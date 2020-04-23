Bonanza Creek - Trimming Capex, Maintaining Maintenance Mode, And Still Look To Have Zero Debt By YE20

They reduced leverage in 1Q20 (already very low) and reiterated their plan to be debt free by year end.

This is a Z4 Research quick update.

Please see our last update from mid March at $11.50 when they announced a move to go into maintenance mode. Since that time Street estimates have fallen closer to our own and the stock has moved well relative to oil.

1Q20 volumes come in ahead. 1Q20 estimated volumes of 24.8 MBOEpd (54% oil) Guidance had been for a sequentially flat quarter at 24.3 MBOEpd (57% oil). This last may prove to be a small nit on the quarter to some but when you get to the balance sheet section you'll probably be less concerned (hint, free cash flow),

1Q20 estimated volumes of 24.8 MBOEpd (54% oil) 1Q20 LOE better than expected. Quarterly LOE of $2.52 per BOE. down 15% from 4Q19's $3.01 per BOE, compares to the full year LOE guidance of $2.75 to $3.00 for the full year 2020.

Quarterly LOE of per BOE. 1Q20 estimated G&A moving as expected and reduction announced. The quarter came in at $3.44 per BOE (which equates to ~$7.7 mm) vs $3.56 per BOE in 4Q19, compares to previous 2020 guidance of $29 to $32 mm (or about on target for the upper end) Today they are reducing the 2020 cash G&A guidance range to $27 to $29 mm via a combination of pay cuts and head count reduction.

The quarter came in at $3.44 per BOE (which equates to ~$7.7 mm) Balance Sheet Shows Further Improvement. $59 mm on the revolver at quarter end, down from $80 mm at YE19. Cash at quarter end was $11 mm which is flat with YE19 levels. Liquidity at quarter end would be ~ $302 mm vs $281 mm at year end. The revolver is the only debt they have. Net debt to 1Q20 estimated annualized EBITDA should be below 0.3x Recall their plan is to pay off the revolver by YE20 and appears achievable to us at $30 oil Despite the recent move on oil, YTD oil has averaged ~ $40.50 and this along with strip puts WTI over $31 now for an implied average. We think the back half does a little better with lows being put in in April and May but run models at $30 and in increments of $10 higher for this year at present. Note that they are close to 90% hedged near $50 so there is minimal difference between a $20 oil and $30 oil case.

2020 Plan Revision: Capex reduced, volumes maintained, plan to be debt free by YE20 reiterated. Capex reduced from prior guidance of $90 mm on mid to a new range of $60 to $70 mm. They last reduced the capital program in March and this new guidance reflects capital efficiency and well performance improvements. They did not alter 2020 volume guidance which at last check was 24.5 MBOEpd, or essentially a maintenance level plan vs 4Q19. Recall that the company has laid down their last rig and has DUCs sufficient to maintain volumes at this level until 2Q21 should that be necessary. Bonanza reiterated their view that they will generate sufficient free cash flow with the current program such that they will have the revolver entirely paid down by year end.

Valuation: Still discounted. As of last night's close of $14.33 they are trading at 2.3x our 2020 $30 based EBITDA estimate. Our 2020 at $30 is slightly below Street as we took the opportunity today to err on the side of conservatism with regard to the 2020 production mix. In our last update in March, we noted the Street was too aggressive on oil mix (lower 60%'s) and that Street EBITDAX for 2020 and 2021 were both set to decline (comments we highlighted in the cheat sheet in the last piece). Both have since retreated sharply into more reasonable expectation levels. This especially applies to 2021 which previously sported an obviously too high volume growth expectation of 29% and which now sits at 5% over 2020 but, this still yields a super discounted TEV/ 2021 Street of 1.7x.

Nutshell: Controlling the controllable, as expected. This is a low debt, low operating cost, high margin, free cash flow generating name trading at very low multiples of cash flow. Since BCEI went to maintenance mode in mid March the name has risen from $11.50 to current levels while oil has ... done what oil has done. We see the name as under valued with upside over the next twelve months to the lower $20s (unchanged from our last comments; please see target comments, unchanged from prior update in the top section of the cheat sheet).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.