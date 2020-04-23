SSR Mining: Momentum On Its Side

SSR Mining (SSRM) used to be called Silver Standard which went by the ticker (SSRI). In past times, we traded this stock especially in 2011 when silver spiked to almost $50 an ounce. That was when this company predominately conducted its operations in the silver market. In fact, the principal reason behind the name change was the fact that nowadays, this company produces far more gold from its operations than silver.

The Marigold mine acquisition back in 2014 really brought SSR into the gold production space in a big way. Then, two years later came the Seabee gold mine acquisition which really cemented the fact a name change would be needed. The Pirquitas mine in Argentina which has roughly 50 million ounces of silver reserves is the third operating mine in SSR's portfolio.

The attractive thing about SSR Mining at present is that momentum is definitely on its side. 2019 numbers showed that the firm once more beat guidance for both its annual production expectations and cash costs for the 8th consecutive year. When you add these fundamentals to a rising gold price, it is easy to turn bullish on SSR Mining at this stage.

Furthermore, all three mines have significant reserves which means their mine lives are still quite young. In fact, the recent acquisitions of Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley in time will continue the mine life of Marigold even more. Seabee's reserves are increasing and production (along with Marigold) should see records this year if guidance is met once more.

When eyeing up any stock for a long play, we like to look at the company's profitability, its valuation and how it looks after its shareholders. The trends here many times are more important than the numbers.

The company's book multiple comes in at 1.71 and sales multiple comes in at 3.2. These are quite a bit above the firm's five-year averages (1.33 and 2.5). The company has a very strong balance sheet with over $500 million of cash and equity of $1.13 billion. Considering what the industry is trading at, SSR Mining is most definitely not a cheap stock from a valuation perspective. Furthermore, long-term investors need to take into account that the company does not pay a dividend at this moment in time.

In terms of profitability, SSRM increased key metrics such as its gross margin (25.3%), return on assets (3.27%) and return on equity (5.44%) in 2019. Moreover, these profitability metrics stack up well against the industry with the slight exception of the return on equity number (5.88% - industry average).

Earnings growth is what drives the stock higher and momentum looks like it will continue in 2020 as well as in 2021. SSR Mining is expected to earn $1.13 in 2020 which would be a 47% increase over 2019. 2021 is expected to return 50%+ which once more demonstrates the momentum currently in this stock. Even if COVID-19 was to shatter these projections, these numbers clearly demonstrate the growth curve earnings are on.

A word on silver. Precious metal investors remain very attracted to silver due to the very high gold/silver ratio we currently have. In 2019, Puna operations (Argentina) produced 7.7 million ounces of silver and sold this full amount accordingly. Although this amount of silver is a small part of this firm's sales, SSR Mining is still a diversified precious metals miner and even more so when you take the location of its three mines into account. Marigold for example has not really been affected as of yet by the coronavirus whereas the other two mines were. In fact, its North American mines operate probably in the most favourable jurisdictions for mining which is another strength this company has.

Therefore, to sum up, it is all about timing in this sector. SSR Mining has the fortune that it is producing record production at present, consistently meeting if not beating production guidance whilst keeping cash costs to a minimum. All this is happening when precious metals prices are soaring. We may add this firm to our portfolio shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SSRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.