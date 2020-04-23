Federal Realty: A Company For Your Post-COVID-19 Watch List

Ironically, some of the company's greatest advantages are liabilities due to this crisis.

Now is the time to select companies that could outpace the market post-crisis.

Here's a news flash. Retail, hotels, movie theatres, airlines, and restaurant stocks have been crushed by the consequences of COVID-19. (If that actually is news, then you should get a pro to do your investing.)

While those industries have been battered, at some point, they will recover. I will posit that there will be an inflection point where stocks in those industries could make robust gains. It is also reasonable to assume that weaker companies will wither, resulting in stronger rivals taking market share.

With that in mind, I am researching beaten down names that could provide outsized returns once this crisis passes. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is the first company I will highlight, with others following in the coming days.

Federal Realty stands out amongst companies that manage retail properties. The firm has one of the best credit profiles in the REIT industry and can boast of 52 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Over the last decade, FRT's same-store NOI has grown roughly 4%, a record unmatched by shopping center REITs. Furthermore, the company's FFO is now 60% above 2008 levels while rivals have not matched their peak NOI from 2007-08.

Consider this: of nearly 200 US equity REITs in every sector, less than 5% were able to grow FFO per share each year over the last ten years.

Source: All charts from Q4 2019 Investor Presentation Unless Otherwise Noted

A Survey Of Principle Tenants

As I perused the comments sections of SA articles focused on FRT, I noted speculation regarding the company's tenant mix. Consequently, I turned to the latest 10-K to provide some clarity.

Federal Realty has roughly 3,000 tenants. The list of principal tenants numbers 316 listed stores; however, the term "multiple restaurants'' is used 7 times to describe principal tenants.

I am not familiar with each company listed. Furthermore, my opinion of the value of those that I will cite is open to debate. However, it is interesting to note the following:

There are 3 retailers that I believe most investors will agree are on shaky ground. FRT leases one store to Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), 5 to Barnes & Noble (BKS), and 7 to Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

Federal leases space to 12 cinemas, 6 of which are AMC (AMC) theatres, and 22 fitness centers, half belonging to LA Fitness. The 19% of businesses in FRT's portfolio that are restaurants or entertainment-related businesses insulate the company from the Amazon effect.

I would opine that the above-listed tenants represent greater than average potential for default. Not including the tenants described as "multiple restaurants", this list totals 47 stores.

The company has significant exposure to the following retailers:

Anthropologie (URBN) 4 stores, Banana Republic and Old Navy (GAP) 4 and 7 stores, respectively, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) 5, DSW (DSW) 6, Michaels (MIK) 8, Nordstrom Rack 5 (JWN), and Staples 5 stores, a total of 39 retailers of varying strength.

Federal Realty has 60 grocers listed as principal tenants, as well as 22 pharmacies. FRT counts one Apple store (AAPL), one Dollar Tree (DLTR), and one Walmart (WMT) store as well as 4 Home Depot (HD), and 5 Target (NYSE:TGT) stores as tenants.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 2 stores, Ulta (ULTA) 9, Ross (ROST) 11, Best Buy (BBY) 3, and TJX, 32 stores, are among tenants that I consider to be among the stronger in the retail industry.

The list of stores I perceive as strong tenants numbers 152 stores. These three lists constitute roughly 80% of those described as principal tenants.

A number of the businesses listed as principal tenants include many that are unknown to me. Consequently, I am unable to make an appraisal of those firms.

It is important to note that 11% of FRT's tenant base consists of residential properties and 9% is office space. The top 25 tenants only account for 27% of ABR, and no tenant contributes more than 2.6% of ABR.

Recent Developments

For 2019, the company signed 409 leases for an average of $40.48 versus prior lease rates of $37.63, a growth of 7.75%. EPS increased from $3.18 a year earlier to $4.61. Due to an acquisition-related charge, FFO dropped to $6.17 per share versus $6.23 in 2018; however, were it not for the previously listed charge, FFO would have come in at $6.33.

Competitive Advantages

As an investor, perhaps the most important lesson I've learned from COVID-19 is that the financial strength of a company can be paramount. Federal Realty is one of only 6 US REITs with A rated debt.

This not only provides the company with a financial cushion during tough economic times, but it also allows the firm the latitude to develop and acquire properties. As the chart below indicates, Federal Realty's rivals have greater debt loads.

FRT finished the year with over $100 million of excess cash and nothing outstanding on the company's $1 billion credit facility.

Consequently, the company's net debt to EBITDA now runs at 5.5 times, and the weighted average interest rate on debt stands at 3.8%, with all of it effectively fixed.

The following chart provides a picture of the company's debt maturities. Even if this crisis is longer than expected, the company should be able to service the debt without great difficulty.

Source: Metrics Q419 Investor Presentation/Chart by Author

Another advantage the company holds is that its properties are sited in densely populated areas with affluent populations ($90,000 or more within a three-mile radius of FRT properties). This not only drives demand but FRT also charges 50% more rent per square foot than its peer group, it also serves to inhibit competition.

As previously stated, FRT has many mixed-use properties that include office and residential units. All told, Federal Realty counts roughly 2,600 apartments as part of the company's properties. Not only does this translate into less retail risk, but it also results in increased foot traffic for commercial tenants.

Valuation

We live in a bizarre period when determining valuations and calculating dividend coverage are arguably exercises in futility. While DCF models are difficult during normal business cycles, they are impossible in this environment. The fact is, we don't know the facts.

I contend that for buy and hold investors, prior valuations have some value. This is particularly true if a prospective investment can reasonably be expected to regain lost ground.

As I write these words, FRT trades for $70.41 per share. The 12-month consensus target price of 15 analysts covering Federal Realty is $122.25. The average target price for analysts over the last 30 days is $82.

My Perspective

Ironically, Federal Realty's strengths are often the company's weaknesses during this crisis. For example, restaurants and health clubs allow the firm a degree of diversity, yet those businesses are bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis. The same could prove true of FRT's mixed-use move to office space: will office space be in as great a demand after companies adapt to months of employees working at home?

The same can be said for Federal Realty's concentration in premiere metropolitan areas. Fifteen of the firm's 104 properties are in New York City, and 13% of the company's Property Operating Income is derived from the Big Apple.

Therein lies my conundrum. I believe FRT presents an exceptional investment opportunity. But when should I put my money to work in the company. Two of the three most recent analysts' price targets provide a 12-month valuation of $73. If one gives credence to these estimates, FRT is far from a bargain.

The following chart provides me with a degree of confidence when considering Federal Realty as an investment.

Federal Realty has superior properties and a management team that has clearly outperformed rivals over an extended time period. As noted throughout this article, the company has a sound financial position and a diversified client base.

Nonetheless, as hinted at in the title, this crisis leads me to rate FRT as a HOLD.

I say that, however, with a qualification. I readily admit that this market has me flummoxed. I understand that Fed moves are likely to push the market upwards. At the same time, I see many difficulties for the economy as we move ahead, some of which I believe are underappreciated by many investors. (For my perspective regarding those concerns, see this article.)

I own a position of moderate size in the company. I am adding to that position, but I do so in very small increments. Meanwhile, I am watching developments closely in hopes of adding companies on my watch list to my portfolio.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.