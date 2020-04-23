Cash Is Key For Companies To Emerge Stronger From COVID-19: Acquisitions (Part II)

Thanks for reading the second piece in this short series on how companies are using their available cash during COVID-19. In the first portion, I discussed the effects COVID-19 would have on companies with strong balance sheets and those with weaker balance sheets. In this segment, we will talk through some activities some of those stronger positioned companies are taking, specifically acquisitions.

At first glance, the COVID-19 market situation looks to be a poor investment time for larger companies. But, as smaller companies start to doubt their short-term growth potentials and their valuations start to look more like value plays than growth plays, we can understand why larger companies are busting out their checkbooks. This is a natural inclination: As larger companies share prices fall, they have little reason to buy their stock back and more reason to pick up their competitors or expand their businesses. It would be a foolish use of cash to buy your own stock in a bear market when valuations are simply based on what investors will pay for you. Better to spend your cash elsewhere.

Why are Companies Buying

Mergers and acquisitions were occurring often in the later years of the post-Great Recession bull market. But mostly, companies were using borrowed cash and profits to buy back their own stock in 2018 and 2019. Some companies even used borrowed cash to buy back their stock. The most recent tax cut freed up lots of cash that companies didn't necessarily need at the time. Companies didn't really have a way to put the money to work in their operations, and the market looked too expensive for most acquisitions, so most companies ended up buying their own stock. Most companies did not keep enough cash on hand, and instead paid out cash to shareholders and rewarded shareholders through stock buybacks.

Fast forward to 2020 when share prices tumbled and most of those stock buybacks became irrelevant. Mr. Market has a nice way of repaying companies who fail to invest capital appropriately. To make things worse, dividends are still an unknown for many companies. And if the companies choose to pay out dividends, they may be cutting their workforces or assuming more debt, none of which are ideal outcomes. Some companies, however, have been stockpiling cash for years. Many of these companies have great cash to debt (C/D) ratios and are in strong positions to acquire smaller companies.

Most of the companies that have cash on hand are technology companies. Technology companies, overall, have felt less impact to their companies than other sectors. Additionally, there are plenty of smaller technology companies that were dependent on outside financial investment, much of which has slowed due to investors tightening their purse strings. With little options, these smaller companies could end up being undervalued and picked up at a significant discount by a larger rival. Let's look at some of the current acquisitions.

Acquisitions in March/April 2020

Now is the time for larger companies to evaluate what direction they want to go after this market cycle. In short, uncertain markets create future opportunities for market shifts by killing off the weakest portions of the markets and enabling successful companies to make acquisitions and pivot their strategy. Technology companies are in the best positions to do this, largely because they have high cash to debt ratios and many have plenty of cash on hand. In addition, technology companies are less affected by the current market situation versus consumer goods, entertainment, or energy.

Let's examine a few acquisitions that have already been announced in March. Each of the companies mentioned will have its most recent cash to debt (C/D) ratio next to it for reference.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) Buys Fluidmesh (1.69): Cisco has transformed itself from a hardware producer into an IoT superpower. It's a classic reinvention of a 20th century technology company into a 21st century technology company. Acquisitions are one method Cisco has used to propel the company forward. Cisco commented Fluidmesh's technology provides "zero loss of data transfer within high-speed assets including rail, subways, public transit, and ports." This is a forward play for when the IOTs become mainstream and Cisco wants a share.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquires Voysis (.99): Apple is always looking for great IP from smaller tech firms. Voysis is a no-brainer. From Motley Fool and Bloomberg:

One of the more appealing features of Voysis technology is its size. Bloomberg reported that a Voysis co-founder had said that once the AI system was trained, the company was able to reduce the scope of its solution to take up just 25 megabytes of memory, small enough to be run on the edge, or locally on smartphones without requiring an internet connection."

Apple is always trying to tweak its products to run faster, smarter, and, of course, using less memory. Look for Apple to be putting this software in the next iPhone.

Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) Picks up Tubi (.27): Fox is desperately trying to keep up with other streaming services. With competition ramping up between an uncountable number of streaming services, larger competitors are often looking to pick off the smaller ones. Fox has a ton of content, but without the proper delivery systems, the company will be challenged to compete with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tubi gives Fox a platform that already has an active user base.

One trend that I see is companies that have better C/D ratios are making investments that will pay off further down the road. Companies that have less favorable ratios are making plays that will, hopefully, help them immediately. Fox doesn't have a choice in competing in the streaming world to stay relevant; however, Cisco could likely develop software internally but sees an opportunity available and has the cash on hand to act.

Possible Future Acquisitions

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (7.50): Alphabet, Google's parent company, has the most cash on hand of any company in the S&P 500. With these monumental cash reserves and little debt, the company can afford to not only pick up small companies for IP but also to go after larger names at a discount. In 2019, Google bought Fitbit indicating their want to get into the wearables space. They may want to buy other hardware companies to expand their network. GoPro would be a cheap and easy acquisition for Google and they could likely monetize the platform through combinations with their other products. If Google was looking more preliminary, they may want to enter the smartclothes market with startup acquisition. Smartclothes incorporate technology into clothing, a space that has not fully come to market but is a promising expansion. Examples of companies in Smartclothes Google could be interested in are Torqlabs, a company that specializes in smart leggings, and Omius, manufacturer of a technology smart headband. On the software side, Google will likely be interested in spaces where their network can absorb more functions. Google would likely be interested in buying the ride sharing platform, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), or maybe even buying Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). With Google's failed venture into social networking through Google+, they may look at Pinterest as a possibility. Using Google's algorithms, advertising connections, and access to data, they could certainly do a better job at monetizing Pinterest. Google is also interested in connecting users to physical places, via maps or online reviews. Using Lyft to offer transportation fits in with their hub business model, and with Lyft's valuation falling due to COVID-19 uncertainly, now could be the time.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (5.18): Facebook has quite a bit of cash on hand and lots of room to grow still. Facebook could acquire multiple different types of companies and may choose to buy multiple or shoot for one big acquisition. They may take advantage of cheaper markets and make another offer for Snapchat if they wanted an entire company. For smaller companies, Facebook may look at Augmented Reality startups with valuable IP or a digital payments platform to try to expand how Facebook moves/accepts money. A bolder move for Facebook may be jumping further into the streaming wars happening between Netflix, Disney, Fox, and Amazon. They may look to acquire platforms producing original content to slap their logo on. I'm not going to go too far down the rabbit hole with Facebook; they could essentially go in any direction.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (1.75): Microsoft is probably one of the toughest technology companies to identify what they will buy. So far, the company has been interested in small companies, almost strictly in the cloud operations sphere. But with valuations of other companies down, Microsoft may be interested in moving in other directions. If it is stuck with cloud computing, it could acquire Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). With Microsoft's cloud empire reaching further every day, Twilio could provide much-needed communication functions using web service APIs. The two companies have partnered together in the past. Still, in software, Microsoft could look into cybersecurity. Microsoft has its own cybersecurity section, but the importance and relevance of this section will continue to grow (in fact, the section is quite active during COVID-19). With this in mind, Microsoft could buy up CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) in order to expand its cybersecurity presence. The success of Microsoft Teams during COVID-19 has put their collaboration tools front and center of the business model. With Microsoft's large package of tools readily available, it makes sense to double down. The company's biggest competitor in this space, Slack (NYSE:WORK), is a possible acquisition. Microsoft could go entirely left field and expand into hardware, but it is unlikely. Based on their latest acquisition, Affirmed Networks, a 5G software company, Microsoft is looking to be at becoming a dominant player in 5G. It's possible they could pick up a chip stock, like Micron (NASDAQ:MU) or NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), although these companies are expensive. They may pick up a smaller chip producer for experimentation and possible future competition in the space. Possibilities include Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) or, an even smaller, Silicon Labs.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) (.62): There is a lot of chatter surrounding the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. While Buffett is sitting on a large amount of cash within Berkshire Hathaway, the country also has a sizable amount of debt. The positive side to this story is just how much cash the company has on hand... over $120 billion. With this large cash reserve, Warren Buffett could either gobble up partial ownership of many large companies or controlling stakes in a few large companies.

Knowing Buffett's investment style, he will likely be interested in accumulating stakes of 51-70% in large companies that meet his criteria and align with his investment philosophy. It's possible Berkshire Hathaway would look at airline stocks, seeing an opportunity to control an entire company. Warren Buffet has also been a big fan of growth over time and strong balance sheets. On the consumer side, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) or Costco would be strong plays for his company to get involved in, and he could afford a majority stake in both. The cost for his fund would eat up most available cash, so it's more likely Buffett will be shopping for companies where he can take a majority stake in for between $10 billion and $20 billion, meaning he is looking at valuations below $30 billion. MCW Investment Strategies has identified three companies in this price range that Warren Buffett may be interested in.

AFL: Berkshire Hathaway owns a majority stake in Geico, but Aflac would provide unique exposure to a very specific type of insurance. The company is a leader in the space and provides steady growth and returns.

Berkshire Hathaway owns a majority stake in Geico, but Aflac would provide unique exposure to a very specific type of insurance. The company is a leader in the space and provides steady growth and returns. AAP: Advance Auto Parts is smaller than AutoZone but well positioned to compete. The company has strong brand recognition and is well established in many communities.

Advance Auto Parts is smaller than AutoZone but well positioned to compete. The company has strong brand recognition and is well established in many communities. MAR: Surprisingly, Berkshire Hathaway does not have much exposure to hotels, despite significant real estate exposure. Marriott has done well to reinvent itself and is a major leader in the hotel sector.

The truth is, Berkshire Hathaway could buy all of these companies tomorrow at full value. But knowing Warren Buffett, he would settle for a controlling stake in all three and keep some cash in reserves.

Summary

There is a lot of uncertainly in the market now. Uncertainty often leads to negative returns, which separates the winners from the losers. Companies with lots of cash on hand will certainly have more control over how they perform within the COVID-19 era and how they emerge from it. Many of the underperforming companies may get bought out or go under.

The next article in this series will discuss the effects on dividends, specifically, which companies have announced the suspension of dividends, which are probably safe, and what companies a dividend investor should be looking at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.