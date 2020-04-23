Create Your Own Dividend On GoDaddy Using Naked Puts

If put to you, you get it at a value price and collect an effective dividend from the put premium.

There are lots of ways to generate hedges or income by using options, but we like selling naked (or cash-secured) puts against value stocks. The advantage of this strategy is that, if a stock is put to us, we not only get it at a value price, but have collected some premium in the process.

This differs from selling naked puts against any old stock that happens to be volatile and thus has a high premium. Collecting, say, $4,000 on a naked put sale for a stock that can move 40 points in a day is a sure way to lose money.

We are investors, not gamblers. That requires a disciplined approach towards selling naked puts.

Thesis

There are certain businesses with limited competition, and that is always attractive to investors. Limited competition is the result of having first-mover advantage, enough capital for marketing and expansion, being able to operate in a complicated space because of some expertise, or just refusing to say die.

Domain registration is one such industry. In the early days of the internet, the stock market went wild for companies like Network Solutions because of its domain registration business.

Today, there are some 368 registrars, but functionally only about 250. The top ten account for 67% of all registrations. Of those, a division of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) holds the top spot with a 15.7% market share.

In second place is the only publicly traded effectively pure play registrar, GoDaddy.com (GDDY), at 9.5%. People will always need to register domain names, and as the number and type of suffixes increase, it will only lead to more registrations.

The internet has become essential, and that’s why domain registration has also become essential. It will likely never go away.

GoDaddy is also #1 in market share in web hosting, with 15.5%, far ahead of all other competitors. Not only that, GoDaddy is a very good business.

GDDY stock was sold off from $77 per share all the way down to $42 at its nadir - more than 45%. It has since recovered to $67 as of Monday. And yet, we still like GDDY at this price because it meets our value stock valuation metric as it is a GARP stock.

GDDY stock trades at 100x TTM diluted EPS of $0.76, so we understand why people might thing we are crazy. Let’s explain.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a GARP stock? Does GDDY stock qualify?

For our valuation methods, a GARP stock is one that meets the following criteria:

1) Profitable

2) Free Cash Flow growing at 20%+ annually

3) Long-term debt that can be repaid within 3 years using cash and FCF over that period

4) 5-year PEG ratio up to 3.50

5) Limited competitive field

Growth stocks obviously tend to trade at premium multiples because of the expectation of an accelerated earnings growth rate. Yet, most of these may not even be earning a net profit!

GDDY has been making a profit since FY17, and even better, it generates enormous free cash flow because it has such little overhead. The company is very similar in that regard to Booking Holdings (BKNG).

A look at GDDY’s annual operating and free cash flow shows they have been constantly increasing. FCF grew from $100 million in FY13 to $737 million in FY19. That’s incredible growth - a seven-fold increase in seven years.

Not only that, GDDY has $1.1 billion in cash and investments and only $2.4 billion in debt. The company could pay off all its debt in about two years if it so desired.

This is a very healthy business pegged to grow EPS 50% next year and 30% annually for the next five years on average. GDDY thus has a PEG ratio of 3.3. The company meets our criteria.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for GDDY in general.

The company must keep up with competition in terms of pricing and services. Competitors may offer value-added services that consumers value more than GDDY’s, and GDDY may lose market share.

Consumer behavior and evolving technologies may completely change how websites are registered and utilized, significantly affecting the company’s business.

Registration and hosting are effectively commodities. That can result in thin margins and fierce competition. GDDY may not be able to maintain its top position, or could get into price wars that harm revenue and net income.

The company may not be able to keep up with international expansion as effectively as competitors. While international bookings represent 33% of GDDY business (per 10-K, page 25), it may not be able to expand effectively.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with GDDY stock at $64 as of Tuesday’s close?

The June $57.50 puts are going for about $2.70 each. Earning more than 4.8% in about 8 weeks is a generous premium, as it is usually about half that. If put to you, you will be buying GDDY stock at the equivalent of $54.80 per share, which is about a 15% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the August $55 puts are also going for about $3.75. If put to you, you will be buying GDDY stock at the equivalent of $51.25 per share, a discount of more than 20% from this point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January’s $50 puts sell of about $4 per share. You would earn 8% on your money, but in the process, you’d be hedging your GDDY stock bet all the way down to $46 per share - near its recent panic low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.