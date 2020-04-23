Independence Realty: Speculative Buy For Yield, But Don't Expect Growth

IRT could make a good income investment as the stock yields nearly 8% right now, but I would not expect per share FFO or dividend growth anytime soon.

However, IRT's payout ratio is high (90%+), and thus it is forced to continually tap the debt and equity markets for capital. Debt is high and equity issuance is dilutive.

Investment Thesis

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates Class B (middle quality and moderate rent rate) apartment complexes in non-gateway markets. A crucial component of the REIT's growth model is to acquire somewhat older or more affordability-oriented apartments with value-add opportunities. Through these rehabilitation initiatives, IRT raises effective rents and thus also property values and then sells a select number of stabilized properties to reinvest the proceeds into new opportunities.

Rinse and repeat. I like this business model.

In my bearish May 2019 article on IRT, I argued that "IRT's dividend is not likely to rise anytime soon and is in fact highly susceptible to a cut in an economic downturn." The payout ratio was persistently high, and though total funds from operations were rising over time, dilutive equity issuance was keeping per share FFO flat. Consistent share issuance is still an issue for the company, but a higher stock price made it less so in 2019, allowing CFFO per share to rise from $0.74 in 2018 to $0.76 in 2019 for a payout ratio of 94.7%. Management's 2020 CFFO guidance of $0.80 per share would imply a 90% payout ratio this year, if guidance can be hit. This is certainly better coverage, but it doesn't leave much margin for error.

Besides, management already pulled its guidance for the year, implying that it almost certainly won't be hit. Frankly, IRT would be lucky to cover its dividend with FFO this year, but if the present crisis happened a year ago, the dividend certainly wouldn't be covered.

Four things make me more bullish on IRT today versus in May 2019: (1) liquidity, (2) valuation, (3) insider buying, and (4) dividend yield. As of April 9th, IRT had $258 million in total liquidity compared to $1.66 billion in assets and $103.2 million in 2019 EBITDA. As for valuation, IRT currently trades at 11.4x 2020's estimated FFO and 12.0x 2019's FFO compared to May 9th, 2019's 13.9x multiple. And then, of course, there's the yield, which has become slightly more well-covered (and thus safer) than last May.

Source: IRT Presentation

Operations & Recent Performance

At the end of 2019, IRT owned 49 apartment complexes with a total of 13,397 units. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, management expected to acquire five net new properties. Average rent for 2019 rose 5.1% to $1,064 per month (though Q4 average rent was higher at $1,082), which should give an idea of the type and metro location of IRT's portfolio. Class A properties in gateway cities often command rents that are two or three times higher than that (or more!) because the overall cost of living is that much higher.

Atlanta, Raleigh/Durham, Louisville, Memphis, and Oklahoma City are IRT's top five metro markets by revenue at 54.2% of the total.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

2019 was a good year for IRT. Property revenue (most of which is rent) rose 5.7% from 2018's number, while operating expenses only rose 2.7%. Same-property NOI rose 7.7% YoY, much of which came in the Q4's 9.6% YoY NOI growth. Even excluding value-add investments, same-property NOI rose 5.4% YoY.

And then there's the value-add program, in which some rehab work is done on units (new countertops, cabinets, light fixtures, etc.) to improve their attractiveness to renters and lift effective rent rates. Of the 2,715 units that have undergone such renovations, the return on investment has been an impressive 18.5%.

The debt should also be addressed, because that is likely any investor's biggest concern with IRT. While the net debt to EBITDA of 8.9x at the end of 2019 is down from Q2 2019's 9.2x, the debt load is still quite high. Interest coverage also improved from 2.6x in Q2 2019 to 2.8x at the end of the year, but less than 3x interest coverage is still worrisome. With a business model that requires continual investment capital, and very little retained cash to put toward that, IRT has no option besides to maintain a large debt load and issue equity.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

The good news about IRT's debt is that (1) it is very low cost and (2) it is fairly well laddered in terms of maturity. The weighted average interest rate for IRT's debt is 3.5%, with 91% of that debt fixed. Very little debt matures in 2020. The next big debt rollover year doesn't come until 2023.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

IRT collected 89% of April rents by April 9th (though that number is undoubtedly higher by now) compared to 84% of rent collected across all US apartments by April 12th. In March, by contrast, 91% of rents were collected by the 12th nationwide. "Class A" apartments, in which tenants more likely have jobs that allow them to work from home, did fare better than Class B and C apartments, but I don't think that's much of an issue for IRT. Its business model of converting Class B or B- units into higher-quality B+ units has likely attracted "Class A" tenants who would simply prefer to pay "Class B" rent.

For those tenants who do struggle to pay rent, IRT has put in place some policies to help minimize disruption for both the tenant and IRT's long-term revenue. "This includes creating payment plans, waiving late fees and halting evictions," says CEO Scott Schaeffer. While ceasing evictions for a while may sound bad for IRT, especially for non-paying tenants, it probably works to the mutual benefit of tenant and landlord in the long run. Leasing activity is significantly depressed right now, making it difficult to fill vacant units, and the cost of turning over those units is probably not worth the potential rent one might get by filling them with paying residents. It's better to wait and hope that the tenant's income situation returns to normal once the present crisis is over.

IRT's above-average rent collection for the month of April is a very encouraging sign. But May will be a critical month for the REIT, as it will be for many landlords.

Valuation & Insider Confidence

At a price of 11x operating cash flow, IRT is cheaper than it has been at any time since the beginning of 2018.

Data by YCharts

The natural question to ask is whether the stock is cheap enough. I think it all depends, as I indicated above, on how May rent collection goes. If IRT is able to collect 90%+ rent again next month, then the stock price is too cheap, in my opinion. But if May rent collection significantly deteriorates from April's numbers, then the stock may not be cheap enough - or not as cheap as it will be once May's numbers are announced.

At least as of March 20th, insiders (both officers and a director) had enough confidence in the company to pull through this crisis in good enough shape to buy shares of IRT on the open market. This is, of course, an expression of confidence in the company's prospects, especially from CEO Scott Schaeffer, who purchased $234,750 worth of IRT stock. Even for a CEO, that's no small sum.

Source: NASDAQ

Conclusion

IRT's fundamental problem is not one of FFO growth. Total FFO has grown strongly for five years straight. IRT's problem is that its high payout ratio leaves no option to fund capital expenditures besides a combination of debt and equity. Share issuance dilutes the FFO growth and results in perpetually flat FFO per share. Per share growth likely only came in the latter half of 2019 because of an elevated stock price.

While the returns on IRT's value-add investments are well in excess of its weighted average cost of capital, which should lead to per share growth over time, the number of renovation projects ongoing at any given time are a relatively small percentage of the portfolio. Capital recycling or increased operating expenses could offset some of those returns.

What's more, while in any normal recession, I would think IRT's Class B apartments would be more recession-resistant than the average apartment, they may actually be somewhat less recession-resistant if their tenants work in service jobs.

You might be thinking that this does not sound like the conclusion to a bullish article. You'd be right. This is perhaps the most bearish "bull thesis" I've ever written. I don't want to fool myself or readers into thinking there is massive upside to IRT, even (perhaps especially) at $9 per share. But there is something to be said for the company. Its value-add-then-recycle-assets business model is a good one, even if I wish it could be more self-funded. And I like that IRT's properties are primarily located in states that have been minimally hit by COVID-19 (zero exposure to New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, or Michigan - the seven hardest hit states).

If one takes a long position in IRT, as I have recently at under $9 per share, one should keep in mind that they are doing so to capture that high dividend yield. Per share FFO growth, and thus dividend growth, would be exceedingly difficult for the company at the current share price. I wouldn't expect it at all for the foreseeable future.

But the dividend looks well enough covered to remain intact, and insiders have expressed confidence via share purchases. I have decided in my head what dividend yield I would be satisfied with for IRT, and I will only buy at that share price or under, and only in small amounts. IRT will not be a large position in my portfolio, due to the lack of a margin of error for dividend coverage.

Personally, I have chosen to require at least an 8% dividend yield to compensate for the risk, and as such I'll only buy under $9 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.