid a rather expensive price for ELEMIS, with the acquisition price implying an Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 6.4 times and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 22.6 times based on 2018 numbers. As a comparison, L'Occitane International's all-time historical peak Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples were lower at 4.6 times and 22.2 times respectively in the company's 10-year trading history since its IPO in 2010.

Notably, ELEMIS's YoY revenue growth slowed from approximately +25% YoY in 1HFY2020 to +12% in 3QFY2020 based on my estimates. For 9MFY2020, ELEMIS's sales growth was still a very decent +20% YoY, compared with the +8.6% YoY sales growth for the flagship L'OCCITANE en Provence brand over the same period. ELEMIS's relatively weaker revenue growth for 3QFY2020 was attributed to de-stocking by one of its key clients OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) and the ongoing optimization of its distributor network.

On the positive side of things, L'Occitane International continues to make progress with respect to its plans to expand ELEMIS's presence in Asia. At the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on November 25, 2019, L'Occitane International disclosed that it was "in the process of registering the products" under the ELEMIS brand in China with plans for a product launch in May-June 2020.

The jury is still out on whether ELEMIS's current financial performance has justified the lofty acquisition multiples that L'Occitane International paid for, and more time is needed to see if ELEMIS can deliver results that are above expectations. ELEMIS contributed 10.0% of L'Occitane International's 9MFY2020 revenue.

Decline In Profitability And Increased Financial Leverage Were Concerns Prior To Coronavirus Outbreak

In challenging times, companies with high-profit margins (implying low cost-to-revenue ratios) and strong balance sheets have a better chance of weathering the current storm. Even prior to the coronavirus outbreak, L'Occitane International's decline in profitability and increased net gearing were concerns.

L'Occitane International's profit margins have been on a decline in the past decade, as per the chart below. This is likely attributable to the company's aggressive new store expansion. The company has doubled the number of self-operated stores in the past 10 years to more than 1,500, which led to an increase in the distribution expenses-to-revenue ratio from 44% in FY2010 to 50% in FY2019.

L'Occitane International's Historical Annual Profit Margins

Source: Author

Separately, L'Occitane International went from a net cash position as of September 30, 2018, to a net debt-to-equity ratio of 84.5% as of September 30, 2019. This was due to new debt taken up to finance the acquisition of ELEMIS and the impact of store leases being taken as financial liabilities as part of new accounting standards. If store leases were treated as operating leases rather than debt, L'Occitane International's adjusted net gearing would have been a relatively lower 44.0%.

Valuation

L'Occitane International trades at 14.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 14.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$11.28 as of April 22, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 19.3 times and 20.0 times respectively. L'Occitane International registered new all-time historical trough trailing twelve months' P/E and consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 13.2 times and 12.2 times in March 2020 during the recent market crash.

L'Occitane International offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.5% and 2.4%. Market consensus expects L'Occitane International's dividends per share to grow +12% YoY from 0.0297 in FY2019 to EUR0.0334 in FY2020, but subsequently, decline -3% YoY to EUR0.0320 in FY2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for L'Occitane International include weaker-than-expected revenue growth in FY2021 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the newly-acquired ELEMIS brand performing below expectations, a further decline in profitability and increase in gearing going forward.

