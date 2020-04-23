Dover Making Its Case As A Different, Better Industrial

Dover's enhanced quality seems to be reflected at least partly in the price; there's still some upside here, but I can't say it's significantly undervalued.

While Dover is still a multi-industrial with significant short-cycle exposure, the quality of the company has improved, and the results should be apparent through this downturn.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) has undergone a lot of changes over the last few years, and now, investors are getting to see how it fares through its first real test. So far, the results are encouraging. Dover is still leveraged to a lot of short-cycle markets, but that won't seem like such a bad thing when the recovery starts. Along the way, margins have also come in stronger than expected, boosting the company in an area that is a key value driver.

Dover's shares have tracked its peer group so far in 2020, while outperforming by about 10% over the past year. I'm a little surprised that Dover hasn't done better, but I also can't say that the shares are all that cheap. Dover looks to me to have less risk than its peer group over the next four to six quarters, but with a prospective return in the mid-to-high single digits, I think there are better opportunities in the multi-industrial space.

Another Strong Performance On Margins

Dover once again disappointed investors (slightly) on revenue, but more than made up for it with better-than-expected segment-level margins, with a 10% beat at the segment profit line that drove a roughly $0.12 earnings beat relative to expectations.

Organic revenue declined 3% in the quarter, with declines in every reporting segment. The Engineered Products business saw a 2% decline as weak auto and industrial automation markets offset stronger trends in waste and aero/defense. Fuel Solutions was down 2.6% despite healthy ongoing trends in North America. Imagining and ID declined more than 4%, while Pumps and Process declined 1% as strong biopharma was offset by weaker demand in industrial pumps and oil & gas components. Refrigeration and Food was down a little more than 4%.

While many industrial companies are going to struggle to maintain margins in the face of this sudden and unexpected downturn, Dover reported an 80bp improvement in gross margin, as mix and past restructuring actions paid off. Segment profit rose 5%, with 130bp of margin improvement. Imaging and ID was a notable disappointment with 80bp of margin erosion (the 240bp decline in Refrigeration and Food isn't so surprising), the other segments managed margin improvements of a point or more.

Modeling Uncertainty Remains Front And Center

While Dover management hopes to reestablish guidance after the second quarter, there's still substantial uncertainty over the shape this downturn will take, as well as the shape of the recovery to follow. For my part, I think the recovery will be mixed, with some end-markets showing more V-shaped recoveries and others taking a more U-shaped path.

Given market trends going into this unexpected downturn, I think Dover's auto-related businesses could see a sharper recovery in 2H'20 and 1H'21, as well as its factory automation businesses. I also believe that businesses like waste handling equipment, biopharma pumps/process equipment, and retail fuel will stay relatively healthy, although I could see retail fuel installations getting pushed into the second half.

The Imaging and ID business is likely more vulnerable in the short term, with about 20% of the business tied to textiles and weak retail demand right now - what sort of recovery "surge" we see in consumer spending in the 2H'20 is one of those significant unknowns. Factoring in comments from Emerson (NYSE:EMR) and others, the Pumps and Process business could be looking at a more U-shaped recovery, with longer timelines on project pushouts and resumptions.

The Refrigeration and Food business is an interesting one to look at right now. About two-thirds of the business is based in food retail (supermarkets and the like), and while stores aren't spending on anything but essential capex now, I believe they're seeing accelerated wear and tear that could drive a replacement/upgrade cycle at some point in 2021/2022. Weakness in the hotel/restaurant segment (about 10% of the mix) is a threat, although one that I think is well-understood by the Street.

The Outlook

The chaos and disruption caused by COVID-19 is going to put a lot of strategic actions on the backburner across the industrial sector. Luckily, Dover has already completed some significant restructuring activities; further footprint optimization, IT centralization, digitalization, and operational optimization scheduled for 2020 are likely on hold, but I think management has made a case that it is credible on these efforts and will eventually get those savings.

A bigger question in the near(ish) term is whether management can do better with the Refrigeration and Food business. Management has made the case that the large installed base creates good opportunities for future improvement, but this has been a long-running disappointment. I'm also curious to see if the company can do anything to augment its hygiene/biopharma pumps and process solutions business - I have to think that the current turmoil largely precludes a deal in 2020 (other than maybe a rescue/bailout sort of deal), but this is an area to watch.

In modeling Dover, the COVID-19 recession takes about a half-point out of my revenue growth rate, but again, I acknowledge the sizable modeling uncertainties. This year (2020) will likely be a rough one for margins, but I think Dover will get back to 15%-plus operating margins in 2021 and improve thereafter, helping eventually drive FCF margins into the mid-teens versus a historical average just a bit above 10%.

The resulting mid-single-digit long-term annualized FCF growth supports a fair value close to $90. I also like to use a margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, but that model is compromised by the abnormally low results likely in 2020; adjusting for this as best I can, I don't think Dover is all that cheap relative to what the market typically pays for similar metrics.

The Bottom Line

If Dover were at $80 or below, this would be a pretty easy call. As is, I think Dover is an okay option for a relatively less-risky place to hide out today, but I think there are better money-making opportunities in multi-industrials, even if some of those picks involve trading off some quality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.